S&P 500
6,749.60
+0.40%
Dow Jones
46,695.80
-0.27%
Nasdaq 100
25,026.20
+0.89%
Russell 2000
2,495.89
+0.87%
FTSE 100
9,489.80
-0.06%
Nikkei 225
48,717.90
+5.67%
Stock Market Live October 6: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Government Shutdown Day 6
Home > Investing > When the Market Collapses, This Is the Stock to Own

Investing

When the Market Collapses, This Is the Stock to Own

When the Market Collapses, This Is the Stock to Own

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Oct 6, 2025  |  Updated 8:17 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

So far this year, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has offered a benefit that is relatively unusual for high-yield stocks. The share price has risen 26% since the start of the year. The S&P 500 is 14% higher in that time. Megacap tech companies are considered the stock market leaders this year. However, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) remains flat in 2025, and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is up 2%.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is probably the safest high-yield stock.
  • The tobacco company has raised its dividend annually for over 50 years.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Among the stocks that pay large dividends, Altria is also the safest, based on its long-term performance. Its 6.45% yield is based on a forward dividend of $4.24. Over the past 56 years, it has raised its dividend 60 times. The median age of Americans is 39 years.

In terms of decades-long high yields, the two most often mentioned in the same breath as Altria are Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). Pfizer’s stock is down 10% this year. Dow’s is down 42% this year, and it recently cut its dividend.

In total, Altria has paid out $32 billion in dividends over the fiscal years 2020 to 2024. It has also purchased $8 billion of its shares during the same period.

In the most recently reported quarter, Altria’s revenue was down 6% to $5.3 billion. However, its adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were up 6% to $1.23. It affirmed its guidance of a 2% to 5% increase in EPS for the full year. Its success in the most recent quarter came from its legacy business: Billy Gifford, Altria’s chief executive officer, commented, “Our highly profitable traditional tobacco businesses performed well in a challenging environment in the first quarter.”

Almost all of Altria’s revenue comes from sales of cigarettes, and there is a theory that many investors are hesitant to buy its stock for this reason. However, the dividend is a significant incentive to offset that.

Another Reason to Invest

valentinrussanov / iStock via Getty Images

Another reason to consider investing in Altria is the potential risk to the global economy. People typically do not cut back on cigarette smoking in tough economic times. Altria’s dividend is unlikely to disappear, as the company’s balance sheet is excellent.

The stock market has become perilous, according to those who believe it has reached its peak. President Trump has threatened to impose high tariffs on imports from several major nations, which could drive up U.S. inflation. His latest threat is a 30% tariff on Mexican imports. Mexico is the second-largest trading partner of the United States.

An increase in tariffs and the effects on inflation mean American consumers’ buying power will be hit. That, in turn, threatens U.S. gross domestic product (GDP). Under those circumstances, Altria may be the best stock to own. That is, if investors can ignore its tobacco business.

Altria Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

 

The image featured for this article is © solarseven / iStock via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

This High-Yield Stock Has Paid Dividends for Half a Century
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 29, 2025

This High-Yield Stock Has Paid Dividends for Half a Century

Altria is probably the safest high-yield stock. The tobacco company has raised its dividend annually for over 50 years.
America’s Best Dividend Stock Yields Over 6%
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 6, 2025

America’s Best Dividend Stock Yields Over 6%

Of the stocks that pay large dividends, the safest is probably the tobacco company Altria (NYSE: MO). Its 6.3% yield…
America’s Best Dividend Stock Soars 23%
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 10, 2025

America’s Best Dividend Stock Soars 23%

Stocks with high yields are not supposed to participate in market rallies. Their role is to provide stability and a…
A 55-Year Dividend Stock With A Soaring Share Price
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 19, 2025

A 55-Year Dividend Stock With A Soaring Share Price

Altria (NYSE: MO) is the leading seller of cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the US. Its stock has a yield…
People Don’t Want To Invest In This Company, But It Has A Great Stock
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 13, 2025

People Don’t Want To Invest In This Company, But It Has A Great Stock

Altria (NYSE: MO) makes some of the world’s most dangerous products. Its stock has a yield of 7% and its…
The Best Dividend Stock In A Market Downturn
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 9, 2025

The Best Dividend Stock In A Market Downturn

People still smoke cigarettes. About 30 million Americans do. It kills 500,000 people a year in the US. A pack…
The Best Dividend Stock In America
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 4, 2025

The Best Dividend Stock In America

Not many investors have heard of Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). However, the company’s engine is one of the world’s…
The Safest Single Stock During a Huge Market Drop
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 4, 2025

The Safest Single Stock During a Huge Market Drop

While the market may be rocked by tariffs and a potential recession, Altria is a great safe haven. It has…
2 Extraordinary Ultra-High Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
Rich Duprey | May 31, 2025

2 Extraordinary Ultra-High Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Investing in high-yield stocks offers an enticing opportunity for income-focused investors as they deliver substantial dividend payouts that can enhance…

Top Gaining Stocks

AMD
AMD Vol: 194,223,229
+$44.56
+27.06%
$209.23
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 278,104
+$62.33
+6.78%
$981.16
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 2,122,677
+$4.60
+5.21%
$92.82
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 25,370,452
+$2.48
+4.77%
$54.44
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 4,232,503
+$6.94
+4.77%
$152.44

Top Losing Stocks

Verizon
VZ Vol: 44,713,178
-$2.20
5.03%
$41.48
Starbucks
SBUX Vol: 7,743,746
-$3.68
4.26%
$82.74
Biogen
BIIB Vol: 974,451
-$6.25
3.91%
$153.64
AT&T
T Vol: 28,889,090
-$1.00
3.71%
$26.06
International Paper
IP Vol: 2,924,997
-$1.69
3.57%
$45.49