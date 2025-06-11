Jensen Huang Just Doubled Downed on NVIDIA's Future Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

As one of the most electrifying stocks in the market’s orbit, Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) possesses the undeniable power to move entire markets. Similarly, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang wields immense influence, having achieved genuine rock star status not just in the technology industry, but beyond. That’s precisely why, when Huang speaks, the markets invariably listen intently.

Given Nvidia’s well-earned reputation as Wall Street’s AI darling, it’s hardly surprising that investors would eagerly await his musings. With Nvidia supplying foundational chips to companies across the globe, Huang’s vantage point on the true pulse of AI demand is simply unmatched. As the world keenly watches to discern if AI demand will remain relentlessly insatiable or begin to show signs of relenting, Huang has just offered a potent hint, doubling down on Nvidia’s boundless future by stating:

“AI is now central to everything. Everything that moves will be perceived and reasoned. Everything that produces data will be modeled and simulated.”

Huang made this resounding statement during his keynote address at Nvidia’s GTC 2025 conference in San Jose, California, which has gained a reputation as the Super Bowl of AI. Now let’s dig deeper into what it means.

Key Points Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has a front seat to AI demand.

Based on Huang’s latest comments from a recent keynote address, AI is already “central to everything.”

What Does It Mean?

Leading into the developer conference, Huang created a vision of a fundamentally transformed computing landscape. He had just unveiled the Blackwell computing platform, Nvidia’s latest and most formidable GPU architecture yet, built to accelerate generative AI. Huang contended that “accelerated computing has reached the tipping point” and that “general purpose computing has run out of steam,” making it clear that a new paradigm was no longer optional, but essential for sustained scaling and true sustainability in computing.

He introduced the concept of a profound shift from conventional data centers to “AI factories,” designed with the singular goal of generating intelligence at an unprecedented scale to address the immense demand for computing power needed to train highly complex AI models. Huang and Nvidia are ahead of their time.

Huang then seamlessly transitioned into the sweeping implications for diverse industries and the very future of software. He boldly predicted the rise of ubiquitous AI agents, foreseeing “10 billion digital AI agent workers” poised to integrate into every business process. He emphasized how AI would recalibrate the entire computing stack, from foundational processors to sophisticated applications.

Huang didn’t stop there; he then shared how software creation itself would evolve, moving beyond traditional coding to the dynamic assembly of AI models assigned to specific missions. His address culminated in the concept of physical AI, where AI learns from the real world via simulation engines like Omniverse, paving the way for advanced robotics and industrial-scale automation.

Based on Jensen Huang’s latest remarks about AI being central to everything, it might seem like the technology has fully arrived. However, the AI era is still in its early stages, as many sectors are just beginning to explore its possibilities. His central statement thus served as a powerful thesis for an AI-infused future.

Nvidia Stock

With a massive market cap of $3.5 trillion, Nvidia is one of the most valuable companies in the world, often jockeying for position with fellow tech leaders like Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL). As a growth stock, Nvidia has proven its ability to soar, including in its most recent quarterly results when revenue climbed by 69% to $44.1 billion. This performance has often been reflected in the share price. But with growth comes volatility, and Nvidia is not immune.

2023 was Nvidia’s breakout year, with the stock soaring by approximately 239%. This bullish performance was mostly fueled by exploding demand for its graphics processing units, or GPUs, which are used to power artificial intelligence, including generative AI, following the rise ChatGPT. The company followed up that performance with strong fundamentals, outperforming Wall Street expectations quarter after quarter.

In 2024, Nvidia’s stock continued its upward climb, capping off the year with gains of around 171%. Its performance further demonstrated that persistently strong demand for its AI chips and data center solutions was not letting up. The company proceeded to perform a 10-for-1 stock split in June 2024, making shares more accessible to investors.

2025 has been different, as Nvidia has faced macroeconomic headwinds from tariffs and the threat of export restrictions on its AI chips to China. While the stock is still positive in H1 2025, its gains are much more modest at below 5%. Despite these headwinds, Wall Street remains largely bullish on Nvidia stock based on its strong fundamentals and enviable position in the AI sphere.

Based on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s latest remarks on AI being central to everything, it might seem like the technology has arrived. But the AI era remains in the early innings as sectors of the economy begin to experiment with what’s possible. Nvidia is in the driver’s seat, and Huang is the first to see what is out on the horizon. Investors might want to buckle up as Nvidia continues to push the limits with its AI ambitions.