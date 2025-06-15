We Retired in Our 30s with Millions and Now My Wife Wants a Divorce Asawin_Klabma / Getty Images

Retirement usually comes later in life, after decades of hard work and saving. But for one Reddit user, the dream came much earlier in life. With an amazing $22 million saved by the time he reached his 30s, it seemed like all his dreams were coming true. However, one day after retirement, his wife floored him by asking for a divorce.

At a time when this Reddit poster should have been celebrating his hard work and fortunate circumstances, he found himself reevaluating his entire future. Despite having all the funds they could ever want, the couple’s marriage was not in a good place. This story highlights the surprising nature of relationships and how divorce can come at a completely unplanned moment in life. With millions of dollars at stake, the couple prepared to navigate splitting finances and dividing assets.

This slideshow will cover lessons learned by this Reddit user, who shared his emotional and financial experiences. We discuss whether a marriage should continue for the sake of children and bank accounts, as well as how to budget and restructure after a divorce. If you’ve found yourself face-to-face with the end of a long-term relationship, check out these slides for helpful advice.

A Bittersweet Early Retirement

A Reddit user retired in their 30s with $22 million saved.

Their partner asked for a divorce the day after retirement.

The poster is navigating emotional and financial turmoil amid early retirement.

The $22 Million Question

The user built a net worth of $22 million before 40.

Despite the financial success, their personal life took a major hit.

Half the fortune could be lost without a prenup.

Can the Marriage be Saved?

Therapy and counseling have been tried but haven’t worked yet.

Avoiding divorce could preserve family stability and finances.

Further communication or informal discussions might still help

The High Cost of Divorce

Divorces are expensive, especially without a prenup.

Legal fees, alimony, and child support can deplete wealth quickly.

Divorce can hit finances as hard as a stock market crash.

Thinking of the Kids

The couple has two children to consider in any decision.

Stability and emotional security for the kids are important.

Working things out could benefit the whole family.

Planning for a New Life

If divorce is inevitable, a new financial plan is essential.

A certified financial planner can help manage post-divorce finances.

Even with half the wealth, retirement is still achievable.

Handling Wealth Post-Divorce

The user will likely retain millions even after divorce.

Smart investing and budgeting can sustain a luxurious retirement.

Rebuilding emotionally and financially takes time and help.

The Power of Professional Guidance

Professional advisors can guide through tough transitions.

Divorce settlements and emotional strain can cloud decision-making.

Financial and emotional support are crucial during major life changes.

Learning From the Situation

Even massive financial success doesn’t shield from personal hardship.

Early retirees should prepare emotionally as well as financially.

Planning ahead includes anticipating life’s unexpected turns.

The Takeaway

Divorces are painful but can lead to new beginnings.

Support and planning can ease the transition.

With the right help, recovery is possible even after big losses.

