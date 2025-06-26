The 5 Best ETFs to Cash in on Soaring Gold Prices New Africa / Shutterstock.com

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Safe-haven investors are still jumping into gold despite the precious metal’s recent pullback. But macro conditions remain primed for gold to continue its incredible run. For one, the U.S. dollar is still showing signs of weakness, down roughly 10% over the past six months. Second, there’s still plenty of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, with the ongoing trade war as well as the war between Ukraine and Russia and Israel and Iran. Third, central banks are still buying, on track to buy 1,000 metric tons of gold this year.

So for gold bugs looking to get exposure through equities, 24/7 Wall St. conducted research to find five gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are worth of your consideration.

Key Points in This Article:

Analysts believe the price of gold could reach $4,000 per troy ounce by the middle of 2026.

These gold ETFs allow you get a piece of the rally without owning the physical metal.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Gold’s Outlook

China’s central bank, for example, added to its reserves for the seventh straight month, rising to 73.83 million fine troy ounces at the end of May from 73.77 million in April.

Plus, Goldman Sachs says gold could rally to $3,700 by the end of 2025, and to $4,000 by the middle of 2026. Even UBS analysts say gold could rally to $3,500 by December. According to analysts at JPMorgan, “The bank now expects gold prices to reach an average of $3,675/oz by 4Q25, on the way towards above $4,000/oz by 2Q26, with risks skewed towards an earlier overshoot of these forecasts if demand surpasses its expectations,” as reported by Reuters.

One of the best ways to cash in on those soaring gold prices is with these ETFs. Not only do they allow you to diversify, but they also allow you to do it with less capital. Here are five you may want to dig into.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

One of the best ways to diversify at less cost is with an ETF, such as the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX). Not only can you gain access to some of the biggest gold stocks in the world, but you can do so at less cost.

With an expense ratio of 0.51%, the ETF holds positions in Newmont Corp., Barrick Gold, Franco-Nevada, Agnico Eagle Mines, Gold Fields, and Wheaton Precious Metals, to name a few.

We should also note that shares of mining stocks often outperform the price of gold. That’s because higher gold prices can result in increased profit margins and free cash flow for gold miners. In addition, top gold miners often have limited exposure to riskier mining projects.

Last trading at $51.92, we’d like to see the GDX ETF rally to $60 initially.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.5%, the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: SGDJ) seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of its underlying index, the Solactive Junior Gold Miners Custom Factors Index.

Some of its top holdings include Lundin Gold Inc., Seabridge Gold, Equinox Gold, Victoria Gold, Westgold Resources, Osisko Mining, K92 Mining Inc., Novagold Resources, Regis Resources, New Gold Inc., Sabina Gold & Silver, Argonaut Gold, Centerra Gold, Coeur Mining, Skeena Resources, and K92 Mining to name a few.

From its last traded price of $48.93, we’d like to see the SGDJ ETF initially test $55.

Global X Gold Explorers ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.65%, the Global X Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA: GOEX) offers exposure to companies involved in the exploration of gold deposits.

Some of its 51 holdings include Coeur Mining, Lundin Gold, Equinox Gold, Eldorado Gold, New Gold, Hecla Mining, and Alamos Gold, to name a few. Even after rallying from a 2025 low of about $29.94 to $45.06, there’s still plenty of upside opportunity in the GOEX ETF.

From $45.06, we’d like to see the ETF initially test $52 a share.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.25%, the VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA: OUNZ) “holds gold bullion in the form of allocated London Bars. It differentiates itself by providing investors with the option to take physical delivery of gold bullion in exchange for their shares,” as noted by VanEck.com.

Since its 2025 low of about $25, the OUNZ ETF rallied to a recent high of $32.12. From here, we’d like to see it initially test $40 a share, which is doable with gold’s unstoppable rally.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

There’s also the iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ: RING).

With an expense ratio of 0.39%, the RING ETF offers exposure to global companies involved in gold mining. Some of its 41 holdings include Newmont, Agnico Eagle Mines, Wheaton Precious Metals, Barrick Mining, Gold Fields, and Kinross Gold, to name just a few.

From its 2025 low of about $28, the iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF rallied to a recent high of $43.54. From here, we’d like to see the ETF initially test $50 a share. Even better, as we wait for the RING ETF to appreciate, we can also collect its dividends.

On June 20, it paid out a dividend of $0.23. On December 20, it paid $0.21.

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)