A 55-Year Dividend Stock With A Soaring Share Price

Altria (NYSE: MO) is the leading seller of cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the US. Its stock has a yield of 7% and its shares have risen 18% in the last year, while the S&P 500 is 13% higher. However, its products are the leading cause of preventable death in the US and kill about 480,000 Americans each year.

Key Points Altria Makes Cigarettes

A Huge Dividend May Make People Ignore Its Business

As important as anything else about Altria is that it has raised its dividend 55 times in the last 50 years. That qualifies it as a Dividend King. It has paid out $32 billion in dividends over the fiscal years 2020-2024. It has also purchased $8 billion of its shares during the same period.

In the most recently reported quarter, Altria’s revenue was down 6% to $5.3 billion. However, its adjusted diluted EPS was up 6% to $1.23. It affirmed its guidance of a 2% to 5% increase in EPS for the full year. Its success in the most recent quarter came from its legacy business: Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our highly profitable traditional tobacco businesses performed well in a challenging environment in the first quarter.”

Because almost all of Altria’s revenue comes from cigarettes, there is a theory that many investors are hesitant to buy its stock for this reason. However, the dividend is a significant incentive to offset that.

There is another reason to invest in Altria. That is the potential danger to the global economy. People typically do not cut back on cigarette smoking in tough economic times. Altria’s dividend won’t go away. Its balance sheet is too solid.

The stock market has become perilous, according to those who believe it has reached its peak. President Trump has threatened to impose high tariffs on imports from several major nations, which could drive up US inflation. His latest threat is a 30% tariff on Mexican imports. Mexico is America’s second-largest trading partner.

An increase in tariffs and the effects on inflation mean American consumers’ buying power will be hit. That, in turn, threatens GDP. Under those circumstances, Altria may be the best stock to own. That is, if people can ignore its business.

