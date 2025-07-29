4 Ultra-High-Yield Midstream MLPs Are Buy and Hold Forever Home Runs lagereek / Getty Images

Midstream energy stocks are the companies involved in the processing, transportation, and storage of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. These companies operate in the midstream sector, which falls between the upstream (exploration and production) and downstream (refining and marketing) sectors of the energy industry. They are far less susceptible to spot benchmark pricing moves, as most sector leaders have locked in contracts for their services, some of which run for years. We decided to screen the sector for the highest-yielding companies that make sense for growth and income investors seeking to generate dependable passive income.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Volatility in the Middle East and strong summer demand have helped support benchmark pricing.

OPEC+ will be raising production output again in August.

Ultra-high-yield midstream MLPs make sense for growth and income investors looking for safe passive income.

Are Midstream MLPs with big and dependable dividends a good idea for your portfolio? Why not schedule a meeting with a financial advisor near you for an asset review today? Click here to get started. (Sponsored)

One of the best ideas for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with energy exposure at current pricing is master limited partnerships (MLPs). They pay substantial and dependable dividends, and many energy master limited partnerships are midstream companies that control the movement or storage of oil and natural gas through contract pricing with major oil producers.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. midstream MLP research database, looking for top companies that pay ultra-yielding high distributions to their shareholders. Four top companies are set to hit our screens, and all are poised to pay shareholders incredible and dependable distributions. Additionally, all four are Buy-rated by the top Wall Street firms we cover.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE: ET) is one of North America’s largest and most diversified midstream energy companies. This top MLP is a safe option for investors seeking energy exposure and income, as the company pays a substantial distribution. Energy Transfer owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins.

The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include:

Complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate, and interstate transportation and storage assets

Crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined product transportation and terminalling assets

NGL fractionation

Various acquisition and marketing assets

Following the acquisition of Enable Partners in December 2021, Energy Transfer owns and operates over 114,000 miles of pipelines and related assets in 41 states, spanning all major U.S. producing regions and markets. This further solidifies its leadership position in the midstream sector.

Through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, formerly known as Energy Transfer Partners, the company also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights, and 28.5 million standard units of Sunoco L.P. (NYSE: SUN), and the public partner interests and 39.7 million standard units of USA Compression Partners L.P. (NYSE: USAC).

J.P. Morgan has assigned an Overweight rating, accompanied by a $23 target price.

MPLX

MPLX L.P. (NYSE: MPLX) is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership formed by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC). This company is one of the top holdings in the Alerian MLP Energy ETF and pays a healthy dividend. MPLX is primarily engaged in transporting crude oil and refined products, with termini in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast regions, as well as natural gas gathering and processing in the Northeast, following its acquisition of MarkWest Energy in 2015.

The company’s assets include:

Network of crude oil and refined product pipelines

Inland marine business

Light-product terminals

Storage caverns

Refinery tanks

Docks

Loading racks and associated piping

Crude and light-product marine terminals

MPLX also owns:

Crude oil and natural gas gathering systems

Pipelines, natural gas, and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins

Wells Fargo has a $59 target to accompany its Overweight rating.

Plains All American Pipeline

This stock has been locked in a tight trading range, looks ready to break out, and pays a huge dividend. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE: PAA) engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada.

The company operates in two segments.

The Crude Oil segment offers:

Gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines

Gathering systems

Trucks, barges, or railcars

Terminalling, storage, and other facilities-related services and merchant activities

The Natural Gas Liquids segment provides:

Gathering

Fractionation

Storage

Transportation

Terminalling activities

Ethane, propane, normal butane, iso-butane, natural gasoline, and crude oil refining processes

Mizuho has an Outperform rating with a $22 target price.

Western Midstream Partners

While somewhat off the radar, this is the highest-yielding stock in this group and offers an outstanding entry point. Western Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: WES) acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream assets.

The company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, NGLs, and crude oil. Additionally, the company gathers and disposes of produced water.

The midstream assets are located in:

Texas

New Mexico

Colorado

Utah

Wyoming

In addition, as a natural gas processor, the Company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on its behalf and as an agent for its customers under specific contracts. The company’s subsidiaries include:

Western Midstream Operating GP

Western Midstream Services

Western Midstream Services Holdings

Western Midstream Operating

Consider This Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)

Those looking to avoid the pesky K-1s can always purchase shares in the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSE: AMLP), which pays a substantial 8.03% dividend. Investors receive a 1099 instead of a K-1.

Five Stocks Paying 7% and Higher Dividends That Nobody Ever Talks About

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!