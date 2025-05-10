Best Selling SUV in Each State Dolores M. Harvey / Shutterstock.com

The Ford F-Series pickup truck has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States for 43 consecutive years. While the success of the F-Series highlights the long-term popularity of full-size pickups in the United States, it belies another long-term, and even broader, trend — the rise of the SUV.

Key Points In the last decade, the market for new vehicles in the United States has been dominated by SUVs.

In each of the 50 states, at least one SUV ranked among the five best selling models of 2024 — but annual sales data shows that consumer preference for certain makes and models varies by region.

For much of the second half of the twentieth century, SUVs — or sport utility vehicles — were relegated to a niche market. Often defined by high-ground clearance and four-wheel drive, but lacking the comfort and everyday practicality offered by the sedan, early SUVs were largely geared toward off-road enthusiasts and adventure seekers. By the 1980s and 1990s, however, automakers began expanding the SUV’s appeal as family vehicles and daily drivers.

Often by employing a unibody design — rather than the traditional body-on-frame design common in trucks — automakers were able to market smaller, more fuel-efficient SUVs that handled more like cars. By the late 1990s, SUVs such as the Ford Explorer — which was a body-on-frame SUV at the time of its introduction — and the Jeep Cherokee, had proliferated American suburbs as roomier, more capable alternatives to the family sedan or station wagon. (Here is a look at the best-selling cars of all time.)

SUVs overtook sedans as the best selling vehicle segment in the U.S. for the first time in 2015. By 2019, SUVs accounted for over 47% of domestic vehicle sales, compared to the sedan’s diminished market share of just over 22%. Additionally, a recent report from Edmunds, an automotive industry publication, shows that at least one SUV ranked among the top five best-selling vehicles of 2024 in each of the 50 states.

Using data from Edmunds, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best selling SUV in each state. For every state, the SUV model with the highest unit sales volume in the 2024 calendar year is listed. Specific, state-level sales figures were not available.

While the modern SUV traces its roots to large, off-road oriented, body-on-frame trucks, the domestic SUV market is now dominated by smaller, unibody vehicles, commonly known as crossovers, or crossover SUVs. Of the 25 best selling vehicles in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2025, 14 are SUVs, and all of them are built on unibody frames — including the Ford Explorer, a nameplate that ditched its body-on-frame lineage over a decade ago.

Currently, the best-selling SUV in the United States — and the third best-selling vehicle of any segment — is the Toyota RAV4, which ranks as the most popular SUV in 23 of the 50 states. The Honda CR-V, which was the fifth best selling vehicle in 2024, and the fourth best-selling in Q1 of 2025, outsold every other SUV in 14 states. In the rest of the country, the best selling SUV models are made by Chevrolet, Jeep, and Tesla. (Here is a look at the best new vehicles for the money.)

This is the most popular SUV in each state.

Why It Matters

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Originating as capable off-roaders that were light on creature comforts, SUVs have evolved considerably in recent decades, and now stand out as the best-selling vehicle segment in the United States. Many of the most popular SUVs are crossovers that offer the drivability and comfort of a sedan, but with greater interior space and improved off-road prowess. Sales data from 2024 shows that SUVs rank among the most popular vehicles in every state — but in some parts of the country, drivers have a clear preference for certain models over others.

Alabama

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Alaska

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Arizona

photoquest7 / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y MSRP range across trim levels: $50,630 – $61,630

$50,630 – $61,630 Tesla Model Y combined fuel economy across trim levels: 277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon

277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon Tesla Model Y total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 405,900 units (4th highest of all makes and models)

Arkansas

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Honda CR-V MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Honda CR-V combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Honda CR-V total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 402,791 units (5th highest of all makes and models)

California

Markue / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y MSRP range across trim levels: $50,630 – $61,630

$50,630 – $61,630 Tesla Model Y combined fuel economy across trim levels: 277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon

277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon Tesla Model Y total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 405,900 units (4th highest of all makes and models)

Colorado

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Connecticut

carminesalvatore / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Delaware

Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y MSRP range across trim levels: $50,630 – $61,630

$50,630 – $61,630 Tesla Model Y combined fuel economy across trim levels: 277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon

277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon Tesla Model Y total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 405,900 units (4th highest of all makes and models)

Florida

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Georgia

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Hawaii

tirc83 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y MSRP range across trim levels: $50,630 – $61,630

$50,630 – $61,630 Tesla Model Y combined fuel economy across trim levels: 277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon

277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon Tesla Model Y total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 405,900 units (4th highest of all makes and models)

Idaho

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Illinois

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Honda CR-V MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Honda CR-V combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Honda CR-V total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 402,791 units (5th highest of all makes and models)

Indiana

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Honda CR-V MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Honda CR-V combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Honda CR-V total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 402,791 units (5th highest of all makes and models)

Iowa

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Honda CR-V MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Honda CR-V combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Honda CR-V total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 402,791 units (5th highest of all makes and models)

