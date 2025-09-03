With the Potential for $4,000 Gold, Here are Five Hot ETFs to Consider Canva

Gold is pushing higher after a U.S. appeals court ruled that President Trump’s global tariffs are illegal.

Gold just hit a new record high above $3,500.

Last trading at $3,525.86, the metal could test $4,000, with investors hunting for safe havens with economic uncertainties.

For one, gold is pushing higher after a U.S. appeals court ruled that President Trump’s global tariffs are illegal. However, the court is allowing current tariffs to remain in place through October 14, with the court giving Trump time to file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Two, gold is rallying on a potential interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting. We also have to consider that gold ETF inflows soared to 170 tonnes in the second quarter of 2025. That, combined with first-quarter inflows, resulted in the strongest first half for gold inflow since the pandemic-fueled inflows of 2020.

In addition, geopolitical and economic uncertainties, growing central bank demand, and a weaker U.S. dollar should fuel even more upside. Plus, analysts at Fidelity say the safe-haven metal could soar to $4,000 by the end of next year. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are also calling for $4,000 gold by 2026.

While a good deal of gold stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have exploded higher with gold, there’s still plenty of upside remaining.

In fact, here are five ETFs you may want to consider.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

One of the best ways to diversify at less cost is with an ETF, such as the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX). Not only can you gain access to some of the biggest gold stocks in the world, you can do so at less cost.

With an expense ratio of 0.51%, the ETF holds positions in Newmont Corp., Barrick Gold, Franco-Nevada, Agnico Eagle Mines, Gold Fields, and Wheaton Precious Metals to name a few.

The ETF also pays an annual dividend. In December 2024, it paid a dividend of just over 40 cents per share. In December 2023, it paid a dividend of just over 50 cents per share.

Even better, shares of mining stocks often outperform the price of gold. That’s because higher gold prices can result in increased profit margins and free cash flow for gold miners. In addition, top gold miners often have limited exposure to riskier mining projects.

Since the start of the year, the GDX ETF rallied from a low of about $34 to a recent high of $64.80. While it’s a bit overbought here, we’d like to see it rally to $70, especially with gold prices showing no signs of cooling off.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.5%, the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: SGDJ) seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the Solactive Junior Gold Miners Custom Factors Index. The Index aims to track the performance of small-cap gold companies whose stocks are listed on regulated exchanges.

Some of its top holdings include Lundin Gold Inc., Seabridge Gold, Equinox Gold, Victoria Gold, Westgold Resources, Osisko Mining, K92 Mining Inc., Novagold Resources, Regis Resources, New Gold Inc., Sabina Gold & Silver, Argonaut Gold, Centerra Gold, Coeur Mining, Skeena Resources, and K92 Mining, to name a few.

Since the start of the year, the SGDJ ETF rallied from a low of about $33 to a recent high of $59.92. Also a bit overbought, we’d still like to see it rally to $65 near term, especially with investors hunting for safe haven investments.

Global X Gold Explorers ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.65%, the Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA: GOEX) invests in companies involved with gold deposit exploration. Some of its top 50 holdings include Coeur Mining, Lundin Gold, Hecla Mining, New Gold Inc., SSR Mining, and Alamos Gold. GOEX also pays a semi-annual dividend.

Its last dividend of just over 71 cents was paid in December 2024. Before that, it paid a dividend of $0.006017 per share.

Since the start of the year, the GOEX ETF rallied from about $29.94 to a recent high of $57.44. From here, with gold still pushing higher, we’d like to see the GOEX ETF rally to $65 near term.

VanEck Merk Gold Trust

With an expense ratio of 0.25%, the VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: OUNZ) “seeks to provide investors with a convenient and cost-efficient way to buy and hold gold through an exchange-traded product with the option to take physical delivery of gold,” as noted by VanEck.com.

Since the start of the year, the OUNZ ETF rallied from a low of about $24.50 to a high of $34.08. With gold being aggressively accumulated, we’d like to see the OUNZ ETF closer to $40 a share.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.17%, the abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA: SGOL) reflects the performance of the price of gold bullion.

Since the start of the year, the SGOL ETF rallied from about $25 to a high of $33.74. From here, given the strength of the gold rally, we’d like to see the SGOL ETF rally to $40 near term.

