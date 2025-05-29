7 Quality Dividend Stocks on Sale Today Worldsteel / Getty Images

Key Points Dividend stocks are outperforming the S&P 500 in 2025.

These dividend payers are trading lower today, giving investors an opportunity to add these names at a potential discount.

If you are looking to squeeze more out of your investment portfolio, you might want to consider spicing things up with dividend stocks. Dividend stocks are a completely different frontier from their non-dividend paying peers, with many companies returning value to shareholders at every turn. In 2025, dividend-paying stocks have been outperforming the S&P 500, particularly utilities, consumer staples and real estate dividend payers, according to Bloomberg.

With dividend stocks, the strategy is twofold: the potential for capital appreciation and steady income payments. In the current volatile market environment, capital appreciation can be hard to come by. But if the stocks are high quality, with strong fundamentals and a solid balance sheet, there is a good likelihood that patient investors will be rewarded.

7 Dividend Stocks on Sale Today

Steel stock Nucor (NYSE: NUE) is down 1.5% today, giving investors the opportunity to buy the stock below $110 per share. Nucor has traded as high as $170 per share and as low as about $98 over the past 52 weeks, with the current price closer to the lower half of that range. Now that the Trump administration has given the green light to the U.S. Steel and Nippon merger, there are regulatory tailwinds that could benefit the wider sector, including Nucor, which remains upbeat about U.S. steel demand for the foreseeable future. Wall Street is mostly positive on NUE, with an average rating of “overweight” and a $144 price target.

Financial stock Washington Trust Bancorp (Nasdaq: WASH), which boasts a dividend yield of 8%, is down just under 1% today and is hovering at $27 per share. The stock has traded as high as $40 per share over the past 52 weeks. BofA Securities recently initiated coverage of the stock with a “neutral” rating and a $28 price target, while the consensus analyst target is around $31. While it might not be a steep discount, WASH is trading at a lower price today based on that analyst forecast.

Popular dividend stock Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) is down 1.3% today, trading at just over $176 per share. Philip Morris has a dividend yield of 3% and takes pride in raising its dividend each year. The company currently makes a quarterly distribution of $1.35 per share. Philip Morris used to be synonymous with cigarettes but has vowed to become smoke free in the coming years, focusing on less risky smoke-free products. Wall Street analysts are largely bullish, with an average rating of “overweight” on PM stock and a price target of $182, leaving room for gains.

Electronics retailer Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is under pressure, falling by 8.3% to hover at $65 per share. The company disappointed Wall Street by lowering its full-year outlook due to the tariff impact, which it says has already trickled down to the consumer. However, the White House has been making progress on trade agreements, suggesting that the worst could be behind for Best Buy. Best Buy is in the process of negotiating with suppliers and looking to reduce its dependence on international partners. The company has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Best Buy’s board of directors just green-lighted a $0.95 per share cash dividend.

Warren Buffett favorite Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is slightly lower today to trade at $71 per share. While the stock is close to its 52-week high of $74 per share, it has momentum on its side and with a 14.5% YTD advance has been outperforming the S&P 500 in 2025. Wall Street analysts are bullish, with an average weighting of “overweight” and price target of $79.50, reflecting further runway for gains. This resilient consumer brand tends to withstand economic downturns, making it a popular choice in investors’ portfolios.

Supply chain stock Fastenal (Nasdaq: FAST) is losing 1.1% today to trade at $41 per share. With a dividend yield of 2.1%, FAST stock recently announced a two-for-one stock split, giving holders of the common stock an additional share for each share they own. Wall Street analysts mostly recommend holding FAST stock.

Technology stock Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPQ), which has a dividend yield of 4.2%, is down nearly 8% to $25 per share. The PC maker pays a dividend of $0.2894 per share. Today’s sell-off comes on the heels of HP’s quarterly earnings report in which it revealed tariff-related strains, causing it to reduce its outlook for the year. HP is redirecting more of its production away from China and to the U.S. to lower costs, with plans to raise prices on consumers. The glass half full perspective is that PC demand remains robust, particularly for enterprise computers, which should benefit HP in the long run. Wall Street analysts mostly recommend holding HPQ stock, with an average price target of just under $30 per share.

