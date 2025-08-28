Biopharma and Energy Execs Lead Weekly Insider Buying HAYKIRDI / E+ via Getty Images

Among the past week’s most notable insider buying, a biopharmaceutical company that recently received approval for its primary treatment had a director scooping up shares. A former CEO made a big purchase of a natural gas pipeline company as well. And a return buyer continued to boost a stake in an industrial products maker.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

These were not the only notable insider purchases of the past week.

Let’s take a quick look at these notable transactions in the past couple of weeks.

Is Insider Buying Important?

A well-known adage reminds us that corporate insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company because they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. Thus, insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. This is all the more so during times of uncertainty in the markets, and even when markets are near all-time highs.

With the second-quarter earnings-reporting season still underway, some insiders are prohibited from buying or selling shares for now. Below are some of the most notable insider purchases that were reported recently, starting with the largest and most prominent.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Buyer(s): a director

a director Total shares: almost 165,700

almost 165,700 Price per share: $353.76 to $392.57

$353.76 to $392.57 Total cost: over $61.9 million

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) recently received European Commission approval for its MASH treatment, and the share price surged. While a couple of officers sold some shares, one director stepped up to boost a stake to more than 1.9 million shares.

The stock is up 45.4% in the past month and is trading near an all-time high of $433.94. The share price is 63.6% higher than a year ago, far outperforming the S&P 500. Analysts anticipate 8.7% upside potential in the next 12 months, given their consensus price target of $461.43. Their consensus recommendation is to buy shares.

Note that this same buyer also picked up $28.8 million worth of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) shares earlier this summer.

Energy Transfer

Buyer(s): a director

a director Total shares: 2.0 million

2.0 million Price per share: $17.23 to $17.40

$17.23 to $17.40 Total cost: almost $34.7 million

Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services company with a high-yield dividend. This buyer, a former chief executive, now has a stake of almost 9.2 million shares.

The stock is down 10.0% since the start of the year, yet it is up 167.1% in the past five years, far outperforming the S&P 500 in that time. The consensus price target of $22.58 suggests 28.5% upside in the next 52 weeks. All but one of 17 analysts who follow the stock recommend buying shares, four of them with Strong Buy ratings. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo reiterated their Overweight ratings after the second-quarter report.

Resideo Technologies

Buyer(s): 10% owner CD&R Channel Holdings II

10% owner CD&R Channel Holdings II Total shares: about 729,600

about 729,600 Price per share: $31.52 to $34.00

$31.52 to $34.00 Total cost: nearly $23.5 million

After scooping up over $55 million worth of the shares last week, the buyer came back for more.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based maker of technology-driven products, including temperature controls, security panels, video cameras, and more. Earlier this month, it posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its outlook.

In the past month, the stock has risen 49.6% and recently hit a 52-week high of $34.82. The share price is 70.1% higher than a year ago, far outperforming the S&P 500. In the next year, analysts anticipate the share price rising 1.4% to their mean price target of $35.00. Both analysts who follow the stock rate it at Buy or better.

And Other Insider Buying

These were not the only notable insider purchases of the past week. Here’s a quick look at some others.

Stock Buyer Shares Price Cost Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) 10% owner Prudential Financial 1.5 M $10.00 $15.0 M Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) a director over 569,400 $13.25 to $14.28 almost $7.8 M GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA ) a director about 198,500 $34.59 to $36.00 over $7.1 M Sharps Technology Inc. (NYSE: STSS) six directors 720,000 $6.41 over $4.6 M Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) a director 36,000 $109.53 over $3.9 M

Recently, some smaller insider buying was reported at Amcor, Boeing, Bunge, Coty, Elevance Health, Eversource Energy, Medtronic, Perrigo, Reynolds Consumer Products, Under Armour, UPS, and Western Union as well.

