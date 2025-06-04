5 All-Star High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Boomer Should Own YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV / Shutterstock.com

While reaching retirement age can be both a blessing and a curse, relying on the U.S. government to provide for your needs is not the best idea. The full retirement age is 66 if you were born from 1943 to 1954. The full retirement age increases gradually for those born from 1955 to 1960, reaching 67. For anyone born in 1960 or later, full retirement benefits are payable at age 67.

While the December 2024 interest rate cut of 25 basis points may be the last until the fall, it is an excellent bet that the federal funds rate will be lower than today’s effective rate of 4.23%, which is already below the long-term average of 4.61%. Therefore, high-quality, high-yield dividend stocks are expected to remain in strong demand.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Baby boomers may get a nice tax break on their Social Security income.

President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” should address the current tax on seniors’ government checks.

Many on Wall Street think the bill will pass this summer.

Are you generating solid passive income from high-yield dividend stocks? Why not schedule a meeting with a financial advisor near you for a complete portfolio review? Click here to get started today. (Sponsored)

At 24/7 Wall St., we have closely followed dividend-paying stocks for over 15 years. With a growing audience of savvy baby boomers and retirees seeking safe income ideas that deliver more than the 10-year Treasury bond’s 4.38% bi-annual dividend, we have screened hundreds of stocks, looking for recurring, dependable dividend payouts and a degree of safety that allows for a good night’s sleep. Five companies that all pay a higher yield than the 10-year note are our all-star picks that every baby boomer should own. Top Wall Street firms have Buy ratings on all five.

Why do we cover high-yield dividend stocks?

relif / Getty Images

High-yield dividend stocks offer investors a reliable source of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines. This remains a solid pharmaceutical stock to own in the long term, as it offers an outstanding entry point with a reliable dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb provides transformative medicines for patients with serious diseases in areas such as oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease, neuroscience, and other therapeutic areas.

Its platforms comprise chemically synthesized or small-molecule drugs, including protein degraders, as well as biologics produced through biological processes. These platforms also encompass ADCs, CAR-T cell therapies, and radiopharmaceutical therapeutics.

Small-molecule drugs are typically administered orally in the form of tablets or capsules, although other drug delivery mechanisms are also employed. Biologics are usually administered through injections or by intravenous infusion.

CAR-T cell therapies are administered by intravenous infusion.

Its growth portfolio includes:

Opdivo

Opdivo Quantiq

Orencia

Yervoy

Reblozyl

Opdualag

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s legacy portfolio includes:

Eliquis

Revlimid

Pomalyst/Imnovid

Sprycel

Abraxane

Chevron

This American multinational energy corporation predominantly specializes in oil and gas. The integrated giant is a safer option for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector, and it pays a substantial dividend, which was recently raised by 5%. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) operates integrated energy and chemicals businesses worldwide through its subsidiaries.

The company operates in two segments. The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines, and transportation, storage

Marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum products

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

It also involves cash management, debt financing, insurance operations, real estate, and technology businesses.

Chevron announced in late 2023 that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron stock for each Hess share held. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion. The Federal Trade Commission approved the deal last October, and it is expected to close this summer.

Jefferies has a Buy rating with a price objective of $197.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) manufactures and sells products under various brands in supermarkets, restaurants, and foodservice establishments. This is the ideal company for nervous investors, as it pays shareholders a substantial and secure dividend. Conagra operates primarily as a consumer packaged goods food company in the United States.

The company operates through four segments:

Grocery & Snacks

Refrigerated & Frozen

International

Foodservice

The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf-stable food products through various retail channels.

The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels.

The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and food service channels outside the United States.

The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other food service establishments.

The company sells its products under these familiar brands:

Birds Eye

Marie Callender’s

Duncan Hines

Healthy Choice

Slim Jim

Reddi-Wip

Angie’s

BOOMCHICKAPOP

Eversource Energy

This energy provider serves customers in the northeast part of the United States, and it posted strong first-quarter earnings. This conservative stock idea is off the radar and comes with a rich dividend. Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a public utility holding company that provides energy delivery services.

The company operates through four segments:

Electric Distribution

Electric Transmission

Natural Gas Distribution

Water Distribution segments

It is involved in transmitting and distributing electricity, as well as operating solar power facilities and natural gas facilities.

The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 241,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and fire protection customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG), a leading real estate company, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). It owns, develops, and manages premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations, primarily consisting of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills.

The company owns or holds an interest in approximately 196 income-producing properties in the United States, which consist of:

93 malls

70 Premium Outlets

14 Mills

Six lifestyle centers

13 other retail properties in 37 states and Puerto Rico

It also holds an interest in 22 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the United States and Asia.

Additionally, it has redevelopment and expansion projects, including the addition of anchors, big-box tenants, and restaurants, underway at properties in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Internationally, the company owns 35 premium outlets and designer outlet properties, primarily located in Asia, Europe, and Canada. It also has two luxury outlet destinations in Italy.

Four Strong Buy Bargain Energy Stocks With Ultra-High-Yield Dividends From 7% to Over 20%

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!