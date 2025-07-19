AST SpaceMobile (ASTS): Is $75 A Pipedream In the Next Year? Courtesy of AST SpaceMobile

Key Points in This Article: AST SpaceMobile ’s (ASTS) stock has surged due to its innovative satellite-to-smartphone technology and partnerships with major telecoms, targeting a massive global market.

Strong revenue growth projections and technical bullish signals support potential for further gains, but the stock is already nearing Wall Street’s $63 high-end target.

Risks include ongoing losses, high volatility, technological and regulatory challenges, and competition in the satellite communications sector.

A Stellar Surge in the Space Stock’s Price

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) has captured investor attention with a meteoric rise, surging 27% in the past week and rocketing an astounding 151% higher since the beginning of June.

This space-based cellular broadband pioneer is riding a wave of optimism fueled by its innovative satellite network, designed to connect standard smartphones globally, especially in underserved regions.

Strategic partnerships with telecom giants like AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), alongside successful satellite launches, have bolstered confidence in its ambitious vision. The company’s recent $100 million non-dilutive financing and plans for a commercial service launch in early 2026 are driving its momentum forward.

However, with the stock trading around $58 per share, it’s nearing the high-end Wall Street one-year price target of $63 per share. Investors are now questioning whether ASTS can push past this threshold to reach the $75 per share mark, a 30% jump that would propel it into truly stratospheric territory.

Drivers of Continued Growth

The potential for ASTS to maintain its upward trajectory hinges on several key factors. First, its technological edge is compelling: AST SpaceMobile aims to deliver seamless mobile connectivity via its BlueBird satellite constellation, eliminating the need for ground-based towers.

This unique value proposition targets a massive global market of 5.6 billion mobile users, as analysts at Clear Street have highlighted, who initiated coverage last week with a $59 per share price target.

Recent milestones, such as securing spectrum access and demonstrating tactical non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity, validate its progress toward commercialization. Analysts forecast explosive revenue growth, with estimates for 2025 ranging from $48 million to almost $63 million in the second half alone, a significant leap from its current $4.4 million annual revenue.

The company’s cash reserves, bolstered to $874 million in the first quarter, provide a financial runway to scale operations, with plans for additional satellite launches by late 2025.

Bullish Market Tailwinds

ASTS benefits from bullish market sentiment and a cult-like following among retail investors who have elevate the space company to meme stock status. Technical indicators, such as buy signals from moving averages, showed a so-called “Golden Cross” in mid-June as the stock began to rise sharply, suggesting further upside.

The stock’s inclusion in Bank of America’s “Transforming World” thematic series underscores its disruptive potential in the telecommunications sector. If ASTS executes its satellite deployment and secures additional partnerships, its stock price could race higher within a year.

A successful commercial rollout could also push the stock further, making $75 per share a plausible target under a bullish scenario.

Risks on the Horizon

However, significant risks loom. ASTS remains unprofitable, with first-quarter losses of $0.20 per share, $0.04 per share worse than the year-ago period. Its high volatility, with a beta of 2.32, poses challenges for risk-averse investors.

The company faces technological hurdles, too, including the complexity of scaling a satellite network and ensuring reliable connectivity. Regulatory setbacks or delays in satellite launches could dampen investor enthusiasm.

Competition from established satellite operators and emerging startups adds pressure, while broader economic factors like high interest rates could impact growth stocks like ASTS.

Additionally, an ongoing securities class action lawsuit raises concerns about potential legal and reputational risks, which could weigh on the stock.

Key Takeaway

Whether AST SpaceMobile can reach $75 per share within the next year depends on its ability to execute its ambitious roadmap. While its technological innovation, partnerships, and market potential support a bullish case, significant risks — technological, financial, and competitive — could cap its ascent.

Considering the stock’s high valuation — it trades at more than 4,200 times sales — and volatility, the likelihood of a sharp correction seems more likely than ASTS hitting the higher price target.