Kansas

Willowpix / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Honda CR-V MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Honda CR-V combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Honda CR-V total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 402,791 units (5th highest of all makes and models)

Kentucky

Ivelin Denev / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Louisiana

travelview / Shutterstock.com

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Honda CR-V MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Honda CR-V combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Honda CR-V total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 402,791 units (5th highest of all makes and models)

Maine

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Maryland

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Michigan

smontgom65 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet Equinox Chevrolet Equinox MSRP range across trim levels: $29,995 – $34,395

$29,995 – $34,395 Chevrolet Equinox combined fuel economy across trim levels: 26 – 27 miles per gallon

26 – 27 miles per gallon Chevrolet Equinox total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 207,730 units (13th highest of all makes and models)

Minnesota

LawrenceSawyer / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Honda CR-V MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Honda CR-V combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Honda CR-V total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 402,791 units (5th highest of all makes and models)

Mississippi

Tiago_Fernandez / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Honda CR-V MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Honda CR-V combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Honda CR-V total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 402,791 units (5th highest of all makes and models)

Missouri

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Montana

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Nebraska

wellesenterprises / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep Grand Cherokee MSRP range across trim levels: $38,490 – $65,035

$38,490 – $65,035 Jeep Grand Cherokee combined fuel economy across trim levels: 22 miles per gallon

22 miles per gallon Jeep Grand Cherokee total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 216,148 units (12th highest of all makes and models)

Nevada

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y MSRP range across trim levels: $50,630 – $61,630

$50,630 – $61,630 Tesla Model Y combined fuel economy across trim levels: 277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon

277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon Tesla Model Y total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 405,900 units (4th highest of all makes and models)

New Hampshire

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

New Jersey

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y MSRP range across trim levels: $50,630 – $61,630

$50,630 – $61,630 Tesla Model Y combined fuel economy across trim levels: 277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon

277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon Tesla Model Y total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 405,900 units (4th highest of all makes and models)

New Mexico

KateLeigh / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

New York

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Honda CR-V MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Honda CR-V combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Honda CR-V total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 402,791 units (5th highest of all makes and models)

North Carolina

Darwin Brandis / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

North Dakota

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep Grand Cherokee MSRP range across trim levels: $38,490 – $65,035

$38,490 – $65,035 Jeep Grand Cherokee combined fuel economy across trim levels: 22 miles per gallon

22 miles per gallon Jeep Grand Cherokee total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 216,148 units (12th highest of all makes and models)

Ohio

photovs / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Honda CR-V MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Honda CR-V combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Honda CR-V total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 402,791 units (5th highest of all makes and models)

Oklahoma

photovs / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Trax

Chevrolet Trax Chevrolet Trax MSRP range across trim levels: $21,895 – $25,895

$21,895 – $25,895 Chevrolet Trax combined fuel economy across trim levels: 30 miles per gallon

30 miles per gallon Chevrolet Trax total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 200,689 units (15th highest of all makes and models)

Oregon

arboursabroad.com/Shutterstock.com

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Pennsylvania

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Honda CR-V MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Honda CR-V combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Honda CR-V total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 402,791 units (5th highest of all makes and models)

Rhode Island

Image Source / Image Source via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

South Carolina

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Honda CR-V MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Honda CR-V combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Honda CR-V total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 402,791 units (5th highest of all makes and models)

South Dakota

photosbyjim / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep Grand Cherokee MSRP range across trim levels: $38,490 – $65,035

$38,490 – $65,035 Jeep Grand Cherokee combined fuel economy across trim levels: 22 miles per gallon

22 miles per gallon Jeep Grand Cherokee total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 216,148 units (12th highest of all makes and models)

Tennessee

LawrenceSawyer / E+ via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Texas

typhoonski / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Utah

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y MSRP range across trim levels: $50,630 – $61,630

$50,630 – $61,630 Tesla Model Y combined fuel economy across trim levels: 277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon

277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon Tesla Model Y total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 405,900 units (4th highest of all makes and models)

Vermont

vitpho / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Virginia

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Honda CR-V MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Honda CR-V combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Honda CR-V total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 402,791 units (5th highest of all makes and models)

Washington

jamesvancouver / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y MSRP range across trim levels: $50,630 – $61,630

$50,630 – $61,630 Tesla Model Y combined fuel economy across trim levels: 277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon

277 – 335 Miles miles per gallon Tesla Model Y total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 405,900 units (4th highest of all makes and models)

West Virginia

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

Wisconsin

Lena Platonova / Shutterstock.com

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Honda CR-V MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Honda CR-V combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Honda CR-V total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 402,791 units (5th highest of all makes and models)

Wyoming

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Toyota RAV4 combined fuel economy across trim levels: 28 – 30 miles per gallon

28 – 30 miles per gallon Toyota RAV4 total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 475,193 units (3rd highest of all makes and models)

