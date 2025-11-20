S&P 500
6,577.10
-1.59%
Dow Jones
45,936.20
-0.54%
Nasdaq 100
24,212.80
-2.76%
Russell 2000
2,320.52
-1.76%
FTSE 100
9,464.80
-0.97%
Nikkei 225
48,686.30
-2.36%
Stock Market Live November 20: S&P 500 (VOO) Surges on Strong Jobs, Nvidia Reports

Investing

Wall Street Gives Up on High-Yield Stocks

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • When the AI bubble bursts, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) will look like a pretty good investment again.
  • Altria has paid out billions in dividends over the years, and that generous dividend is unlikely to disappear.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Wall Street Gives Up on High-Yield Stocks

© Bet_Noire / Getty Images

Who needs Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) when you can own Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA)? Altria has a yield of 7.2%, a rock-solid balance sheet, and customers who won’t go away. Nvidia only rules the hottest sector of the stock market and has for some time.

When there was worry about the AI tech bubble a month or two ago, Altria’s stock was up 30% for the year. Today, it has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 for the year. Its stock is up 13%, and S&P 500 is up 14%. Meanwhile, Nvidia has seen a 40% gain. However, it has also taken the stock market climb of the century. In the past five years, Nvidia is up almost 1,400%. The market is up over 86% during the same time.

When the Bubble Bursts

monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

Altria only sells cigarettes and smokeless tobacco. Those won’t be boom businesses. While it is steady, it won’t be a boom stock, and that is forever. It won’t be popular until the AI bubble bursts. Then, it might look like a pretty good investment.

Among the stocks that pay large dividends, Altria is also the safest, based on its long-term performance. Its 7.2% yield is based on a forward dividend of $4.24. Over the past 56 years, it has raised its dividend 60 times. The median age of Americans is 39 years.

In terms of decades-long high yields, the two most often mentioned in the same breath as Altria are Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). Pfizer’s stock is down 6% this year. Dow’s is down 47% this year, and it recently cut its dividend.

In total, Altria has paid out $32 billion in dividends over the fiscal years 2020 to 2024. It has also purchased $8 billion of its shares during the same period.

In the most recently reported quarter, Altria’s revenue fell 3% to $6.1 billion. However, its adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were up 5% to $1.41. It increased its EPS guidance for the year slightly. Its success in the most recent quarter came from its legacy business. Billy Gifford, Altria’s chief executive officer, commented, “Altria continued to build significant momentum in the third quarter with exciting progress across our businesses.”

Almost all of Altria’s revenue comes from sales of cigarettes, and many investors are hesitant to buy its stock for this reason. However, the dividend is a significant incentive to offset that concern.

Other Reasons to Invest

valentinrussanov / iStock via Getty Images

Another reason to consider investing in Altria is the potential risk to the global economy. People typically do not cut back on cigarette smoking in tough economic times. Altria’s dividend is unlikely to disappear, as the company’s balance sheet is excellent.

Finally, the threat of tariffs continues to linger. An increase in tariffs and the effects on inflation mean American consumers’ buying power will be hit. That, in turn, threatens U.S. gross domestic product (GDP). Under those circumstances, Altria may be the best stock to own if that is what the future holds. That is, if investors can ignore its tobacco business.

Altria Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

When the Market Collapses, This Is the Stock to Own
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 6, 2025

When the Market Collapses, This Is the Stock to Own

Altria is probably the safest high-yield stock. The tobacco company has raised its dividend annually for over 50 years.
A 55-Year Dividend Stock With A Soaring Share Price
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 19, 2025

A 55-Year Dividend Stock With A Soaring Share Price

Altria (NYSE: MO) is the leading seller of cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the US. Its stock has a yield…
This High-Yield Stock Has Paid Dividends for Half a Century
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 29, 2025

This High-Yield Stock Has Paid Dividends for Half a Century

Altria is probably the safest high-yield stock. The tobacco company has raised its dividend annually for over 50 years.
America’s Best Dividend Stock Yields Over 6%
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 6, 2025

America’s Best Dividend Stock Yields Over 6%

Of the stocks that pay large dividends, the safest is probably the tobacco company Altria (NYSE: MO). Its 6.3% yield…
America’s Best Dividend Stock Soars 23%
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 10, 2025

America’s Best Dividend Stock Soars 23%

Stocks with high yields are not supposed to participate in market rallies. Their role is to provide stability and a…
People Don’t Want To Invest In This Company, But It Has A Great Stock
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 13, 2025

People Don’t Want To Invest In This Company, But It Has A Great Stock

Altria (NYSE: MO) makes some of the world’s most dangerous products. Its stock has a yield of 7% and its…
The Best Dividend Stock In America
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 4, 2025

The Best Dividend Stock In America

Not many investors have heard of Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). However, the company’s engine is one of the world’s…
The Best Dividend Stock In A Market Downturn
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 9, 2025

The Best Dividend Stock In A Market Downturn

People still smoke cigarettes. About 30 million Americans do. It kills 500,000 people a year in the US. A pack…
A Blue Chip Stock With a 9.5% Yield
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 16, 2024

A Blue Chip Stock With a 9.5% Yield

Altria is a blue chip stock that comes with a tremendous and safe dividend for those investors who are willing…

Top Gaining Stocks

Walmart
WMT Vol: 37,505,929
+$6.27
+6.23%
$106.88
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 1,707,112
+$38.02
+5.41%
$740.77
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,686,818
+$0.49
+3.17%
$15.96
GE HealthCare
GEHC Vol: 4,999,951
+$2.06
+2.85%
$74.37
Block
XYZ Vol: 12,316,416
+$1.65
+2.65%
$63.65

Top Losing Stocks

Jacobs Solutions
J Vol: 2,625,367
-$15.06
10.38%
$129.99
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 35,767,331
-$19.11
8.46%
$206.81
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 6,225,364
-$14.16
8.03%
$162.15
Insulet
PODD Vol: 1,253,480
-$27.62
7.97%
$318.74
Palo Alto Networks
PANW Vol: 11,267,048
-$14.58
7.29%
$185.32