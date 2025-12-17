More Rate Cuts Are Coming in 2026: Grab These Safe 7% and 8% Dividend Stocks Now

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The September inflation reading of 3% represents moderate price growth, which is above the Federal Reserve’s long-term target of 2% but well below the elevated rates seen in 2022 and early 2023. At this level, inflation indicates that the general price level of goods and services has increased by 3% compared to the same period a year earlier, affecting consumers’ purchasing power and potentially influencing central bank policy decisions. The 3% number for September came in below expectations at 3.1%. The data for October and November 2025 will be reported this week on December 18, covering the 12 months ending November 2025. If the inflation remains contained, many on Wall Street think this also opens the door to more rate cuts in 2026, especially if President Trump names a new Federal Reserve chairperson who is likely to be far more dovish than current chair, Jay Powell.

We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. high-yield dividend stock database, looking for companies that yield 7% or more but are always forgotten by growth and income investors. Five stocks hit our screen, and once our readers realize they also have forgotten about them, it might be time to take a closer look. Three of the stocks are quality energy MLPs, all of which should continue to shine regardless of current oil prices. All are Buy-rated at top Wall Street banks.

Why do we cover high-yield dividend stocks?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

High-yield dividend stocks offer investors a reliable source of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Altria

This is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of cigarettes and other tobacco-related products, the stock offers value investors a compelling entry point and a generous 7.22% dividend yield. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States.

The company primarily sells cigarettes under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild and Middleton brands

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. Last year, the company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of its holdings but still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in its back pocket. Altria also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating with a $72 target price.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE: ET) is one of North America’s largest and most diversified midstream energy companies. This top master limited partnership is a safe option for investors seeking energy exposure and income, as the company pays a substantial 8.01% distribution. Energy Transfer owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint across all major domestic production basins.

The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include:

Complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate, and interstate transportation and storage assets

Crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined product transportation and terminalling assets

NGL fractionation

Various acquisition and marketing assets

Following the acquisition of Enable Partners in December 2021, Energy Transfer owns and operates over 114,000 miles of pipelines and related assets in 41 states, spanning all major U.S. producing regions and markets. This further solidifies its leadership position in the midstream sector.

Through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, formerly known as Energy Transfer Partners, the company also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights, and 28.5 million standard units of Sunoco L.P. (NYSE: SUN), and the public partner interests and 39.7 million standard units of USA Compression Partners L.P. (NYSE: USAC).

J.P. Morgan has an Overweight rating for the shares with a $21 price target.

Healthpeak Properties

This leading company invests in real estate in the healthcare industry, including senior housing, life sciences, and medical offices. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: DOC) is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a solid 7.28% dividend.

The company acquires, develops, owns, leases, and manages healthcare real estate across the United States. It owns, operates, and develops real estate focused on healthcare discovery and delivery.

Healthpeak Properties segments include:

Lab

Outpatient Medical

Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC)

The Lab segment properties contain laboratory and office space, and are leased primarily to:

Biotechnology

Medical device and pharmaceutical companies

Scientific research institutions

Government agencies

Organizations involved in the life science industry

The Outpatient medical segment owns, operates, and develops outpatient medical buildings, hospitals, and lab buildings.

Its CCRC segment comprises a retirement community offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing units, providing a continuum of care within an integrated campus.

Baird has an Outperform rating with a $20 target price.

MPLX

MPLX L.P. (NYSE: MPLX) is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership formed by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC). This company is one of the top holdings in the Alerian MLP Energy Exchange-Traded Fund and pays a healthy 7.24% dividend. MPLX is primarily engaged in transporting crude oil and refined products, with terminals in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast regions, and in natural gas gathering and processing in the Northeast, following its 2015 acquisition of MarkWest Energy.

The company’s assets include:

Network of crude oil and refined product pipelines

Inland marine business

Light-product terminals

Storage caverns

Refinery tanks

Docks

Loading racks and associated piping

Crude and light-product marine terminals

MPLX also owns:

Crude oil and natural gas gathering systems

Pipelines, natural gas, and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins

Wells Fargo has set a $59 target price to accompany its Overweight rating.

Plains All American Pipeline

This stock has been locked in a tight trading range and appears poised to break out, while offering a dependable 8.64% dividend yield. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE: PAA) engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments.

The Crude Oil segment offers:

Gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines

Gathering systems

Trucks, barges, or railcars

Terminalling, storage, and other facilities-related services and merchant activities

The Natural Gas Liquids segment provides:

Gathering

Fractionation

Storage

Transportation

Terminalling activities

Ethane, propane, normal butane, iso-butane, natural gasoline, and crude oil refining processes

UBS has a Buy rating with a $25 price target.

J.P. Morgan Has Five Sizzling December Analyst Focus List High-Yield Dividend Picks