2 Biotech and 2 Tech Stocks Insiders Are Scooping Up Now

Insider buying has been slow this month, as buy windows close ahead of the new earnings-reporting season. However, there have been some notable, large purchases nonetheless. That includes at a couple of biotech companies, an e-commerce company, and a software maker.

Those insiders included an outgoing CEO and a beneficial owner. Let’s take a quick look at these notable transactions of the past few weeks.

Is Insider Buying Important?

A well-known adage reminds us that corporate insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company because they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. Thus, insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. This is all the more so during times of uncertainty in the markets, and even when markets are near all-time highs.

The second-quarter earnings-reporting season has begun, so some insiders are prohibited from buying or selling shares for now. Below are some of the most notable insider purchases that were reported recently, starting with the largest and most prominent.

CRISPR Therapeutics

Buyer(s): a director

a director Total shares: more than 989,800

more than 989,800 Price per share: $52.03

$52.03 Total cost: around $51.5 million

After an officer sold some shares at the end of May, a director has stepped up to the buy window and made this big purchase of shares of this Swiss gene-editing company. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) also made TIME’s list of the most influential companies of 2025.

The share price is up over 72% in the past 90 days, and the stock has reached a 52-week high above $71. Shares are almost 20% higher than a year ago, outperforming the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in that time. Analysts anticipate that shares will rise 25.1% in the next 52 weeks to their consensus price target of $81.75 apiece. Their consensus recommendation is to buy shares.

Note that the buyer’s stake rose to more than 1.7 million shares.

Newegg Commerce

Buyer(s): 10% owner Vladimir Galkin

10% owner Vladimir Galkin Total shares: almost 1.1 million

almost 1.1 million Price per share: $18.08 to $47.47

$18.08 to $47.47 Total cost: over $33.6 million

California-based e-commerce company Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) sells consumer electronics and other products. It had its 11th annual Fantastech Sale this month, and earlier in the year effected a 20-to-1 reverse stock split.

The share price is 452.2% higher since the stock split, despite pulling back sharply from a 52-week high of $56.00 seen this month. The stock has no analyst coverage to speak of, and hence no consensus price target. The split-adjusted share price is 37.2% higher than a year ago.

Note that this buyer also has a significant stake in JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ: JBLU).

Asana

Buyer(s): Board Chair Dustin Moskovitz

Board Chair Dustin Moskovitz Total shares: more than 2.2 million

more than 2.2 million Price per share: $12.82 to $14.97

$12.82 to $14.97 Total cost: over $31.7 million

Moskovitz also purchased a lot of Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) shares back in the spring, and his stake is now up to more than 57.3 million shares. This San Francisco-based tech company has around 155 million shares outstanding.

The software maker named a new chief executive last month and posted better-than-expected quarterly results. Since that report, though, the stock has retreated 19.2%. The share price is still 3.4% higher than 90 days ago, and up 2.8% year to date, but underperformed the broader markets in both periods. The $16.38 consensus price target indicates that analysts currently see 10.5% upside potential in the next 12 months. Yet, only four of 18 analysts recommend buying shares.

Now that Moskovitz has stepped down as CEO, it remains to be seen whether he will continue to scoop up shares.

Cogent Biosciences

Buyer(s): a director

a director Total shares: more than 2.7 million

more than 2.7 million Price per share: $9.00

$9.00 Total cost: about $25.0 million

This buyer took advantage of a public offering of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) shares that raised approximately $230 million intended in part to support the planned commercial launch of bezuclastinib, a treatment for systemic mastocytosis.

The stock surged ahead of the offering due to positive Phase 3 results for bezuclastinib, and it was last seen trading for more than the offering price. The share price is almost 180% higher than 90 days ago. Analysts anticipate 34.4% upside in the next 52 weeks to their consensus price target of $16.20. On average, they rate the stock at Buy.

The director’s stake is up to around 9.0 million shares.

And Other Insider Buying

In the past week, some insider buying was reported at Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Constellation Brands, Fidelity National Information Services, Greif, Lionsgate Studios, and Oracle as well.

