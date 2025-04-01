3 ETFs You Should Be Buying For the Silver Rush joebelanger / iStock via Getty Images

While gold grabs the headlines, silver beckons investors as a timely opportunity amid a shifting economic landscape. With global markets facing inflationary pressures, geopolitical unease and purchases by central banks, silver’s dual role as a precious metal and industrial commodity offers unique appeal.

Its affordability compared to gold — silver trades at a fraction of the yellow metal’s cost — makes it an accessible hedge, particularly with the ongoing demand for solar panels and electronics signals growth potential. Despite not being typically viewed as an inflation hedge, the current climate, ripe with uncertainty, favors silver’s historical strength as a store of value.

Silver’s price is having nearly as strong of a run as gold, too. Where the yellow metal is up 40% over the last 12 months, silver is 38% higher.

Choosing silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over individual stocks, however, is the wiser path to take. ETFs deliver broad exposure to silver prices without the volatility of mining firms, which can falter due to production issues or poor governance. The funds provide lower costs, seamless trading, and diversification, sidestepping the need to pinpoint a single industry winner in a fluctuating sector. For stability and upside potential, silver ETFs shine now.

iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

The first silver ETF to consider buying is the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), the largest silver ETF with $15.3 billion in assets. It offers an easy, low-cost way to invest in physical silver as the ETF physically owns silver bars that it stores the the bank vaults of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) in its New York and London offices.

SLV offers a low expense ratio of 0.50% that keeps costs in check, while its structure avoids the risks of individual silver miners. As economic volatility looms, the silver ETF provides a streamlined way to harness silver’s dual strengths — protection and potential — making it a smart choice for investors seeking a unique balance in turbulent times.

For those wanting direct exposure to physical silver without the costs, risks, and hassles of owning, storing, and insuring the metal, the iShares Silver Trust is one of the best ways to play the silver market.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

The second-largest silver fund with $6 billion in assets is the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV). Unlike an ETF, though, PSLV is a closed-end fund. That means a fixed number of shares were issued at its IPO in 2010 and no more shares can be issued. As a result, the fund is “closed,” but it still trades on the stock exchange just like ETFs and stocks, and can be easily bought and sold.

While the fund does own physical silver, Sprott does not store its metal with bullion banks. It holds it in its own secure vaults. It owns 182.1 million ounces of silver. Since 2020, it has purchased over 120 million ounces, and so far in 2025, it has bought 1.5 million ounces.

The Sprott Physical Silver Trust has an expense ratio of 0.59% tha is justified by its physical backing of the precious metal. With silver prices rising for many of the same reasons gold is, it also has the added benefit of increased industrial demand.

Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) is the third silver ETF to buy. It tracks the Solactive Global Silver Miners Total Return Index, providing access to a diversified basket of companies focused on silver extraction. With $1.4 billion in assets, it balances scale with focus, targeting firms poised to capitalize on rising industrial demand.

Its market-cap-weighted approach, with top holdings like Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM), which represents 24% of the fund, leans on established players with strong cash flows that offset volatility. SIL’s expense ratio of 0.65% is reasonable for a specialized ETF, and its liquidity ensures investors can trade it easily.

Because of its focus on top miners and not silver’s price, the Global X Silver Miners ETF is outperforming silver itself. Where themetal is up 15% year-to-date, SIL stock is up 22%. It’s a similar story over the past year where the ETF is up 41% versus a 36% gain for silver. For those betting on mining efficiency and sector momentum, SIL stands out today as a top buy.