Forget NVIDIA And Buy These 2 Millionaire Maker AI Stocks Now

Artificial Intelligence will be the future and has led to a massive demand for AI chips. These chips have microscopic circuits that help make the most of the advanced technology. When it comes to AI, we’re still only scratching the surface. It has massive growth potential and an opportunity to make the most of the emerging technology.

One of the best AI stocks, Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) has had a solid run. It has generated significant returns for investors and enjoyed an impressive rally over the past two years. While it continues to remain a gold standard in AI, there are 2 other stocks worth buying now. These companies will continue to thrive as AI demand soars.

Key Points Broadcom and Super Micro Computer are two AI growth stocks to watch out for.

Both these AI stocks are set to benefit from the growing demand of AI chips and infrastructure.

Broadcom

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has quickly become a strong industry player. The company creates special networking chips that help other chips connect and work in unison. It is known for creating custom chips that help other businesses build and manage a cluster of chips. Exchanging hands for $249, Broadcom stock is up 7.7% year-to-date and 50% in 12 months. The stock is nearing its 52-week high of $265.

In the recent quarter, its semiconductor business saw a 46% growth in the quarter and the company expects to see a 60% growth rate to continue in 2026. Its quarterly revenue was up 20% year-over-year to $15 billion and the AI chip revenue came in at $4.4 billion, up 46% year over year.

Broadcom has managed to sign partnerships with companies that are building data centers. Its foray into custom AI chips will continue to drive revenue growth. Its first custom chip customer, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) seems satisfied with the chips. Broadcom’s other clients include Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Audi and Renault.

After the second quarter results, several analysts increased their price targets. Analysts expect to see revenue growth of over 20% to $62.7 billion this year. The growing inference demand could also boost the company’s revenue in the coming quarters.

AI will continue to drive growth for Broadcom and a 60% growth in AI chip sales could take the company to new highs. While the stock is expensive with a forward P/E of 93.96, it is worth the premium.

Super Micro Computer

A lot has already been said and written about Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI). It was initially known for the contract with Nvidia but has carved a successful path of its own. The company is engaged in providing businesses with AI infrastructure, data servers, and the hardware needed to run AI projects. It had a public fallout with its auditor which didn’t sit well with investors and impacted the stock.

SMCI also had a 10-for-1 stock split last year. Exchanging hands for $45, the stock is up 50% year-to-date and has recovered its losses from the past 12 months. It has soared over 1,000% in the past five years. There’s a lot to like about this stock. The data center assembler reported strong fundamentals in the recent quarter with a revenue of $4.6 billion and a net income of $109 million.

The company is expanding its share in the AI server industry and announced 30 new solution stacks to support Nvidia’s Blackwell Architecture. The management had a muted outlook for the ongoing quarter and is aiming for a revenue in the range of $5.6 billion to $6.4 billion, indicating a quarter of double-digit growth.

SMCI stock looks cheap with a P/E ratio of 25. The recent quarterly results show strong sales improvement and solid fundamentals that can help the company move forward. As AI infrastructure demand picks up again, SMCI could skyrocket.

