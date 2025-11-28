S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 28: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Higher on Black Friday

Personal Finance

Divorcing Near Retirement? The Financial Fallout No One Warns You About

Key Points

  • A Reddit user retired in their 30s with $22M in net worth but faced divorce the next day.
  • The absence of a prenuptial agreement could split the portfolio in half through divorce proceedings.
  • Two children are involved and create additional financial obligations through child support and custody arrangements.
By 247staff
Divorcing Near Retirement? The Financial Fallout No One Warns You About

© chameleonseye / iStock via Getty Images

Reaching a point where you have saved far more than you ever imagined should feel like a triumph. Surpassing your own financial goals is something most investors only dream about.

But life is never just about the numbers. For one Reddit user in r/fatFIRE, the moment that should have marked early victory instead came with a painful twist. After building enough wealth to retire in their 30s, they were hit with shocking news. Their partner asked for a divorce only a day after they officially stepped into early retirement. What should have been a sweet milestone now feels overwhelmingly bitter.

Celebrating early retirement can wait. For now, this investor has far more pressing decisions to make. Walking into a divorce with a net worth of 22 million dollars creates both challenges and opportunities. Even losing half of that fortune still leaves room for a strong second act, but only if the right steps are taken.

There are several areas this person will need to explore as they navigate this unexpected turning point. With the right strategy, they can protect their long term financial outlook and still build a fulfilling post retirement life, even under difficult circumstances. Would you like the next section to focus on legal considerations, financial planning, or emotional recovery strategies for high net worth individuals facing divorce?

What Happens with a Couple’s Money in Divorce?
24/7 Wall St.

Can a divorce be avoided?

Divorce can be one of the most financially draining events in a person’s life, especially when there is no prenuptial agreement in place. For this Reddit poster, the absence of a prenup means a split could instantly carve a massive chunk out of their net worth. With no clear sign that the relationship is salvageable, the stakes could not be higher.

They mentioned trying therapy and counseling, but so far, nothing seems to have shifted. Even so, walking away from every possible path to repair the relationship may not be the wisest move. Hurtful things may have been said, and emotions may be running hot, but a second attempt at counseling could be far less costly than the alternative.

When you compare the time and fees involved in marriage counseling to the legal bills, asset division, and long term financial commitments of a divorce, the difference is staggering. Sometimes progress does not require a room full of professionals. Sometimes a focused, honest conversation between partners can do far more than expected.

Add alimony, child support, and the ripple effect of years of shared financial obligations, and the numbers start to resemble a portfolio drawdown that never fully recovers. For someone with substantial assets, avoiding an unnecessary financial hit can be as important as avoiding emotional turmoil.

And with two children involved, the value of stability only grows. Even if not every issue can be resolved, making every reasonable effort to repair the relationship could protect both the family’s emotional well being and its financial future. In situations like this, trying to rebuild may be the most responsible investment a person can make.

If divorce is unavoidable, focus on the road ahead.

Sometimes, a divorce just can’t be avoided due to differences built over the years or a sudden change of heart. In any case, focusing on “starting again” at 37 may be a wise idea. Perhaps consulting a financial planner could make sense as one aims to budget for hefty divorce costs while also aiming to grow what remains on one’s net worth. In this case, the person will still have an impressive eight-figure bank account, which is still more than enough to finance the fattest of FIREs.

Either way, I think a certified financial planning pro could take a lot of weight off the shoulders of someone in such a fragile emotional state. While I’m sure a millionaire knows their way around money, the intricacies of divorce and budgeting for a new path forward can be rather complex. Not to mention, one probably won’t be in the right state of mind as they grappled with numerous difficulties en route to eventual divorce.

The bottom line

Divorces just plain stink. Sometimes, it’s unavoidable, even after we’ve given our all to improve things. Though there’s no taking the financial and emotional pains away, there are experts (think an advisor) that can help make the path forward somewhat smoother to walk down.

All the best to this 30-something early retiree as they try to pick themselves up off the tarmac after taking such a brutal hit to the chin at the start of their retirement.

