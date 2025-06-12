Investing

How To Retire at Age 62 in 5 years with $1.1 Million and a Paid-Off $475K Home

Car keys and money on table with man using calculator. Buyer counting savings and gas cost or salesman calculating sales price, vehicle value or road taxes.
Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock.com
Christian Drerup
Published:

When it comes to retirement planning, we all have our personal ideas of how much we need across accounts and investments in order to continue living comfortably after we’ve quit our job. Saving $1.1 million for retirement and paying off a $475,000 mortgage, all within 5 years, is quite a lofty goal. While certainly difficult, it is not impossible, so long as you remain committed. You must consistently be aware of your financial position and overall strategies. 

For those over the age of 50, the maximum annual contribution to a 401(k) as of 2025 is $31,000. Of course, whether this amount is enough to reach your $1.1 million goal depends on how much you already have in the account. Similarly, the practicality of paying off a mortgage in 5 years is based on how much you have previously paid off. Compound interest and smart investing will make a big difference when it comes to reaching this ambitious financial goal.

In this slideshow, we cover the best approach to preparing for your retirement and acquiring the necessary funds. We discuss key numbers, timelines, and realistic benchmarks to help you decide whether this financial undertaking is feasible. We’ll also cover the amount of money you need to have already stocked away so you can retire stress free.

Can You Retire With $1.1 Million in 5 Years?

Nuthawut Somsuk / iStock via Getty Images

  • Achieving $1.1 million in a 401(k) and paying off a $475,000 mortgage in 5 years is possible but depends on your current finances
  • Strategic contributions, compound interest, and budgeting are key to success

Maximizing 401(k) Contributions

401k
Nashua Volquez-Young from Pexels and filipefrazao from Getty Images Signature

  • In 2025, you can contribute $31,000 annually to your 401(k) if over 50
  • Monthly maximum contributions are $2,583, which helps boost your savings significantly over 5 years

The Power of Compound Interest

Retirement 401k message on red, white and blue USA flag stars and stripes
karen roach / Shutterstock.com

  • A current 401(k) balance of $800,000 earning 7% annually could exceed $1.3 million in 5 years
  • Even if you start with less, consistent investing can still grow your portfolio

Not There yet? Diversify Your Investments

Concept of IRA and Roth IRA write on paperwork isolated on wooden background.
bangoland / Shutterstock.com

  • Consider adding traditional or Roth IRAs, HSAs, or CDs to your strategy
  • Diversified investment tools can help you reach your goal more efficiently

Paying Off a $47,000 Home in 5 Years

Mortgage rates business concept of investment housing real estate interest rates 3d home appraisal. planning savings money of coins to buy a home concept for property ladder, mortgage, real estate.
Puttachat Kumkrong / Shutterstock.com

  • The feasibility depends on your current loan balance and extra monthly payments
  • A $250,000 mortgage balance would require ~$3,056 in extra payments per month

How Much Extra To Pay Monthly

One Million Dollars Earnings Savings Mortgage Retirement Calculations
Yulia Nemenova / Shutterstock.com

  • A $300,000 balance requires ~$3,668 extra monthly to pay off in 5 years
  • A $100,000 balance would need only ~$1,223 extra monthly payments

Build a CD Ladder for Security

Pick a percentage. Choose the right loan plan. Determine the amount that can be afforded to borrow and repay. Money lenders can offer varying interest rates, fees, and terms. Boost your credit score
Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock.com

  • CDs offer stable returns and are FDIC or NCUA insured up to $250,000
  • A CD ladder staggers maturity dates for better access and higher yields

Use High-Yield Accounts Wisely

Man working with a laptop and putting coins into a glass jar to prepare for retirement. Saving money for retirement.
fadfebrian / Shutterstock.com

  • Consider MMAs and high-yield savings for flexibility and growth
  • These accounts can complement your 401(k) and reduce investment risk

Consult a Financial Advisor

Financial advisor explaining invest stock market data consulting investor. Two busy business men analysts doing finance trading analysis pointing at exchange chart on laptop screen working in office.
insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

  • A professional can help you project future growth and retirement readiness
  • Advisors offer insights on health costs, inflation, and income gaps

The Bottom Line

Debt free in process, loading bar, ending credit payments and bank loans, financial freedom
Berit Kessler / Shutterstock.com

  • If you’re starting with ~$700,000 in your 401(k), your goals are within reach
  • With the right strategy and a strong commitment, you can retire in 5 years with savings and no debt

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
  2. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
  3. Choose Your  Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.

Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)

 
Read more: Investing

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Stocks Under $10: 3 to Buy, 2 to Avoid

Stock Market Recovery: 7 Best Stocks to Buy in June

3 Stock Split Stocks to Buy in June

Walmart -- Yes Walmart -- Ready to Bet Big on AI
Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice