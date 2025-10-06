Silver’s on a Hot Streak. Capture the Upside With SIL and SILJ

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The SIL and SILJ ETFs are fast movers that could magnify silver’s price gains.

However, investors should right-size their SIL and SILJ investments due to the volatility risk.

It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

When gold jumps, silver soars. That’s an old concept that could make investors a lot of money when precious metal prices rally. And in 2025, those prices are definitely on the move.

Some folks like to hold silver bars and coins in hopes of a price rally, and that’s fine but it’s not always the most convenient solution. In conjunction with or as an alternative to owning physical silver, investors might consider buying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) and the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

If silver continues its epic run, the SIL and SILJ ETFs could mint new millionaires in the coming months. Before you jump into the trade, however, be sure to weigh the risks of these often volatile assets and plan for swift price moves in both directions.

Why Silver, and Why Now?

Olivier Le Moal / iStock via Getty Images

You may have heard the disparaging saying that silver is the “poor man’s gold.” While it is true that an ounce of silver is much cheaper in dollar terms than an ounce of gold, this doesn’t mean silver is less worthy of your investable capital.

From an industrial point of view, silver has a wide variety of uses. According to the Silver Institute, silver plays important roles in the production of solar cells, computers, smartphones, electric vehicles, water purifiers, and more.

Furthermore, since silver is less expensive than gold, silver’s price has the potential to move faster during a precious-metals bull market. This idea appears to be playing out in 2025 so far; in dollar terms, as of Oct. 6, gold was up 52% year to date while silver gained 66.5%.

Besides, the U.S. dollar is comparatively down this year, and this won’t only benefit gold holders. The dollar’s slide should also help silver stackers, so don’t overlook the “white metal” if you’re thinking about expanding your portfolio into precious metals.

SIL: Drilling Down Into Silver Miners

It makes sense that silver-mining companies’ revenues and profits would improve when the silver price rises sharply. Consequently, stocks representing silver miners could gain substantial value during a silver bull market like the one that’s in progress now.

To capture some of that upside, investors can consider the Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 38 stocks in its holdings list, the SIL ETF mainly focuses on the bigger and better-known businesses that mine silver.

Some of the silver miners on that list are Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS), First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and Endeavor Silver (NYSE:EXK). All in all, the Global X Silver Miners ETF covers the heavy hitters in the silver-mining industry.

If silver continues its hot streak, it’s easy to imagine the SIL ETF maintaining its steep upward trajectory. It’s also worth noting that the Global X Silver Miners ETF imposes an annual expense ratio of 0.65%, which sounds like a small price to pay for exposure to an array of top-tier silver miners.

SILJ: Aiming High With Smaller Silver Miners

Sometimes, bigger isn’t necessarily better. Sure, the large-cap mining stocks in the SIL ETF will probably head higher during a silver bull run, but the smaller names in the silver industry could move even faster.

In that vein, the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF concentrates on small-cap silver miners with strong upside prospects. This fund has 56 stocks in its holdings list, including under-the-radar names like Aftermath Silver (OTC:AAGFF), Silver Storm Mining (OTC:SVRSF) and Santacruz Silver Mining (OTC:SCZMF).

The Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF deducts an annual expense ratio of 0.69% from the share price, so that’s a consideration for long-term investors. Still, if you’re seeking magnified gains when silver shoots higher, SILJ ETF certainly deserves your attention.

Risk Mitigation is Key

Because SIL and SILJ hold dozens of silver mining stocks, there’s a measure of risk mitigation inherent to these funds. Nevertheless, these ETFs can be quite volatile sometimes as the silver price can move quickly and this will impact the miners’ financials.

Moreover, the impact of volatile silver prices could hit smaller mining companies even harder than the bigger ones. Hence, even if you’re bullish about silver in 2025, it’s sensible to only take a small share position in SIL and an even smaller position in SILJ.

Additionally, you’ll want to be watchful as the Global X Silver Miners ETF is already up sharply year to date and so is the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF. If the dollar stages a comeback or if the economy takes a downturn, the silver price could decline quickly along with SIL and SILJ. It’s wise, then, to have an exit plan in case the silver-miner trade goes against you.

In the final analysis, you don’t want to treat the the Global X Silver Miners ETF and the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF as shiny objects or novelties. These are funds for serious silver-market investors, so carefully plan your trades and prepare for all possible outcomes this year.