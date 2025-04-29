Nifty 50 Sees Foreign Inflows While Investors Eye Earnings Vintage Tone / Shutterstock.com

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 opened in green but did not maintain the momentum. Both the indices slipped into negative territory today. Today was a cautious day in terms of trade. Sensex closed at 80,288.38, up only 0.09% while Nifty 50 closed at 24,335, up 0.03%.

Investors are focused on the quarterly results of some of the biggest companies including Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Ambuja Cements and BPCL. The movement in Nifty 50 and Sensex was driven by the anticipation of the results while the stocks remained under pressure. Investors are also maintaining caution due to the global market uncertainty.

Key Points Nifty 50 saw slight upside driven by tech and defense stocks.

Investors have become cautious due to the geopolitical tensions in the country.

Major tech stocks made gains today. Infosys (1.07%), HCL Tech (1.34%) and TCS (0.86%) saw some gains. Additionally, shares of the top defense companies also surged. Hindustan Aeronautics (4.15%), Cochin Shipyard (9.88%), and Data Patterns (14.93%) have seen a significant surge. The share price jump was seen due to the rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

The resilience behind the market is also driven by the strong buying streak from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) which pumped about Rs.35,000 crore into equities for the ninth straight session. This has helped the Nifty 50 see a surge lately.

Reliance Industries, which announced strong Q4 results yesterday saw a 3% jump in share price reporting the second consecutive day of gains. The company’s shares jumped 8% in the two sessions.

zignal_88 / Shutterstock.com

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements, a leading cement manufacturer announced Q4 results today, beating estimates. Its quarterly profit stood at Rs.956 crore, a 9% drop while the operating margin expanded to 18.2%. The company saw an 11.6% jump in revenue to Rs.9,902 crores and the management announced a dividend of Rs.2 per share.

The company crossed the 100 MTPA capacity this year, making a historic milestone since its inception. It is on an expansion spree and aims to achieve 118 MTPA capacity by the end of FY 2026.

Ambuja Cements share closed at $535 today, down 1.80%. Overall, the stock is down 6.93% in six months and 15% in 12 months. It has seen a drop over the last few days and is moving in a downward direction. The stock’s 52-week low is Rs. 453. The impact of the earnings will be seen on the shares tomorrow.

BPCL

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) saw a 24% drop in net profit to Rs.3,214 crore for the fourth quarter. The revenue from operations also dropped 4% year-over-year. The Indian government holds a 52.98% stake in the company.

The management has announced a final dividend of Rs.5 per share. Once approved, the company will distribute Rs 2,169 crore in dividends. Despite the dip in profits, the company managed to beat estimates.

BPCL shares are trading for Rs. 311 and saw a minor 0.32% upside today. Overall, the shares are up 5.32% year-to-date.

Sama.GH / Shutterstock.com

Trent

Westside and Zudio owner Trent saw a 46% year-over-year drop in the net profit to Rs.350 crore. The fourth quarter of 2024 saw a net profit of Rs.543 crore. Despite the dip, it beat expectations and announced a dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share.

For the full year, the company saw a 39% revenue jump year-over-year. It opened 13 new Westside stores in the quarter and 132 Zudio outlets.

The Tata Group enterprise is registered on the NSE and saw a 5.7% jump in share price after the earnings announcement. Trading for Rs. 5,510, the share saw a sharp rise and recovered the losses of the month. Year-to-date, it is down 22%.