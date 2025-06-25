If You Invested in These 5 Dividend Stocks, You Could Make $4,300 per Year ridvan_celik / E+ via Getty Images

With the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond currently yielding 4.38%, interest rates are still abnormally high given positive job growth, trillions of dollars in U.S. investments, wage growth among blue collar workers and inflation continuing to subside from 2022’s highs. That high inflation from previous years caused yield-hungry investments to shift from stock to bonds. As a result, yields in hefty dividend stocks went higher as underlying stock prices fell. The positive economic data of late is now triggering anticipation of bond prices to reach parity with the rest of the world, with the resulting lower yields to once again send funds back to dividend stocks.

The following stocks have solid dividend track records but are temporarily providing higher-than-normal yields. Anticipated investment funds once again seeking higher income will likely drive these prices higher, but investors who get in early will be able to lock in these dividends and then ride the upside on the stock prices. Based on a $10,000 investment for each, these five stocks grouped as a sample portfolio would deliver $4,315.00 per year, or a 8.65% yield.

These stocks span the energy, financials, real estate and industrials sectors.

Cumulatively, the model portfolio of $50,000 would yield more than $4,300 per year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.





Yield: 8.07%

Number of shares for $10,000: 1,424.50

Annual dividend income: $807.00

Maryland based Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) has nearly a half century’s experience in the real estate industry. Founded in 1979, it elected to register as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in 2012. The company’s activities in real estate development, management, acquisition, and construction is primarily located in the Baltimore/Washington D.C., Virginia, and Carolina regions. Its portfolio contains office buildings, multi-family housing complexes, mixed use residential and commercial buildings, retail shopping malls, industrial, and public/private use exhibition spaces. The company’s $2.17 billion real estate portfolio contains 315,000 square feet of rentable space, and the company enjoyed a 96% occupancy rate as of the start of 2025.

AHH currently has an 8.07% yield. The dividend had been higher in the past but was reduced earlier this year to devote resources towards strengthening the company’s balance sheet in anticipation of lower interest rates going forward and other acquisition and development opportunities.

CVR Energy, Inc.

Yield: 7.27%

Number of shares for $10,000: 363.5

Annual dividend income: $727.00

With fuel costs and oil prices so inextricably connected as a necessity for so many people, it’s easy to overlook the importance of the oil industry to other sectors. For example, agriculture requires fertilizers, often the product of ammonia and other products derived from the petrochemical production process. Sugarland, TX headquartered CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) has both oil refinery operations as well as fertilizer production in the US Midwest and Gulf regions.

CVI’s 7.27% yield is likely to go down as its stock price rises in the near future. Increased ammonia market demand is spiking sales, adding to CVI’s EBITDA, and insider buying by the likes of Carl Icahn and other savvy investors

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

Yield: 7.13%

Number of shares for $10,000: 379.22

Annual dividend income: $713.00

With its slogan #Believe inLocal, it’s no wonder that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) has built a strong base in rural and small city markets throughout the midwest and western parts of the USA. Founded by Homer Scott in 1968 and based out of Billings, MT, First Interstate BancSystem was officially established in 1971 and has branches in the following states: AZ, CO, ID, IA, KS MN, MO, MT, NE, ND, OR, SD, WA, and WY.

First Interstate BancSystem provides a complete catalog of banking services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities, covering sectors such as real estate, agriculture, construction, education, healthcare, hospitality, government services, professional services, retail, tourism, insurance, technology, and wholesale trade. Services include, but are not limited to: savings, checking, online banking and various other types of accounts, business equipment and property financing, credit cards, commercial and individual loans, trust services, and non-profit organization services. The company’s online digital access and online presence, as well as personal service at branch locations, are crafted for client convenience and utility.

With a 7.13% yield, First Interstate BancSystem’s common stock is yielding more than double that of its 13-month 3.45% Certificates of Deposit. Its 88.9% payout ratio indicates strong revenue backing for its dividends, and overall dividends have increased over the past decade.

LyondellBasell Industries, NV

Yield: 9.39%

Number of shares for $10,000: 171.86

Annual dividend income: $939.00

Multinational chemicals giant LyondellBasell Industries, NV (NYSE: LYB) is based in Houston, TX for its US operations, but also maintains London, England and Rotterdam, Netherlands offices for their overseas operations. The current company was founded in 2007 picking up from its 1985 roots as a subsidiary of Atlantic Richfield Co. (ARCO – owned by Marathon Oil). LyondellBasell’s chemical factories, which are located throughout North America, Europe, China and Brazil, produce a range of hydrocarbon olefins, ethylenes and other chemical compounds used as building blocks for various plastics, detergents, powders, and a range of other products.

LyondellBasell’s 9.39% yield is among the current highest among blue chip companies. With 15 consecutive years of dividend increases, the company is past the 25 year halfway mark for inclusion in the Dividend Aristocrat club.

Ready Capital Corporation

Yield: 11.29%

Number of shares for $10,000: 2,257.34

Annual dividend income: $1,129.00

Companies involved with real estate often register with the SEC as real estate investment trusts (REITs) when they want to access the public capital markets for financings. Business Development Companies (BDC), which supply debt financing to small and medium sized corporations neglected by the large banks, do likewise. Both REITs and BDCs are required to remit 90% of profits back to shareholders in return for their public listings. Ready Capital has a unique presence in both camps.

Founded in 2007, New York based Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a registered REIT that also has a de facto BDC component to its business model. With a $1.8 billion capital base, Ready Capital underwrites and originates both commercial and residential real estate collateralized loans and mortgages for construction, acquisition, refinance, and other activities with Waterfall Asset Management.

Ready Capital also has a Federal Small Business Association loan preferred lender status due to its small business loan track record. Ready Capital is ranked #4 in the US for offering SBA 7a (up to $7 million) and USDA Business and Industry financings under $25 million. This puts the company in the top 1%.To date, Ready Capital has originated over $10 billion in bridge loans since 2015.

Ready Capital’s double-digit yield is high, but not uncommon in the REIT and BDC arenas. This is due to the collateralized backing for its loans and financings, which generate monthly revenues until each one’s respective maturity.

Prudent monitoring of a dividend stock portfolio is recommended to alert for news that could possibly affect dividend payouts or amounts. Even solid companies with good track records can suddenly become a merger target or other scenario that could impact dividends. Forewarned is forearmed.

