4 Safe-Haven High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Rule in Volatile Times oneinchpunch / Shutterstock.com

Investors love dividend stocks, especially the high-yield variety, because they offer a significant income stream and have massive total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. Let’s take a closer look at the concept of total return. Imagine you purchase a stock at $20 that offers a 3% dividend. If the stock price rises to $22 within a year, your total return is 13%. This is calculated by adding the 10% increase in stock price to the 3% dividend.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The market sell-off has sent yields on U.S. Treasury debt plummeting.

The 10-year Treasury note yield dropped from 4.80% in mid-January to the current 4.22%.

Falling interest rates and lower oil prices should help steady the sticky inflation numbers.

Do you have safe-haven high-yield dividend stocks in your portfolio? Now could be the best time to contact a financial advisor near you for a complete investment checkup. Click here to get started finding one today. (Sponsored)

Trending Video ▶️

Though devastating, a market crash, or deep correction, is workable if you are in your 40s and making peak money. However, for baby boomers who have enjoyed unprecedented gains over the past 35 years, being overweighted to the stock market now is like picking up nickels in front of a bulldozer, and it could be a fatal kill shot to their retirement savings. Moving out of S&P 500 index funds and concentrating on ultra-safe dividend stocks that can add passive income streams to Social Security or other retirement benefits is essential. We found four safe-haven stocks that make sense for worried growth and income investors now.

Why do we cover safe-haven dividend stocks?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Safe-haven dividend stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort. It is a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams, achieve economic independence, or protect their wealth.

Chevron

This integrated giant is a safer way for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide through its subsidiaries. It operates in two segments.

The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines

Transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum product

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and advanced products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

Chevron announced in 2023 that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion.

The Federal Trade Commission approved the deal last fall, and it should be completed by the summer. The merger is still subject to closing conditions, including resolving an arbitration battle with Exxon and China’s CNOOC over assets in Guyana.

Coca-Cola

This company remains a top long-time holding of Warren Buffett. He owns a massive 400 million shares. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, offering consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

Diet Coke

Coca-Cola Light

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Caffeine-free Diet Coke

Cherry Coke

Fanta Orange

Fanta Zero Orange

Fanta Zero Sugar

Fanta Apple

Sprite

Sprite Zero Sugar

Simply Orange

Simply Apple

Simply Grapefruit

Fresca

Schweppes

Dasani

Fuze Tea

Glacéau Smartwater

Glacéau Vitaminwater

Gold Peak

Ice Dew

Powerade

Topo Chico

Minute Maid

Globally, it is the number one provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, and juices and juice drinks.

Through the world’s most extensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. It’s also important to remember that the company owns 16.7% of Monster Beverage, which continues to deliver big numbers.

Duke Energy

This is another excellent idea now. It is located in a growing part of the country. Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) and its subsidiaries operate as energy companies in the United States.

It operates through two segments:

Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I)

Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I).

The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

To develop electricity, Duke Energy uses the following:

Coal

Hydroelectric

Natural gas

Oil

Solar and wind sources

Renewables

Nuclear fuel

This segment also sells electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities.

The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Power generation natural gas customers

The segment also invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities.

McDonald’s

The legacy fast-food heavyweight is a solid pick when the economy goes south or north, is among the safest large-cap restaurant ideas. McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and used by independent business owners.

The company’s restaurants offer:

Hamburgers and cheeseburgers

Chicken sandwiches and nuggets

Fries

Salads

Shakes

Frozen desserts

Sundaes

Soft serve cones

Bakery items

Soft drinks

Coffee

Muffins

Sausages

Biscuit and bagel sandwiches

Oatmeal

Hash browns

Breakfast burritos

Hotcakes

The 5 Highest-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks Deliver Gigantic Passive Income Stream

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!