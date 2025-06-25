3 Gold Miner Stocks To Buy Today Phawat / Shutterstock.com

Gold mining stocks have experienced stellar price action over the past year, mainly due to investors being increasingly interested in alternative assets due to, in many cases, their inherent status as safe-haven assets. Gold is up 25.1% year-to-date at $3,339 per ounce, thanks to rapid changes in trade policy and what President Donald Trump dubbed the “12-Day War” in the Middle East.

The bulk of the gains came before mid-April. Gold prices have mostly traded sideways and are actually down 2.7% compared to their peak close in April. Many believe this is the time to start taking profits before market volatility cools more and gold prices possibly fall further.

I wouldn’t be spooked just yet, though, since central banks worldwide have continued to buy gold and reduce their exposure to the U.S. dollar as the fiat currency continues to decline in value. The level of gold buying has slowed down, but all signs point to central banks remaining net buyers of gold for years to come. With 95% of respondents to a World Gold Council survey saying central banks’ gold holdings will increase over the next year, it looks likely that will be the case.

This could push gold prices even higher compared to where they are now, especially if the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates again this year. As in investor, one of the best places to put your money to gain exposure to higher gold prices is gold mining stocks. The following are three companies that 24/7 Wall St. looked into for your consideration.

Key Points in This Article:

All three of these gold-mining stocks offer shareholders dividends with healthy yields.

While only one has outperformed physical gold’s gains this year, all three exhibit strong fundamentals.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is your quintessential gold mining stock due to it being the world’s largest producer of gold. But one thing you’ll notice quickly when you zoom out on that chart is that gold has outperformed NEM stock significantly over the past five years.



NEM stock is down 1.7% over the past five years, whereas gold has gained 87.6%. Even in the past year, NEM stock has only gained 39.5%, compared to gold’s 43.3% performance. You’d expect a gold mining stock to generate amplified gains instead of struggling to keep up. The reason behind miners underperforming gold has been inflation. The cost of mining in some places has been out of control, outpacing gold prices significantly.

But the ongoing boom in gold prices has led to miners finally seeing some relief. Inflation has slowed down, whereas gold prices have accelerated to a point where Newmont’s bottom line is seeing a corresponding increase. Thus, NEM stock has actually started to outperform gold in recent months. It gained 53.6% in the past six months, compared to 25.9% for gold.

EBITDA has increased from $1.175 billion in Q1 2024 to $3.143 billion in Q1 2025. The profits have allowed Newmont to reduce its debt from $9.47 billion a year ago to $7.986 billion. At the same time, the cash balance has increased from $2.36 billion to $4.72 billion in just one year.

If you expect gold prices to keep surging due to de-dollarization, NEM is still a good bet. The company is finally starting to catch up and outperform gold, and you are also getting a 1.71% dividend yield on top.

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) was previously known as Barrick Gold under the ticker GOLD, but the company has rebranded due to its increasing copper mining operations. That shouldn’t disqualify it from a gold mining portfolio. If anything, this is a bonus. Copper prices have been on a solid uptrend, and many expect it to outperform gold over the coming years due to booming industrial demand and a supply crunch.

Barrick Mining can give you exposure to both a gold boom, while hedging any downturns in gold by benefiting from higher copper prices. It is well-positioned to catch tailwinds as the copper supply deficit seems to be worsening. The U.N. has warned that copper “is under severe strain” and that it is “the new strategic raw material.”

Much like NEM stock, B stock is just starting to catch up with gold. It has gained 28% in the past six months, and it could see significant gains in the coming years. Net earnings have surged 61% year-over-year to $474 million. It is also targeting 30% production growth by 2030, though the momentum in gold and copper prices alone seems more than enough to continue lifting B stock.

Barrick Mining also comes with a 1.9% dividend yield.

B2Gold (BTG)

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) is a more gold-heavy investment compared to Barrick Gold. It derives almost all its revenue from gold mining, and the business itself is pretty simple. It has three mines: Fekola, Otjikoto and Masbate. Half of its revenue comes from the Fekola mine, whereas the other two almost evenly split the rest of the pie.

BTG is a good stock to buy if you’re only interested in exposure to gold mining and nothing else. The gold boom has allowed the stock to climb 39.2% year-to-date.

B2Gold surpassed Q1 revenue expectations and posted $532.1 million in revenue vs. $461.4 million expected. Quarterly gold production rose to 192,752, which was much higher than initial projections.

The company is working on a fourth gold mine called the “Goose Project,” expected to add 300,000 ounces to annual gold production. Combined with other expansions, this could lead to a 750,000-ounce increase in production by decade-end.

BTG stock currently comes with a 2.22% forward dividend yield.

