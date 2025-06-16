My Top 3 ETF's I Would Put $10,000 In Today Nuthawut Somsuk / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Looking for high-yield ETFs? These three popular ETFs will never disappoint you.

Each ETF is highly diversified, low-cost, low risk and pays steady dividends.

Market volatility in 2025 has driven investors towards safer assets like exchange-traded funds (ETFs). By investing in ETFs, you not only build a highly diversified portfolio but also generate steady income and hold some of the top companies. You do not have to pick individual stocks to make money.

ETFs are a low-cost option of investing in stocks and they reduce company-specific risks. If you’re looking for the best ETFs to invest in this year, I’ve identified 3 where I’d put my $10,000 today. Since no two funds are equal, you need to weigh each based on your personal financial goals and risk appetite.

JP Morgan Equity Premium ETF

The J.P. Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is a covered call ETF that invests in the top S&P 500 stocks. These stocks are known for little risk and steady returns. It offers a monthly payout and invests in the top U.S. blue-chip companies. The ETF enjoys an attractive 30-day SEC yield of 11.38% and holds 126 stocks.

Since it is a covered call ETF, the fund buys stocks and then sells call options on them, this gives the buyers a chance to make a profit. While investors get a share in some profits, most are drawn to the high dividend yield.

JEPI has an expense ratio of 0.35% and its NAV is $56.04. The ETF has remained flat in the year but the dividend yield makes it worth a consideration. Since it owns elite names and holds dividend-paying companies, it ensures a steady income for investors. Its holdings include:

Information Technology: 15.8%

Financials: 13%

Industrials: 12.8%

Healthcare: 11.3%

The ETF also owns some of the Magnificent Seven, namely, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Tesla. None of the stocks have a weightage higher than 2%. Despite investing the majority of the funds in the tech sector, JEPI reduces the sector-specific risks with its highly diversified portfolio. Even if the ETF moves sideways in the short term, investors can benefit from the steady passive income.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

If you are looking for a fund that is not tech-heavy, the Schwab U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a smart choice. The fund offers the potential for income and growth. It holds 103 stocks and tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index. It has an expense ratio of 0.06% and a 30-day SEC yield of 3.81%.

While the ETF has a slightly lower dividend yield, it offers capital appreciation. The NAV of the fund is $26.90 and it is up 4.38% in 12 months and over 50% in five years. The fund holdings include:

Energy: 21.08%

Consumer staples: 19.06%

Healthcare: 15.68%

Industrials: 12.45%

None of the stocks in the ETF have a weightage higher than 5% and the top holdings include popular names like Cisco, ConocoPhillips, Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, and Chevron Corporation. These are some of the dividend-paying companies.

If you’re a passive income investor looking for a low-risk investment option, SCHD is a great choice. The ETF offers a wide range of top-quality dividend stocks to help build your passive income portfolio. SCHD isn’t tech-heavy, meaning you do not have to worry about your returns during volatility. The highly diversified portfolio owns elite names and pay quarterly dividends.

JP Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The JP Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ: JEPQ) invests in the Nasdaq 100 and holds stocks that have little volatility. It holds 108 stocks and has a 30-day SEC yield of 14.47%. JEPQ has an expense ratio of 0.35% and focuses heavily on tech. The fund holdings include:

Information technology: 42.4%

Other: 16.5%

Communication services: 12.9%

Consumer discretionary: 12.1%

I believe that the future is tech and by investing in JEPQ, it is possible to reduce the company-specific risks while holding the top tech giants like Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft. The top 10 stocks in the fund form 44.34% of the portfolio and these are tech companies except for Costco. The tech sector has rallied in the past and once the economy improves, we could see it pick pace again.

JEPQ has an NAV of $52.59 and is down 4.87% in 12 months. Since the fund focuses on high yield, the capital appreciation could be limited. However, I believe the fund has the potential to keep rewarding investors with a solid yield. JEPI and JEPQ both have a solid dividend yield and the fund is handled by the experts at JP Morgan, making it low-risk and highly reliable.

JEPQ pays monthly dividends and offers a balanced portfolio of elite heavyweights. The low-stress ETF is one of the best placess to invest $10,000 today.

