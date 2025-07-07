Serious Wealth: 2 Dividend Kings to Buy for a Lifetime of Passive Income CrizzyStudio / Shutterstock.com

For investors seeking reliable passive income, Dividend Kings — companies with 50 or more consecutive years of dividend increases –are a compelling choice.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) stand out as two such stalwarts, offering stability, growth, and consistent payouts. These industry leaders in consumer staples and home improvement have demonstrated resilience through economic cycles, making them ideal for long-term income portfolios.

Here’s why Coca-Cola and Lowe’s are poised to deliver decades more of dependable dividends.

Key Points in This Article: Dividend Kings are excellent stocks to buy as they emphasize reliability for long-term passive income.

Coca-Cola (KO) and Lowe’s (LOW) are both positioned to continue rewarding shareholders because they are leaders in their respective sectors of consumer staples and home improvement, and possess strong fundamentals.

Sit back and let dividends do the heavy lifting for a simple, steady path to serious wealth creation over time. Grab a free copy of “2 Legendary High-Yield Dividend Stocks” now.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Global beverage titan Coca-Cola has been refreshing the world since 1886. Its portfolio spans iconic brands like Sprite, Fanta, and Powerade, alongside its flagship cola, generating consistent demand across diverse markets.

In its latest quarter, Coca-Cola reported a 2% year-over-year revenue decline to $11.1 billion, though CEO James Quincey says its results “demonstrates the effectiveness of our all-weather strategy.” It was protected by a strong performance in emerging markets despite weakness in key major markets. Adjusted earnings per share rose 1% to $0.73 per share, reflecting disciplined cost management and pricing power.

The company’s strength lies in its unmatched distribution network and brand equity. Coca-Cola reaches over 200 countries, with a supply chain that ensures its products are available in nearly every corner of the globe.

This global footprint, paired with a focus on healthier beverages like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, positions it to capture evolving consumer preferences. In 2024, the company launched new flavors and expanded its ready-to-drink coffee and tea lines, tapping into high-growth categories.

Coca-Cola’s innovation extends beyond products, however. Its investments in digital marketing and e-commerce have strengthened direct-to-consumer channels, helping to boost margins. The company’s ability to adapt to shifting trends — whether through sustainable packaging or new beverage categories — ensures long-term relevance.

With a robust cash flow profile, Coca-Cola comfortably funds its dividend, which has grown annually for 62 years. Since 2010, payouts have risen by over 80%, with a current yield of 2.8%. This track record underscores Coca-Cola’s ability to deliver steady income for decades.

Lowe’s (LOW)

Leading home improvement retailer Lowe’s thrives in a sector tied to housing and consumer spending. With over 1,700 stores across North America, it serves both DIY enthusiasts and professional contractors.

In its most recent quarter, Lowe’s reported $20.9 billion in revenue as comparable store sales dipped 1.7%, due to economic uncertainty at the time and housing market headwinds. Earnings of $2.92 per share, however, exceeded expectations, although slightly lower than the year-ago period, reflecting the home improvement warehouse’s operational efficiency.

Lowe’s strength is its ability to navigate these economic shifts. During housing booms, it benefits from renovation demand, while in downturns, consumers prioritize smaller home improvement projects, allowing the retailer to maintain steady traffic.

The company has also invested heavily in its Pro segment, catering to contractors with tailored services and bulk pricing, which now accounts for a growing share of revenue. Recent expansions in online fulfillment, including same-day delivery and in-store pickup, have bolstered its omnichannel presence, allowing it to compete effectively with rivals.

Innovation is also central to Lowe’s longevity. Its mylowes Rewards program enhances customer loyalty, while investments in augmented reality tools help shoppers visualize projects and drive more sales. Lowe’s also benefits from long-term housing trends, as aging U.S. homes require ongoing maintenance and upgrades.

With 61 years of consecutive dividend increases, Lowe’s has raised payouts by over 200% in the past decade, offering a yield of 2%. Its strong balance sheet and consistent cash flows ensure it can sustain and grow dividends for years to come.

Why These Stocks Shine for Passive Income

Coca-Cola and Lowe’s exemplify the qualities of Dividend Kings: resilient business models, adaptability, and shareholder commitment. Coca-Cola’s global reach and brand power provide stability, while Lowe’s capitalizes on enduring home improvement demand.

Both companies generate ample cash to support growing dividends, making them ideal for investors seeking reliable income over decades. By holding these stocks, investors can build a passive income stream backed by proven performers.

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)