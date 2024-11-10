5 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks Baby Boomers Can Always Count On pics five / Shutterstock.com

While getting to retirement age can be a blessing and a curse, the reality of counting on the U.S. government to provide for your needs is not the best idea. The full retirement age is 66 if you were born from 1943 to 1954. The full retirement age increases gradually if you were born from 1955 to 1960 until it reaches 67; for anyone born in 1960 or later, full retirement benefits are payable at age 67.

With the youngest baby boomers (Americans born between 1946 and 1964) approaching retirement age, it’s becoming increasingly important to focus on magnificent dividend stocks that will supply significant passive income either in or out of designated retirement accounts like IRAs. We found five perfect stocks, all rated Buy by top Wall Street firms, that baby boomers can add to their portfolio and hold forever.

Chevron

This integrated giant is a safer option for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector. It has a sweet 4.10% dividend. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide through its subsidiaries.

The company operates in two segments:

Upstream

Downstream

The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines and transportation, storage

Marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum products

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

It also involves cash management, debt financing, insurance operations, real estate, and technology businesses.

Chevron announced last fall that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion.

Conagra Brands

This consumer packaged food giant is a very safe idea that pays a stellar 4.77% dividend. Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) operates primarily as a consumer packaged goods company in the United States.

The company operates through four segments:

Grocery & Snacks

Refrigerated & Frozen

International

Foodservice

The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf-stable food products through various retail channels.

The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels.

The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and food service channels outside the United States.

The food service segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other food service establishments.

The company sells its products under these well-known brands:

Birds Eye

Marie Callender’s

Duncan Hines

Healthy Choice

Slim Jim

Reddi-Wip

Angie’s

BOOMCHICKAPOP

Crown Castle International

This top cell tower company offers incredible growth and income possibilities with a fat 5.65% dividend. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) is one of the largest U.S. wireless tower companies, with over 40,000 towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every primary U.S. market.

The company’s core business is leasing space on its wireless towers, primarily to wireless carriers, government agencies, and broadband data providers.

This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology, and wireless service – bringing information, ideas, and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Crown Castle is one of the best stocks in the sector for more conservative investors. Its high yield distribution and low volatility make it a good holding for accounts seeking growth, income, and less risk.

LyondellBasell

This blue-chip chemical giant offers a very dependable 5.71% dividend. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) operates as a chemical company in:

The United States

Germany

Mexico

Italy

Poland

France

Japan

China

the Netherlands

Internationally

The company operates in six segments:

Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas

Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International

Intermediates and Derivatives

Advanced Polymer Solutions

Refining

Technology

It produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene, propylene oxide and derivatives, oxyfuels and related products, and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol.

In addition, the company produces and markets compounding and solutions, including:

Polypropylene compounds

Engineered plastics, masterbatches

Engineered composites, colors, and powders

Advanced polymers, including catalloy and polybutene-1

Refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil, other crude oils, and refined products, including gasoline and distillates

Further, it develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts; and serves food packaging, home furnishings, automotive components, and paints and coatings applications.

Simon Property Group

This leading real estate company has rallied in 2024 and looks ready to break out to new highs while offering a hefty 4.80% dividend. Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) invests in the global real estate markets.

The company invests, owns, manages, and develops properties.

Simon Property Group primarily invests in:

Regional malls

Premium outlets

Mills

Community/lifestyle centers

Through its subsidiary partnership, it owns or has an interest in about 230 properties in the United States and Asia.

The company also has a 28.9% interest in Klepierre, a European REIT with over 260 shopping centers in 13 countries.

