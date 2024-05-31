Data Centers Electricity Appetite Is Endless: Grab These High-Yield Dividend Utility Stocks Now zhengzaishuru / iStock via Getty Images

Due to their continuous operations, data centers consume electricity constantly. These operations involve running large numbers of servers, cooling systems, networking equipment, and other infrastructure. The amount of electricity data centers use varies widely based on size, capacity, efficiency, and geographic location, but the demand is always there.

The numbers are staggering as data centers collectively account for a notable portion of global electricity usage. Estimates suggest that data centers worldwide consumed around 200 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2020, which is about 1% of global electricity demand. Experts think that the figure has increased dramatically since then.

We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. utility stock database, looking for the highest-yielding stocks that could benefit from this massive increase in electricity use. All offer stable and dependable passive income, and all are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms.

Why are we covering utility stocks?

The S&P 500 utilities sector has gained nearly 19% from its low in mid-February and has outperformed the large-cap benchmark index by 3%. Equities will be hit if the major stock market indices significantly decline. However, history shows that stodgy utility stocks will likely hold their ground much better than high-flying technology stocks, especially those chasing Artificial Intelligence mania.

With a product always in demand and the summer heat right around the corner, high-yielding utilities may be the best idea now for worried investors.

Black Hills

Source: jjgarcia03 / iStock via Getty Images

This Dividend King is way off the radar for many but is among the safest plays now and pays a hefty 4.56% dividend. Through its subsidiaries, Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States.

It operates in two segments:

Electric Utilities

Gas Utilities

The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in:

Colorado

Montana

South Dakota

Wyoming

The company also owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 0,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,107,000 natural gas utility customers in:

Arkansas

Colorado

Iowa

Kansas

Nebraska

Wyoming

In addition, the company owns and operates 4,713 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines, 42,222 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines, seven natural gas storage sites, approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression, and 515 miles of gathering lines.

Black Hills also constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers, provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, and constructs electrical systems for large industrial customers.

Lastly, it produces electric power through wind, natural gas, coal-fired generating plants, and coal at its coal mine near Gillette, Wyoming.

Canadian Utilities

Source: trekandshoot / iStock via Getty Images

With a strong 5.72% dividend and residing in a highly safe sector, this stock is a steal at current trading levels. Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTC: CDUAF) engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally.

It operates through three segments:

ATCO Energy Systems

ATCO EnPower

Corporate & Other segments

The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in:

Northern and central east Alberta

The Yukon

The Northwest Territories

The Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan

This segment also provides integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia. It owns and operates approximately 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 11 compressor sites, approximately 3,600 receipt and delivery points, and a salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada.

The ATCO EnPower segment provides:

Hydro

Solar

Wind

Natural gas electricity generation

Natural gas storage

Industrial water solutions

Clean fuels, including hydrogen, carbon capture, and underground storage projects; and related infrastructure development in Alberta, the Yukon; the Northwest Territories, Australia, Ontario, Mexico, and Chile

The Corporate & Other segment retails electricity and natural gas, and it provides whole-home solutions.

Dominion Energy

Source: timevanson / Flickr

Many of the Wall Street firms we cover are still very positive on utilities, and this company pays a strong 5.03% dividend.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) operates through four segments:

Dominion Energy Virginia

Gas Distribution

Dominion Energy South Carolina

Contracted Assets

The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

The Gas Distribution segment engages in

Regulated natural gas gathering

Transportation

Distribution and sales activities

Distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas

This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment:

Generates

Transmits

Distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina.

The company’s portfolio of assets included approximately:

30.2 gigawatts of electric generating capacity

10,500 miles of electric transmission lines

85,600 miles of electric distribution lines

94,200 miles of gas distribution lines

Dominion serves approximately 7 million customers

Duke Energy

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This is another excellent idea now, located in a growing part of the country and paying a hefty 4% dividend. Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) and its subsidiaries operate as an energy company in the United States.

It operates through two segments:

Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I)

Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I)

The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

To develop electricity, Duke Energy uses the following:

Coal

Hydroelectric

Natural gas

Oil

Solar and wind sources

Renewables

Nuclear fuel

This segment also sells electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities.

The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Power generation natural gas customers

The segment also invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities.

Entergy

Source: nrcgov / Flickr

This top utility stock always makes sense for conservative investors and pays a rich 4.04% dividend. Together with its subsidiaries, Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) produces and distributes electricity in the United States.

It operates in two segments,

Utility

Entergy Wholesale Commodities

The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of:

Arkansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Texas

And the City of New Orleans

The company also distributes natural gas.

The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment is involved in:

The ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States

Sale of electric power to wholesale customers

Provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners

Ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers

The company generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar sources. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies.

Its power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which includes 5,000 MW of nuclear power.

The company delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Exelon

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images

This top utility stock makes good sense now for conservative accounts and pays a dependable 4.04% dividend. Exelon Corp. (NYSE: EXC) is a utility services holding company engaged in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada.

The company purchases and regulates retail sales of electricity and natural gas and the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas to retail customers.

It also offers support services, including:

Legal

Human resources

Information technology

Supply management

Financial

Engineering

Customer operations

Distribution and transmission planning

Asset management

System operations

Power procurement services

The company serves:

Distribution utilities

Municipalities

Cooperatives

Financial institutions

Commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers

∴

