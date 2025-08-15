5 Hot ETFs That Pay Weekly Dividends Thinkstock

One of the best ways to keep your portfolio safe and create passive income is with dividends. Most times, these are paid out monthly or quarterly.

But now you can get paid handsomely every week for holding an ETF. Here are five you may want to consider.

Key Points With an expense ratio of 0.99%, the AAPW ETF pays weekly distributions that correspond to 120% the calendar week total return of Apple.

Look at the AAPL WeeklyPay ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.99%, the AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (AAPW) pays weekly distributions that correspond to 120% the calendar week total return of Apple. All by investing in total return swap agreements and Apple stock. Plus, it just paid a dividend of $0.484867 on August 19.

Before that, it paid a dividend of $0.231254 on August 12.

Even better, there’s a lot to like about Apple these days. Not only did analysts at BTIG just reiterate a buy rating on the stock with a $198 price target, but Apple also announced it will be releasing new and updated AI-powered devices, including robots, a smart speaker with display and security cameras, and an updated “lifelike” Siri capable of communicating with several users at once, as noted by Bloomberg.

Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.99% and a weekly dividend, the Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (COIW) is designed for investors seeking a combination of income and growth potential. COIW aims to provide weekly distributions and calendar week returns equal to 1.2 times (120%) the calendar week total return of Coinbase common shares.

Its last dividend of $1.074245 was paid on August 19. Before that, it paid out a dividend of $0.32901 on August 12.

Fueling upside in the COIN stock has been tagging along with Bitcoin’s latest rally above $121,000. Even better, with President Trump bullish on cryptocurrencies and recent legislation, digital assets, and stocks like COIN and this COIW ETF could rocket higher.

President Trump also signed an executive order establishing a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset stockpile. Most recently, President Trump signed an executive order allowing 401(k) retirement plans to include a wider range of investments, including cryptocurrencies.

PLTR WeeklyPay ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.99% and a weekly dividend, the PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (PLTW) also offers weekly income to shareholders. Like the other ETFs, it also invests in swap agreements and Palantir stock.

It also just paid a dividend of just over $1.58 a share on August 19 to shareholders of record as of August 18. Before that, it paid a dividend of just over $1.14 on August 12 to shareholders of record as of August 11.

Fueling upside in PLTW, Palantir continues to explode higher. In fact, after starting the year at about $80, it’s now up to $181.02. From here, we’d like to see it closer to $200 a share, especially with the artificial intelligence story showing no signs of cooling off.

NVDA WeeklyPay ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.99% and a weekly dividend, the NVDA WeeklyPay ETF (NVDW) also offers recurring income for shareholders. It also does so by investing in swap agreements and the Nvidia stock. It just paid a dividend of just over $1.08 per share on August 19. Before that, it paid a dividend of just over 95 cents on August 12.

With the AI boom and demand for NVDA chips, the tech giant rose from about $140 in January to more than $182.02. From here, we’d also like to see NVDA challenge $200.

Plus, earnings and guidance continue to get stronger for Nvidia.

In its most recent quarter, the company’s EPS of 81 cents beat by six cents. Revenue of $44.06 billion, up 69.2% year over year, beat by $810 million.

“We continue to believe the path for Nvidia to a $4 trillion market cap and ultimately $5 trillion market cap over the coming years is on the horizon as this 4th Industrial Revolution plays out, led by one chip in the world fueling AI … Nvidia,” added Wedbush analysts, as quoted by Seeking Alpha.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.99% and a weekly dividend, the YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is also attractive. However, its dividends are paid monthly, with its latest one for just over 22 cents paid on August 8. Before that, it paid a dividend of just over 36 cents on July 11.

We are including XOMO on this list because of how attractive and oversold XOM has become. As XOM rebounds, so should XOMO. While XOMO doesn’t directly invest in Exxon Mobil, it does generate monthly income by selling/writing call options on XOM.

XOM earnings haven’t been too shabby either. In its second quarter, EPS of $1.64 beat by nine cents. Revenue of $81.51 billion, down 12.4% year over year, beat by $1.2 billion. Plus, analysts at Argus say recent weakness in XOM is a buy opportunity. The firm also has a $127 price target on XOM at the moment.

