3 Bargain Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

While dividend stocks are often the heroes of the stock market, offering investors income streams when the chips are down in the bond market, even they can get caught in a market downturn. Even as they continue to make distributions, their share price can come under pressure at times, giving strategic investors a window of time to add dividend stalwarts at a deal.

Market downturns can create diamonds in the rough that have been unfairly punished due to broader forces at play, not some company-specific setback. In this situation, investors may be able to spot potential opportunities to add dividend-paying stocks that, for all intents and purposes, appear to be trading at a bargain. We’ve done some digging and have uncovered a trio of dividend stocks that have the makings of being on sale in the current market climate.

Key Points ExxonMobil has been under pressure alongside a languishing crude oil price, but Wall Street analysts see upside potential of 18%.

LAND REIT has fallen by 26% over the past 12 months, but investors could be missing the silver lining.

Nucor is down 24.4% over the past 12 months, but Wall Street analysts are largely bullish.

Exxon Mobil

With a market cap of $449.3 billion, Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) is a major oil and gas play in the energy sector. So far in 2025, ExxonMobil stock has taken a hit, falling 3% year-to-date. This energy giant has a dividend yield of 3.8%, paying a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.99 per share. ExxonMobil is considered a safe dividend play, having increased its annual distribution for 42 consecutive years.

Yet the stock has been under pressure, largely due to languishing oil prices and price targets that place the future price below $60 per barrel. ExxonMobil’s margins and profits have been under pressure due to a challenging macroeconomic climate. While times are uncertain, ExxonMobil has years of operating history under its belt and, according to the company, is “built for this” environment. In Q1 2025, ExxonMobil prioritized shareholder value by paying $4.3 billion in dividends and doling out $4.8 billion in stock buybacks.

Wall Street analysts are widely bullish on XOM stock, with nine buy ratings and six hold ratings to show for it. Analysts have an average price target of $123 per share, suggesting there is potential for 18% gains in the stock price. At the current stock price of $104, investors might want to consider buying shares of ExxonMobil at what appears to be a bargain price.

Analysts have been revising their outlook on ExxonMobil stock lately, with several firms turning more bullish than before. Most recently, UBS reaffirmed its buy rating on the stock with a $130 price target, while Evercore ISI reiterated its “outperform” rating with a $130 price target attached. In May, Barclays also maintained its buy rating.

Gladstone Land (LAND)

Gladstone Land (Nasdaq: LAND) is a farmland real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires farmland across the U.S., typically farms that grow crops like fruits, vegetables, and nuts. It then leases that farmland back to farmers to collect lease income. With a 95.9% occupancy rate, Gladstone Land is in an enviable position as a landowner. If you’re interested in this REIT, you might want to hurry because it is closing the gap quickly.

LAND pays common stockholders a monthly dividend of $0.0467 per share, bringing the quarterly distribution to $0.1401 per share. In terms of capital appreciation, there hasn’t been much lately. LAND has declined by 8.4% year-to-date. In the current risk-off investor climate, LAND has fallen by 26% over the past 12 months. Nevertheless, American farmland has history on its side, and investors are increasingly looking to this asset class for portfolio diversification and non-correlated exposure to volatile stocks.

The agriculture industry has not been immune to economic headwinds, including high interest rates, weaker commodity prices, and tariff impacts. As an asset class, farmland demand remains intact, and farmland values are widely deemed as stable. Patient investors who are willing to ride out the current cycle could potentially be rewarded later, based on farmland’s historic reputation as an attractive asset class, outperforming real estate, stocks, bonds and even gold over the long term.

Wall Street analysts recommend either buying or holding the LAND REIT, with an average price target of $10.63 per unit reflecting 8.5% upside potential.

Nucor (NUE)

Steel stocks have been the sector du jour lately, after the Trump administration paved the way for friendlier regulatory guardrails for steel producers. While steel stocks have had their moment in the sun, Nucor (NYSE: NUE) stock has only seen a 4.1% advance year-to-date. Looking through a wider lens, Nucor is down 24.4% over the past 12 months. Therefore, Nucor qualifies for a spot on our bargain dividend stock list.

Nucor has been paying dividends to shareholders for over 200 straight quarters. The company has increased its annual dividend payout over the past 52 years. If you are not participating in those gains, you may be missing out.

Nucor’s share price has lagged but that situation could turn around at any time. Wall Street analysts mostly have a “strong buy” rating on Nucor stock, with an average price target of just over $143 per share, reflecting upside potential of 18%. Most recently, BMO Capital upgraded Nucor to an “outperform” rating from “market perform” and lifted its price target on the stock by $5 to $145 per share, pointing to tailwinds like organic growth and tariff upside.

