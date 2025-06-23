Ford Recalls Already Top 2024 Total, Taking Less Than 6 Months to Get There 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

A new analysis shows that Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) recalls in 2025 have already surpassed all those of in 2024. And June still has one week to go. It is a warning that Ford warranty write-offs, which plagued its 2024 quarterly earnings, will threaten them again this year.

The company continues to let down investors.

Carscoops puts the total number of recalls this year at 81. The largest of these involved 1.1 million vehicles. The 2025 recalls average just over 50,000 vehicles each.

The car site says that, based on raw numbers, the recall levels are also extraordinary: “As of today [June 21], which is 172 days into 2025, the numbers are eye-popping. Ford has issued a recall every 2.12 days, impacting 4,077,666 vehicles so far.” In 2024, the figure for the entire year was 4,776,770.

Warranty costs plagued Ford’s earnings last year. CNBC evaluated the figures: “Ford underperformed expectations last year largely due to unexpected warranty and recall problems plaguing the company’s earnings.” Early last year, CEO Jim Farley said, “I think we all have regrets and that’s a big one for me. So it’s a humbling thing.” It has been over a year since the comment, and there appears to be no improvement.

Ford often does poorly in car quality surveys. In a broader sense, its brand was at the bottom of the recent Axios Harris Poll reputation rankings. It finished last among all the car companies on the list, which include Toyota, Honda, GM, Hyundai, and Volkswagen. Ford ranked in 60th place out of 100. It fell five spots from 2024. That put it below Uber and eBay.

A little less than three years ago, The Wall Street Journal did a long evaluation of Ford titled “At Ford, Quality Is Now Problem 1.” Farley said, “We continue to be hampered by recalls and customer satisfaction actions. This affects our cost but more importantly, it falls short on our most fundamental commitment to our customers.”

Ford has let down investors several times in the past several years. Some of those letdowns were directly due to shoddy manufacturing.

