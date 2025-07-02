Investing

2 Recent Social Security Changes That You Need to Know About

Bill Oxford / iStock via Getty Images
Christian Drerup
Published:

Social Security changes slightly every year, undergoing adjustments that can significantly affect individuals receiving benefits. The 2025 year started with a 2.5% cost-of-living increase. Additionally, beneficiaries who still work were granted greater flexibility in the form of higher earnings-test limits. However, it’s important to remember that not all SS changes occur in January; major adjustments emerge later in the year.

Over the past 60 days, recipients have pointed out two important Social Security updates. To start, the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset was repealed. This increased payments for millions of Americans who were eligible to receive retroactive sums. Second, the overpayment recovery policy was overhauled, with the claw back rate falling from 100% to 50%. 

This slideshow navigates the recent changes made to Social Security, including who benefits and what to do if you are affected. If you are receiving SS payouts, or will be in the near future, staying up to date on these changes can help you understand the ins and outs of Social Security and prepare you to make wise decisions for your financial goals.

Recent Changes to Social Security

United States capitol in Washington DC with a Social Security card and money
zimmytws / Shutterstock.com

  • Social Security often changes annually, usually at the start of the year
  • January brought a 2.5% cost-of-living boost for Social Security benefits
  • Earnings-test limits also increased, helping working seniors retain more benefits

Two New Changes in the Last Month

Printed Social Security Statement for retirement planning and payment
Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

  • Not all changes to Social Security happen in January
  • Two key updates were implemented in the last four weeks
  • These changes may affect millions of beneficiaries

WEP and GPO Repeated

Social Security Card, benefits statement and 100 dollar bills. Social security funding, payment, retirement and federal government benefits concept
J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

  • The Social Security Fairness Act repealed the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset
  • This change benefits around 3.2 million Americans
  • Affected recipients may receive retroactive payments

Impact of the Repeat

social security card with fifty dollars bills showing incoming cash flow
MGS / Shutterstock.com

  • The WEP and GPO were originally designed to prevent ‘double-dipping’
  • Repeal allows certain pension workers to collect higher Social Security payments
  • Some retroactive payments are still being processed

SSA Overpayment Recovery Revised

US Congress and Capitol in Washington DC with cash and social security card to illustrate budget problems as a result of coronavirus
Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

  • Social Security sometimes overpays recipients by mistake
  • The previous 10% recovery rate was raised to 100% in March
  • This created hardship for many seniors

New 50% Recovery Rule

Printed Social Security Statement for retirement planning and payment
Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

  • In April, the SSA reduced the recovery rate from 100% to 50%
  • This means up to half of future benefits could be withheld
  • It’s an improvement but still impactful for affected seniors

Options for Affected Seniors

Social Security
Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels and JJ Gouin from Getty Images

  • Seniors can contact SSA to request a lower recovery rate
  • Demonstrating financial hardship may reduce the withholding amount
  • It’s important to advocate for manageable repayment terms

Staying Informed is Crucial

Social Security
SHVETS production from Pexels and Kameleon007 from Getty Images Signature

  • Social Security changes can happen at any time of year
  • Beneficiaries should monitor announcements regularly
  • Staying informed helps ensure timely responses to changes

 

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.

Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!

Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)
Read more: Investing

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

My Sister And I Could Inherit $10m, But My Family Is Strange With Money

Why Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) Is Poised to Smash Earnings Expectations

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It...
Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice