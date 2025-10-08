S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 8: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises As Airports Show Shutdown Strain
Investing

Billionaire Philippe Laffont Recently Bought CoreWeave, Broadcom and Oracle

By Vandita Jadeja

Oct 8, 2025  |  Updated 9:57 AM ET

Key Points

  • Billionaire Philippe Laffont is going heavy on tech stocks and here are the top three he recently bought.
  • These tech stocks have performed exceptionally well in 2025 and may continue to increase in value.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are 3 very popular stocks amount retail investors. They are also favorite stocks of Philippe Laffont, a hedge fund manager of Coatue Management and is known for identifying top tech stocks at the right time.

The billionaire’s hedge fund has outperformed the S&P 500 index in the last three years. He curates the Fantastic 40 Growth & Innovation Index and ranks companies based on their growth prospects through 2030. 

While mimicking a billionaire’s portfolio might not guarantee results, it doesn’t hurt to keep an eye on their moves and pick stocks that show an upside potential. Form 13F offers a snapshot of the stocks Laffont is buying and selling. He’s recently purchased three stocks that are worth the hype. 

Data Center Server room
CoreWeave 

First up is CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), the Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)-backed company that has seen an incredible run. The stock is up 222% year-to-date and 195% over six months. It went public in March and has been unstoppable since. The company specializes in providing cloud-based graphics processing unit infrastructure to artificial intelligence enterprises and developers. 

Coatue Management has increased its stake in the company by 5.73% recently, taking the total shareholding to 23.57%, its largest holding now.

The company has announced several deals with AI firms, expanding its market share. It reported impressive fundamentals in the second quarter and saw the revenue jump 207% year over year to $1.2 billion. It posted a backlog of $30.1 billion, up 86%. 

CoreWeave is considered a leader amongst cloud computing platforms and is also ranked as the most capable service provider. The company announced a $14 billion deal with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META). Today, it announced the acquisition of Monolith, an AI software provider. 

Notably, Nvidia’s investment is not the only reason to own the stock. While the partnership works as a key strength for the business, it also has investments in the hardware and software industry, which makes it a clear leader. Nvidia has a great deal of confidence in the business, and as it grows, CoreWeave will benefit. 

Broadcom

Semiconductor company Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been a hot stock in 2025. The company has performed exceptionally well, and the shares are up 45% year-to-date. Laffont increased its investment in AVGO by 1.7% in the recent quarter. Driven by the growing demand for the firm’s custom AI chips, Broadcom has reported impressive fundamentals, driving investor interest. 

The company partners with end users to build custom AI accelerators and is ready to compete with Nvidia. It designs chips with the end user and ensures that they’re optimized for the specific workload they will see during their operating life. Hence, Broadcom offers exactly what the customer wants, at a cheaper price point than Nvidia. 

In the second quarter, Broadcom reported a revenue of $15 billion, up 20% year-over-year, and the AI revenue jumped 46% to $4.4 billion. Free cash flow hit a record $6.4 billion, up 44% year-over-year. AVGO is a dividend stock with a yield of 0.70%.

As companies continue to pour billions into AI investment, Broadcom could see higher demand for its custom chips. It is also expanding its footprint in Japan through a partnership with NTT to build optical semiconductor devices that will cut the data center power usage by up to 50%. 

This is a very strong move and could be a game changer in the industry as companies try to tackle the rising energy demands of AI data centers. It also has a partnership with OpenAI to produce custom AI processors that will mitigate GPU shortages.

Oracle

Philippe Laffont is betting big on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock and bought 3,857,262 in the company, representing 2.35% of the portfolio, doubling down on its AI bet. The stock is up 71% year-to-date and 128% over six months. It is exchanging hands for $284.

Despite the recent reports about the thin margins on the cloud business, investors are bullish on the stock. In the report, the company showed only a 14% gross margin on the Nvidia chip rental business. While it generated $900 million in cloud server sales in the three months ending in August, it only made $125 million in gross profit. 

While the sales are soaring, the gross margin remains thin. This shows that Oracle is losing money on some business segments. However, it has major expansion plans, which could boost the numbers. In September, the company reported a 359% jump in backlog of cloud contracts and expects a revenue of $144 billion from cloud infrastructure through 2030. 

The revenue will be driven through the Stargate project with OpenAI. It has also signed a $300 billion agreement to rent AI compute capacity to OpenAI for five years from 2027. 

Oracle wasn’t the biggest AI player until 2025, but it has seen phenomenal growth this year. The numbers are impressive, it has partnerships that will drive growth, and it could dominate the industry through the rest of this decade. 

