5 Nifty50 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows That Analysts Say Are Screaming Buys Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Indian stock market has opened in the red amid the Iran-Israel war. Indian equity benchmark indices, Nifty50 opened in the red below 24,850. Geopolitical factors will likely impact the stock market throughout the week. Analysts expect Nifty50 to maintain the 24,000-25,000 range in the near term until positive news about the West Asian conflict comes. However, this dip can be considered a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The market volatility has led many top-quality stocks near their 52-week lows, making them screaming buys.

Key Points Nifty50 has opened in the red amid Iran-Israel tensions.

5 Nifty50 stocks are on a downward spree offering a buy-the-dip opportunity.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Hindustan Unilever

A hot stock, Hindustan Unilever is a consumer goods company with a strong country-wide presence. Its products include foods, beverages, consumer staples, and personal care products. The stock has remained flat in 2025 and is down 7.48% in 12 months. It is trading for Rs. 2,300 as of writing and has remained on a downward spree over the past week. The stock is moving towards its 52-week low of Rs. 2,136.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.87% and paid a final dividend of Rs 24 per share in March. Its financial performance has shown consistent growth in revenue, profit, and earnings per share. However, it reported a minor dip in the numbers during the first quarter. Despite that, there’s a bullish sentiment around the stock. The management is aiming to increase volume-driven growth amid rising competition.

The recent dip in stock could be due to a slowdown in consumer demand and broader market dynamics. Analysts are bullish on the stock and expect an 8% upside from the current level, with a price target of Rs.2,525.

M_Agency / Shutterstock.com

Asian Paints

Indian multinational paint company, Asian Paints had a rough 2025. The stock is down 3.55% in 6 months and 22.50% in a year. Exchanging hands for Rs.2,262, Asian Paints stock has dropped from its 52-week high of Rs.3,394. It is inching closer to the 52-week low of Rs.2,214. However, it is too soon to write off the stock.

The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling coatings, paints, and products related to home decor. Asian Paints has seen a slowdown in demand and the results came in lower than expected. Its net profit stood at Rs 692 crore in the fourth quarter and the consolidated revenue was down 4.3% year over year to Rs 8,359 crore.

Reliance Industries recently sold its large stake in the company by offloading 8.5 million shares. Rising competition and low demand have led to a slump in the business. The stock has a dividend yield of 1.10% and is a buy near its all-time lows. Analysts expect to see an upside in the long term.

Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Tata Motors

Tata Motors shares have dropped in the last four trading sessions and are down 8% in five days. Exchanging hands for Rs. 672, the stock has lost 11% value in six months and 31% in 12 months. It is near the 52-week low of Rs.535.

The drop is caused due to consistent concerns about the financial outlook of the UK-based subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover. There were concerns about the impact of tariffs but an agreement has been reached on the US-UK trade deal which can bring relief to the company.

The subsidiary JLR, lowered its financial guidance for the year and does not expect to generate any free cash flow in FY26, leaving investors worried about the business profitability. In the fourth quarter, Tata Motors reported a whopping 51% drop in net profit due to lower volumes while the revenue was up. The management has issued a lower-than-expected guidance, disappointing investors. Tata Motors stock has soared over 500% in 5 years, which speaks a lot about its strength.

Morgan Stanley has an equal weight rating for the stock with a price target of Rs.715. The brokerage notes that the company’s recovery will be gradual.

Power Grid Corporation of India

Trading for Rs.287, Power Grid stock is down 7.5% year-to-date and 13% in 12 months. The company is an Indian public sector undertaking and is engaged in the transmission of power across different states of the country. Since India’s energy demand remains moderate during the months of monsoon, energy companies see slower growth. But they’re committing strong capital expenditure which can boost the business in the long term.

In the long term, India’s energy demand will continue to keep growing and the government is investing in infrastructure to boost the sector. One reason behind the dip in stock is the lower dividend outlook. The management to decided to invest money into business growth and has announced a lower dividend, disappointing investors. Power Grid has also seen slow execution and completion of its projects, leading to delays. It paid a total dividend of Rs 9 per share, down from Rs 11.25 per share in FY24.

Power Grid is a government undertaking, which makes it a safer investment and analysts have a price target of Rs. 324.

Zhang Rong / iStock via Getty Images

ITC Limited

ITC is an Indian conglomerate with a presence across several industries namely, information technology, paper products, agribusiness, and packaging. The company generates a majority of its revenue from tobacco products and its stock has seen a dip recently due to a block deal with British American Tobacco.

ITC’s largest investor, British American Tobacco announced a reduction in its stake through block deals. BAT has decided to offload 2.3% of its stake in the company. After the completion of the sale, its stake in ITC will decrease to 23.1%. It can be seen as a negative development for ITC and the impact of the stake sale will be seen in the coming quarters.

ITC stock is down 13.85% year-to-date and 11.41% in six months. It is exchanging hands for Rs.416 and is nearing the 52-week low of Rs.390. Overall, ITC is a strong business and its stock has rallied 100% in five years. It has reported strong quarterly numbers and made acquisitions. Analysts have a buy rating for the stock.

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)