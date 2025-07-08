Are Jim Cramer's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfectly Timed Now? Tulane Public Relations/Wikimedia Commons

We have covered Jim Cramer for almost 20 years here at 24/7 Wall St., and like all opinionated Wall Street stock pundit pickers, he has had more than his fair share of home runs and some swings and misses. One thing is sure: His opinions, whether good, bad, or indifferent, do not go unheard, as he has maintained one of the most prominent bully pulpits in the financial industry for years. So, with that in mind, when Cramer bellows from that bully pulpit, we listen.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

With rate cuts seemingly on the way, dividend stocks are poised to move higher

Cramer’s growth and income picks over the years have been solid ideas

With the market hitting all-time highs, some caution may be warranted now

With a career that started at Goldman Sachs, from the formation of his hedge fund, Cramer Berkowitz, to his founding of The Street, which he wrote for from 1996 to 2021, to his popular Mad Money show, Jim Cramer has something in his pocket that many on Wall Street don’t have—access to almost everybody, regardless of their Wall Street status. As opposed to many who churn out Wall Street platitudes and stock-picking advice, Jim Cramer at least does the homework required for the masses who see him via television or the internet to get a reasonable look at what he is covering at any given time.

We asked GROK, the Artificial Intelligence arm of X formerly known as Twitter, to look for Cramer’s favorite ultra-high-yield stocks, and here’s GROK’s commentary:

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s Mad Money , has frequently highlighted high-yield dividend stocks, particularly those he refers to as “accidental high-yielders”—stocks with elevated yields due to market conditions rather than unsustainable payouts. Based on recent analyses of his recommendations, here are some of his favorite high-yield dividend stocks, along with their yields and details, drawn from publicly available sources. Note that Cramer often emphasizes stocks with yields above 2.5% and a history of dividend growth, while cautioning against yields above 8% as potential red flags for risk.

Four of the top ideas are companies that we have championed here at 24/7 Wall St. for years, are outstanding ideas for growth and income investors now, and all receive high marks at top Wall Street firms we cover daily.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company is one of the largest electric utility companies in the United States, serving more than five million customers across 11 states. This industry-leading utility pays investors a hefty, reliable dividend. American Electric Power Co., Inc. (NYSE: AEP) is an electric public utility holding company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States.

It operates through:

Vertically Integrated Utilities

Transmission and Distribution Utilities

AEP Transmission Holdco

Generation & Marketing

The company generates electricity using:

Coal

Lignite

Natural gas

Renewable energy

Nuclear energy

Hydro

Solar energy

Wind and other energy sources

It also supplies and markets electric power wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

Enbridge

Enbridge owns and operates pipelines throughout Canada and the United States. This is an off-the-radar idea based in Canada, poised to break out to new highs soon, and pays a rich dividend. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) operates as an energy infrastructure company.

The company operates through five segments:

Liquids Pipelines

Gas Transmission and Midstream

Gas Distribution and Storage

Renewable Power Generation

Energy Services

The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals in Canada and the United States to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons.

The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines, as well as gathering and processing facilities, in Canada and the United States.

The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in natural gas utility operations, serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as in natural gas distribution and energy transportation activities in Quebec.

The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power-generating assets, including wind, solar, geothermal, and waste heat recovery facilities, as well as transmission assets, in North America and Europe.

The energy services segment provides energy marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers, as well as physical commodity marketing and logistical services in Canada and the United States.

Citigroup has a Buy rating with a Canadian dollar target of $75, which equals $54.50 in U.S. dollars.

KeyCorp

This regional bank offers a sizable dividend and outstanding growth prospects. KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is a bank-based financial services company that operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank).

Through KeyBank and certain other subsidiaries, it provides a range of L

Retail and commercial banking

Commercial leasing

Investment management

Consumer finance

Student loan refinancing

Commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing

Investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients

Its segment includes:

Consumer Bank

Commercial Bank

The Consumer Bank serves individuals and small businesses by offering a variety of deposit and investment products, as well as personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity services, credit card services, treasury services, and more.

The Commercial Bank consists of the Commercial and Institutional operating segments. The Commercial operating segment is focused on serving the borrowing, cash management, and capital markets.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has assigned an Outperform rating with a $18 target price.

Realty Income

Realty Income is a real estate investment trust that invests in free-standing, single-tenant commercial properties. This is an ideal stock for growth and income investors seeking a safer, contrarian investment for the remainder of 2025. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is an S&P 500 company that provides stockholders with dependable monthly income.

The company acquires and manages freestanding commercial properties that generate rental revenue under long-term net lease agreements with its commercial clients.

It is engaged in a single business activity: leasing property to clients, generally on a net basis. This business activity spans various geographic boundaries and encompasses a range of property types and clients across multiple industries.

The Company owns or holds interests in approximately 15,621 properties in:

All 50 United States

The United Kingdom

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Portugal

Spain

With clients doing business in 89 industries, its property types include: retail, industrial, gaming, and others, such as agriculture and office.

Its primary industry concentrations include:

Grocery stores

Convenience stores

Dollar stores

Drug stores

Home improvement stores

Restaurants

Quick service

