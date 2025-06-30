The 3 Best ETFs for Soaring Silver Prices Uuganbayar / Shutterstock.com

Silver is an essential precious metal that you’ll find in essential resources like semiconductors, cars, EV batteries, 5G networks, and computers. Silver derives more than half of its demand from global industrial applications, and as demand grows, silver’s price will also go up.

Investors who want to bet on a golden future for silver can choose from several ETFs. These ETFs make it easier for investors to get exposure to silver. They don’t have to store silver or decide which silver mining companies make the most sense for your portfolio. These are three of the top silver ETFs for soaring prices.

Key Points More than half of silver demand comes from industrial applications, and that demand is likely to grow over time.

These silver ETFs can soar if silver prices continue to rally.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)

The abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) aims to track the price movements of physical silver. This is the best fund for investors who don’t want to worry about the financial performances of silver mining companies influencing their total returns. If silver goes up by 1%, your SIVR shares go up by 1%. It’s that simple.

The fund has a 0.30% expense ratio and no yield. It’s not surprising that SIVR offers no cash distributions since silver as an asset doesn’t provide any dividends. The fund is up by 24% year-to-date and has posted an annualized 14.7% return over the past five years.

SIVR shares should continue to perform well as industrial demand boosts silver’s price. Any rate cuts will also help businesses make more investments in this precious metal.

Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) gives investors exposure to silver miners. When you invest in any precious metal miners ETFs, you have to consider each miner’s financial performance, in addition to how the precious metal’s value changes over time.

For instance, SIL has delivered a compelling 44% year-to-date return, which outpaces silver. However, it only has an annualized 7.3% return over the past five years, which trails SIVR’s performance during the same stretch.

The fund only holds 40 stocks, with the top 10 stocks making up a stunning 74% of the fund’s total assets. It’s a very top-heavy ETF that depends on a few silver miners to generate positive returns for its investors. SIL has a 0.65% expense ratio and a 1.77% trailing 12-month yield.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

The Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) gives investors exposure to small-cap silver mining companies instead of the giants. Small-caps are riskier stocks that can produce much higher upside than large-cap stocks if they grow, but some stocks in this same category lose a lot of ground to the big players.

SILJ has delivered a solid year-to-date gain that’s hovering near 40%, but its annualized 5-year return of 6.9% leaves much to be desired. This annualized return is slightly lower than SIL’s annualized 7.3% return over the same five years.

The fund has a 0.69% expense ratio and a trailing 12-month yield of 5.53%. The fund holds 55 stocks and pours 61% of its capital into its top 10 holdings. More than 80% of the silver miners are located in North America.

