Live: Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) Sinks 6% After Releasing Q2 Earnings

Revenue: $11.06 billion EPS (Normalized): $1.26
EPS (GAAP): $.99
Cash Flow From Operations: $2.63 billion

Abbott Laboratories Q2 Earnings Expectations

Here are the big figures to watch when Abbott Labs first reports:

Catalysts for the Second Quarter

After Abbott reports, they’ll host a conference call where Wall Street will get to ask management questions abou the second quarter and the company’s longer-term outlook. Here are a few areas to carefully watch that could determine whether Abbott shares rise or fall today.

Core Diagnostics Growth: This segment has struggled with declines in COVID testing volumes depressing sales growth year-over-year. Abbott believes this unit can grow at mid-single digit percent growth, so any positive sales momentum for this group could help drive shares up today.

This segment has struggled with declines in COVID testing volumes depressing sales growth year-over-year. Abbott believes this unit can grow at mid-single digit percent growth, so any positive sales momentum for this group could help drive shares up today. Management Commentary on Medical Devices: There’s a long-term threat to Abbott’s medical devices and it’s name is GLP-1 drugs. These drugs have become extremely popular, but could create headwinds for Abbott’s diabetes and cardiovascular devices. Abbott has said these concerns are overblown and continues to post strong procedural volumes and grow its pipeline. Yet, the concerns about the segements future won’t be going away any time soon.

There’s a long-term threat to Abbott’s medical devices and it’s name is GLP-1 drugs. These drugs have become extremely popular, but could create headwinds for Abbott’s diabetes and cardiovascular devices. Abbott has said these concerns are overblown and continues to post strong procedural volumes and grow its pipeline. Yet, the concerns about the segements future won’t be going away any time soon. Margins: Wall Street expects Abbott to post gross margins of 56.8%. With higher-margin COVID test sales fading, analysts will continue probing at where Abbott’s margins will land in the coming years.

