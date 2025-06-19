Forget Monthly Dividends, These 5 ETFs Pay Investors Every Week jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

Key Points For quite some time, dividends were paid monthly, quarterly, annually, or semi-annually. Now, you can collect dividends every single week.

With NVDW, you can ride Nvidia’s momentum at about $44 a share, as compared to Nvidia’s current price of $145.50, and collect weekly income.

That’s great news for investors looking for regular income, particularly for retirees who need consistent cash flow coming in.

Look at the AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (BATS: AAPW), for example.

With an expense ratio of 0.99%, the ETF pays weekly distributions that correspond to 120% the calendar week total return of Apple. All by investing in total return swap agreements and Apple stock. Plus, it just paid a dividend of $0.234571 for the week of June 16.

And it paid a dividend of $0.264833 for the week of June 10.

Making it even more attractive, it trades at a fraction of the cost of Apple, pays out a weekly dividend, and tracks the movements of Apple.

Here are five more you may want to consider.

NVDA WeeklyPay ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.99% and a weekly dividend, the NVDA WeeklyPay ETF (BATS: NVDW) also offers recurring income for shareholders. It also does so by investing in swap agreements and the Nvidia stock. It just paid a dividend of $0.451176 for the week of June 16.

It also paid a dividend of $0.398242 for the week of June 9.

It also mirrors the performance of Nvidia, which has been explosive in recent weeks. Helping, the Senate Finance Committee just approved an amendment that increases the semiconductor tax credit from 25% to 30%. Plus, analysts at Barclays just raised their price target on NVDA to $200 with an overweight rating.

With NVDW, you can ride Nvidia’s momentum at about $44 a share, as compared to Nvidia’s current price of $145.50, and collect weekly income.

PLTR WeeklyPay ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.99% and a weekly dividend, the PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (BATS: PLTW) also offers weekly income to shareholders. Like the other ETFs, it also invests in swap agreements and Palantir stock. It just paid a dividend of $0.473726 for the week of June 17. And it paid a dividend of $0.677704 for the week of June 10.

It also mirrors the actions of Palantir, which has also been explosive.

Helping, analysts at Citi also raised its price target on Palantir to $115 from $110 with a neutral rating. According to the firm, Palantir delivered a “strong beat/raise” and its “robust results further solidifies” its role with artificial intelligence.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has growing confidence in the stock. The firm just raised its price target to $140 from $120, noting that PLTR’s results and raised guidance give the firm “great confidence” in Palantir’s growth story.

“Palantir remains one of our top names to own in 2025 and this deal represents another opportunity for PLTR to capitalize on while continuing to generate unprecedented traction for its entire portfolio across the federal and commercial landscapes,” said Wedbush after Palantir was awarded a $795 million U.S. Army modification to contract.

TSLA WeeklyPay ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.99% and a weekly dividend payout, the TSLA Weekly Pay ETF (BATS: TSLW) also invests in swap agreements and Tesla stock. It just paid a dividend of $0.167669 for the week of June 17. It also paid a dividend of $0.530964 for the week of June 10.

It also mirrors the performance of Tesla, which is rebounding on news it just raised prices on its Model S and X cars in the U.S. Helping, the company is nearing the launch of its robotaxi, and has been aggressively buying Bitcoin.

Last trading at $35.75 with a weekly dividend, the TSLW ETF is far more attractive than paying $322.05 per share for Tesla.

Weekly T-Bill ETF

We can also look at the Weekly T-Bill ETF (BATS: WEEK).

With an expense ratio of 0.19% and a weekly dividend payout, the WEEK ETF is a low-risk opportunity that holds only T-Bills with maturities under 3 months, ensuring capital preservation. “WEEK is the first of its kind ETF that targets a stable NAV week-over-week,” added Roundhill Investments.

Since its launch, the WEEK ETF has rallied from about $98.80 to $100.03 so far.

YieldMax AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF

There’s also the YieldMax AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA: GPTY).

With an expense ratio of 0.99% and a weekly dividend payout, the GPTY ETF seeks income and capital appreciation through direct investments in a select portfolio of artificial intelligence and technology stocks. It’s about to pay a dividend of $0.32226 for the week of June 23.

Before that, it paid out a dividend of $0.3070 on June 13.

