Nvidia Recently Flashed a Rare Buy Signal—But Is It Too Late?

Key Points in This Article: Nvidia (NVDA) just became the first company to achieve a $4 trillion valuation, but it had flashed a rare buy signal beforehand, causing investors to worry whether they missed the boat.

NVDA’s fundamentals remain strong, but it does face competition and macroeconomic challenges ahead of its late August earnings report.

A Historic Valuation Milestone

In a historic moment yesterday, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) became the first company ever to surpass a $4 trillion market valuation, cementing its dominance in the tech sector. This milestone underscores Nvidia’s pivotal role in the AI and semiconductor industries.

Investors, however, may wonder if they’ve missed the boat. Just weeks ago, NVDA’s stock flashed a rare buy signal, hinting at further upside potential. This technical indicator, combined with Nvidia’s robust fundamentals, has fueled excitement among traders and long-term investors alike. But with such a meteoric rise, does this mean the opportunity to buy NVDA has passed? Or is there still room for growth in this chipmaking giant?

A Convergence of Opportunities

On June 26, Nvidia’s stock exhibited a powerful technical signal known as the Golden Cross, where its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) crossed above its 200-day SMA. This event is widely regarded as a bullish indicator, suggesting strong upward momentum.

Just prior to this, though, NVDA’s stock also broke out above its Bollinger Bands, a technical tool that measures volatility and identifies overbought or oversold conditions. When a stock breaks above the upper Bollinger Band, it often signals a continuation of upward price movement.

The combination of these two indicators — the Golden Cross and the Bollinger Band breakout — creates a compelling case for bullish sentiment, as it reflects both sustained momentum and heightened investor interest.

Fundamentals Over Technicals

Now, I’m not a technical analyst or trader by nature. My investment philosophy leans heavily on evaluating a company’s fundamentals for long-term growth. Nvidia’s fundamentals are undeniably strong: its leadership in AI chips, data centers, and gaming, coupled with consistent revenue growth, makes it a cornerstone of the tech industry.

However, many investors and traders do rely on technical indicators like the Golden Cross and Bollinger Bands to time their entries and exits. For them, Nvidia’s recent signals are a clarion call, suggesting that the stock’s momentum may still have legs.

The enthusiasm around these indicators is palpable, as they reinforce the narrative that Nvidia remains a powerhouse with room to run.

Earnings Season and FOMO

Earnings season for Q2 is kicking off, and the spotlight is on the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks, including Nvidia, which is set to report its earnings at the end of August. While other tech giants will release their results sooner, Nvidia’s delayed reporting schedule could amplify trader FOMO, or the fear of missing out.

With NVDA stock already showing strength, traders may pile into Nvidia in anticipation of another blowout earnings report, driven by its dominance in AI and semiconductor markets. This FOMO effect could further propel the stock, as short-term traders and momentum investors look to capitalize on Nvidia’s upward trajectory.

The combination of technical signals and the broader market’s focus on AI-driven growth creates a potent mix for NVDA’s near-term performance.

Key Takeaway: Still Room to Grow

Since flashing the Golden Cross and Bollinger Band breakout buy signals, Nvidia’s stock has already climbed 6.5%, rewarding those who acted on the signal. Yet, the question remains: is it too late to buy?

For long-term investors, Nvidia’s fundamentals — its unrivaled position in AI, strong revenue growth, and expanding market opportunities — suggest that there’s still plenty of upside potential. While technical indicators like the Golden Cross and Bollinger Band breakout highlight short-term momentum, they shouldn’t overshadow Nvidia’s enduring growth story.

Rather than fixating on daily price swings or specific technical signals, investors can take comfort in Nvidia’s promising future. For those considering buying and holding NVDA shares, the combination of technical strength and robust fundamentals makes a compelling case that it’s not too late to invest in this $4 trillion titan.

