This is How Much You Should Have Saved by 65 - Are You Behind or Ahead? Canva | pixelshot and RESA from sketchify

As we get older and retirement grows nearer, we become more aware of our financial savings, investments, and assets. Overall, we wonder if we have enough. But how much should an individual have saved by 65? The experts tell us that financial savings goals vary based on lifestyle and income. However, safe retirement goals are usually between $1 million and $3 million. Aside from how much wealth you’ve built, it’s extremely important to consider how much you have accessible. Liquid savings is the key.

Having a paid-off house is certainly a financial success, but this valuable asset won’t help with day-to-day expenses. The market continues to be unpredictable and healthcare costs are rising substantially; having liquid funds in the form of retirement accounts is crucial for your future security. No matter where you are in terms of age and financial goals, understanding how savings contribute to retirement will help you plan ahead.

This slideshow explores practical savings benchmarks for retirement centered around a variety of income levels. We introduce strategies for individuals who have fallen behind, as well as offer tips for those lucky enough to be ahead in their savings. Check out these expert solutions for making the most of your financial status and aim to retire with peace of mind.

How Much Should You Have Saved by Age 65?

24/7 Wall St.

Financial experts suggest $1.05M to $1.21M in savings for a $100K income at retirement.

For those earning $200K, savings should range from $2.77M to $3.17M for similar lifestyle maintenance.

Why Home Equity Isn’t Enough

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Many Americans rely on home equity for net worth, but it’s not liquid.

Liquid assets like 401(k)s, IRAs, and emergency funds are essential for flexibility in retirement.

Savings Benchmarks Based on Income

Inside Creative House / Shutterstock.com

Edward Jones recommends saving 10-12x your final annual income by age 65.

Benchmarks are designed to support a 27-year retirement through age 92.

Consider Inflation and Health Care Costs

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Rising healthcare costs and inflation can erode savings faster than expected.

Planning for variable expenses ensures better retirement security.

Falling Short? Here’s What to Do

TippaPatt / Shutterstock.com

Max out catch-up contributions: $7,500 for 401(k), $1,000 for IRA annually if over 50.

Cut discretionary spending and delay Social Security to increase benefits.

Working Longer Can Help

John Keith / Shutterstock.com

Delaying retirement boosts Social Security benefits 8% each year after full retirement age.

Part-time work can fill income gaps and reduce savings withdrawals.

Already Ahead? Stay Strategic

Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

Diversify your portfolio and consider Roth conversions for tax savings.

Use HSAs and estate planning tools to optimize long-term wealth.

Manage Risk in Retirement

24/7 Wall t.

Rebalancing your investment portfolio is critical as you near or enter retirement.

Align risk tolerance with goals for stability and growth.

Create a Withdrawal Strategy

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Safe withdrawal rate is around 4% annually but may vary.

Strategic withdrawals help preserve savings and reduce taxes.

The Bottom Line

Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock.com

Retirement success depends on preparation, not just income.

Whether ahead or behind, there’s always time to improve your plan.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!