When Will Costco Issue Its Next Special Dividend?

In the world of consumer staples and retail stocks, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) remains one of the best growth stocks in the market. Indeed, looking at the stock chart below, it’s clear that long-term investors who have stuck with this particular retail name have likely outperformed other investors who have been stuck in the mud holding a basket of other retail-oriented names.

Now, consumer spending activity has remained strong, a fact that should be a rising water line that raises all boats. However, certain companies like Costco have continued to grow at a much faster rate than the overall industry, and that’s certainly a key reason to own this stock.

Key Points Costco is among the leading U.S. retailers many growth investors continue to pile into, for good reason.

Let’s dive into when Costco may issue its next special dividend, and what this means for the company’s overall investing thesis.

That said, there’s another interesting catalyst driving a dividend-oriented investment thesis around Costco I think is worth exploring. Costco has traditionally levied special dividends for investors over time, providing ample cash flow for those who have stuck with the name over time.

Let’s dive into when Costco’s next special dividend could be forthcoming, and what may drive the size (and ultimate date) of such an issuance in the future.

Historical Track Record

Costco’s sporadic special dividend issuance schedule has left many investors wondering when the next distribution is coming their way. A list of the past five special dividends is below, indicating not only some significant variance in how often the company issues its special dividends, but variance within the size of such distributions.

Date Special Dividend Amount December 2012 $7 per share February 2015 $5 per share May 2017 $7 per share December 2020 $10 per share December 2023 $15 per share

Based on this schedule, which approximates roughly every three years, investors can expect something forthcoming next fiscal year. Of course, this all depends on what the company is able to earn this year and next, and what its medium-term outlook suggests the road ahead will bring come 2026.

But if we do see the company produce consistent earnings growth (as most market participants seem to think is likely), I’d expect to see a special dividend of $15 per share or more headed investors’ way in the coming year. That would amount to a return of at least 1.6% based on Costco’s current share price, over and above whatever capital appreciation upside this stock has from here.

For growth investors looking for a reason to add Costco stock here, this is certainly a compelling factor to consider. And of course, that’s based off of conservative assumptions that this dividend will be at least $15 per share. Given the rise we’ve seen in COST stock of late, a much higher special distribution could indeed be on the table, depending on how much capital the company wants to set aside for a rainy day.

Key Fundamentals and Growth Trajectory

As mentioned, Costco’s impressive financial performance is really what’s driven the company’s special dividend distributions in the past. I’d expect strong results to continue flowing in, considering the company’s still-strong membership growth rate, its expanding store count, and high same-store sales growth numbers.

Given the reality that a significant chunk of Costco’s earnings comes from membership fees, investors will certainly continue to parse through membership growth numbers in the coming quarters to determine whether this stock is likely to continue to grow over time. But with increasing attention being paid to how the company’s low price and high inventory turnover model has led to expanding margins, I think margins will remain in focus for many investors as a key factor to consider.

Costco does provide a modest dividend yield of around 0.5%, over and above its special dividend rate which has traditionally been high (based on prior share prices). If we do get a 6%-8% special dividend (as has been the case in the past), this upcoming special dividend could certainly be orders of magnitude higher than the company’s previous distributions. That’s a fair assumption to be made, given the strength of Costco’s cash flow and its balance sheet position.

What May Compel the Company to Issue a Special Dividend in 2025?

It’s entirely possible that Costco’s management team opts to issue a special dividend this year. After all, this is a retail stock that’s been on fire of late. And while Costco’s typical cadence has been every three years, that’s not an exact number. It all depends on how the company’s management team and board feel about investor demand at a given point of time, and how the company’s underlying financial strength holds up.

In my view, Costco’s impressive cash accumulation and underlying growth is about as robust as it comes in the world of equities. However, I’m expecting a special dividend to come next year, just based on historical trends and Costco’s focus on its operational goals.

As Costco continues to deliver disciplined growth based on rock-slid capital allocation and operating excellence, investors stand to benefit. Even without a special dividend on the horizon, Costco remains one of my top picks in this sector, for these reasons and others not listed in this piece. For long-term investors, look past the upcoming special dividend toward the company’s long-term growth rate when considering if Costco is a fit for one’s portfolio.

