I have invested in dividends for 10 years—These dividend powerhouses will outlasted bear markets

Key Points in This Article: The stock market could enter a bear market in 2025 due to inflation, tight monetary policies, and global uncertainties, but historical data shows stocks always recover and go on to new highs.

Dividend stocks mitigate bear market declines by providing steady income, with reinvested dividends compounding at 9.2% annually while fostering significant long-term wealth creation.

A bear market in 2025 looms as a risk, driven by persistent inflation, tight monetary policies, and global uncertainties, potentially dragging stocks down 20% or more.

Studies from Hartford Funds show bear markets average 9.6 months, with declines of 35% on average, while bull markets last 31 months, delivering 115% gains on average. Despite short-term pain, stocks historically recover and climb higher, as evidenced by the S&P 500’s resilience after the 2008 and 2020 market crashes.

Dividend stocks offer a buffer, providing steady income during downturns to offset price drops. Their reinvested dividends compound over decades, building substantial wealth for investors. Data from Hartford and Ned Davis Research indicates dividend payers on the S&P 500 averaged 9.2% annual returns from 1973 to 2024, outpacing non-payers by more than 2-to-1.

For investors, holding quality dividend stocks minimizes bear market impacts, ensuring stability and long-term growth in a volatile 2025. Below are two top income stocks that can outlast another bear market this way and thrive in the years to come.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Any discussion of solid dividend stocks that can survive a bear market and thrive afterward must start with Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). The beverage giant is well-positioned to endure a 2025 bear market and flourish in the recovery, leveraging its resilient business model and consistent dividend growth.

With a 63-year streak of increasing its payout — making it a Dividend King — Coca-Cola’s stable cash flows, global diversification, and iconic brand ensure it remains a defensive stalwart for investors.

Coca-Cola’s recession-resistant model shines. Its portfolio spans sodas, juices, and waters and meets essential consumer demand — even for staples — as people continue purchasing affordable beverages despite budget constraints.

The company’s 150-country presence balances regional economic dips, while its 32.9% operating margin in the first quarter (up from 18.9% last year) supports profitability. Strategic innovations, like its entrance into the prebiotic soda space with its Simply Pop brand, align with health trends and sustains sales.

Coca-Cola’s low beta of 0.5 indicates less volatility than the S&P 500, cushioning against market declines. These factors ensure survival during a bear market.

After the bear market ends, Coca-Cola is poised to thrive. As economies recover, its global reach and marketing prowess will capitalize on renewed consumer spending, driving revenue growth. The company’s 2.8% dividend yield, with a $0.51 quarterly payout, offers reliable income, growing 5% annually over the past decade.

Reinvested dividends, compounding at 7.4% historically, build substantial wealth, making Coca-Cola a cornerstone for long-term portfolios. This financial fortress with its dividend consistency makes it a safe haven in 2025 and beyond.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is not typically thought of as a dividend powerhouse. Yet it is well-equipped to weather a 2025 bear market and capitalize on the subsequent recovery, bolstered by its resilient business model and consistent dividend growth. The global leader in pizza delivery also has a strong brand and operational efficiency, providing investors with stability and long-term value creation.

If a bear market strikes in 2025, the pizzeria’s defensive qualities shine. As a quick-service restaurant, it benefits from affordable dining options, with pizza remaining a staple even during budget constraints. Its digital ordering platform generates over 85% of U.S. sales and drives efficiency and customer loyalty.

Global operations across over 90 countries diversify its revenue, mitigating regional downturns and cushioning its stock’s decline during a bear market. Domino’s 18.9% operating margin and $164.4 million in Q1 free cash flow ensure financial flexibility, supporting operations and dividends.

A post-bear market Domino’s is poised to thrive as consumer spending rebounds. The company continues to expand, opening hundreds of new locations every year. Menu innovations, such as stuffed-crust pizzas, fuel revenue growth. Its dividend, yielding 1.4% at $1.74 quarterly, has grown more than 20% annually since 2015, offering reliable income. Reinvested dividends, compounding at 8.1% historically, amplify Domino’s wealth creation power.

Its combination of operational strength, global reach, and dividend growth make Domino’s Pizza a robust choice for surviving 2025’s volatility and thriving long-term.

