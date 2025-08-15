5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Paying Investors Over 10% Every Year 24/7 Wall Street

One of the best ways to build wealth and protect your portfolio is with dividend stocks — especially those with yields above 10%. From real estate investment trusts (REITs) to financials, these are strong options for income-focused investors.

1. AGNC Investment Corp.

With a yield of 14.93%, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a REIT that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, where principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government or a U.S. government agency.

It just declared a 12-cent dividend, which is payable on September 10 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 29.

If you were to invest $10,000 into AGNC, you would own about 1,037 shares. Using an annualized AGNC dividend of $1.44, you could collect about $1,493.28 in passive income per year just for holding the stock.

2. Ellington Financial

With a yield of about 11.3%, Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) invests in residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans, and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, debt, and equity investments in loan origination companies.

It just declared a monthly dividend of 13 cents per share, which is payable on September 30 to shareholders of record as of August.

With EFC, if you were to invest $10,000, you’d take ownership of 722 shares. Using an annualized dividend of $1.56, you can collect $1,126.32 again just by holding the EFC stock.

3. Innovative Industrial Properties

Another REIT on this list, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) focuses on the acquisition and management of state-licensed cannabis operators. It owns 108 properties across 19 states with 8.9 million rentable square feet. Its dividend yields 14.43% and it last paid out $1.90 per share on July 15. Its next one should be out by September.

With big exposure to cannabis, it could get a boost from President Trump, who recently said he might reclassify cannabis as having a lower danger level. “We’re looking at reclassification,” Trump told CNBC. “We’ll make a determination … over the next few weeks.”

If he does reclassify cannabis as a Schedule 3 drug from Schedule 1, it would allow for more research into the drug, and provide more tax benefits to the cannabis industry – boosting related stocks like Innovative Industrial Properties.

With IIPR, if you bought $10,000 worth of stock, you’d own about 190 shares. Using an annualized dividend of $22.80, you’d earn about $4,332 in passive income.

4. Two Harbors Investment

With a yield of 15.37%, Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) invests in, finances and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States.

It just paid out a quarterly dividend of 39 cents, which was payable on July 29 to shareholders of record as of July 3. If you invested $10,000 in TWO, you’d own 985 shares. Using an annualized dividend of $4.68, you could collect about $4.609.80 in passive income.

4. Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is also a REIT. Its, Chairman Leonard Tannenbaum, bought a million shares of SUNS in late January. He paid $12 million. He would buy another 53,175 shares of $550,795 this month.

The stock also yields 11.47%. The company also just paid a dividend of 30 cents per share for the second quarter. In addition, as noted in a company press release, Sunrise Realty Trust “distributed $4.0 million in dividends, or $0.30 per common share, compared to Distributable Earnings of $0.31 per basic weighted average common share for such period.”

If you invested $10,000 in SUNS, you’d own 952 shares. Using an annualized dividend of $1.20, you could collect just under $1,200 in passive income.

