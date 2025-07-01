Looking for Over $20,000 per Year in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in 5 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks Thinkstock

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade, business, or investment in which the individual does not materially participate. It can also include income from limited partnerships, stocks, bonds, and other similar enterprises in which the investor is not actively involved. These days, investors, especially those nearing retirement, seek passive income streams to supplement their earnings, Social Security benefits, pension income, or qualified retirement account withdrawals. Adding significant passive income can contribute to a safe and prosperous retirement.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Interest rates are likely to stay at current levels through the summer.

Investors with a higher risk tolerance can generate massive passive income streams.

Ultra-high-yield stocks can pay huge dividends to shareholders.

Our 24/7 Wall St. passive income stock research database is a reliable source of the best investment ideas for generating passive income. We have identified five ultra-high-yield stocks that pay investors their dividends every quarter. Investing $30,000 in each, totaling $150,000, will yield $20,672 per year in passive income. As a caveat, these stocks are much better suited for investors with a high risk tolerance. However, all make sense for growth and income investors seeking to increase their total revenue stream. Note that these figures here are as of the writing of this post and may vary slightly when published.

Why do we cover ultra-high-yield stocks?

While only suited for some, those trying to build passive solid income streams can do exceptionally well by having some of these top companies in their portfolio. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can use a barbell approach to get passive income streams that make a significant difference. To reiterate, another significant advantage for investors with a higher risk tolerance is that when the Federal Reserve begins to lower interest rates later this year, all of these stocks will have a solid chance of trading higher, offering investors a total return scenario with home run potential.

AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) provides private capital to the U.S. housing market, and it has paid solid monthly dividends for years. AGNC Investment provides private capital to the U.S. housing market, enhancing liquidity in the residential real estate mortgage markets and, in turn, facilitating home ownership in the United States.

The company invests primarily in agency residential mortgage-backed securities (agency RMBS) on a leveraged basis.

These investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise guarantees the principal and interest payments.

AGNC buys debt from the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and together with Fannie Mae, the GSEs, or by a U.S. government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

So, $30,000 buys 4,355 shares, which pay $1.44 per share each year. That will generate $4,702 in passive income.

FS KKR

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: FSK) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized credit solutions to private middle-market U.S. companies. This is a well-known name on Wall Street, offering a solid entry point at current levels and paying a substantial dividend. FS KKR specializes in investments in debt securities, and it seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

The company also seeks to invest in:

First-lien senior secured loans

Second-lien secured loans

Subordinated loans

Mezzanine loans

The firm also receives equity interests, such as warrants or options, in connection with debt investments for additional consideration. It seeks to purchase minority interests in common or preferred equity in its target companies. This is either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor.

The fund may opportunistically invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities but does not seek to invest in start-ups, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It aims to invest in small and middle-market companies in the United States.

FS KKR seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million and $2.5 billion. It aims to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over-the-counter market.

Investing $30,000 would purchase 1,185 shares at current prices. Paying $2.80 per year in dividends will generate $3,318 in income.

Horizon Technology Finance

This is a venture lending platform that provides structured debt products to life sciences and technology companies. With a gigantic dividend, this stock has tremendous upside potential. Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: HRZN) is a business development company that specializes in lending and investing in development-stage companies.

It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital-backed companies in these industries:

Technology

Life science

Healthcare information and services

Cleantech

Sustainability

Horizon Technology Finance is a leading venture lending platform that offers structured debt products to life science and technology companies. Its experienced investment and operations team has provided debt capital to some of the most exciting companies for decades.

A $30,000 investment in the company would buy 3,265 shares. That would generate a huge $5,380 in annual income.

Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources L.P. (NYSE: MNR) is an independent upstream oil and gas company that acquires, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL). The company is focused on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and NGL reserves in the Anadarko Basin region, which spans western Oklahoma, southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. Its assets consist of approximately 5,000 gross operated proved developed producing (PDP) wells.

Additionally, it owns a portfolio of midstream assets that support its leases, including ownership in four processing plants with a combined processing capacity of 353 million cubic feet per day, as well as 1,480 miles of gas-gathering pipelines. It also owns water infrastructure consisting of 880 miles of gathering pipeline and 88 disposal wells.

Despite missing Wall Street estimates, the company announced a massive $0.79 distribution for the quarter and reaffirmed its earnings outlook for the year. Based on the recent distribution increase, the company will pay $3.16 per year in dividends. Investing $30,000 now will buy 2,000 shares, which would yield a stunning $6,320 per year in passive income. Note that Mach Natural Resources has a variable dividend policy, and the distribution may change.

Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) offers venture debt financing to high-growth, venture capital-backed startups. Based in Phoenix, this company also pays a massive dividend. It is an internally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that operates as a business development company.

It is a specialty lending company that provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth-stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through its investments across five vertical markets. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by making investments consisting primarily of term loans, equipment financings, working capital loans, equity, and equity-related investments.

The company’s equipment financings involve loans for general or specific use, including the acquisition of equipment that is secured by the equipment or other assets of the portfolio company.

Trinity Capital makes investments in growth-stage companies, which are typically private and often include those backed by institutional investors.

Your $30,000 will buy 2,903 shares. Paying $2.04 per year in dividends, this would generate $4,270 in passive income.

