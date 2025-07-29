Live: SoFi Jumps After Announcing Q2 Earnings Canva

Key Points SoFi reported earnings. Here are the key numbers: Revenue of $854.9 million topped expectations of $804.4 million EPS of $.08 topped expectations of $.06

In addition, 2025 EBITDA guidance was significantly ahead of what Wall Street was modeling.

We will continue updating this live blog with analysis. Simply leave it open, and updates will post.

SoFi (Nasdaq: SOFI) released earnings this morning and the market likes what it sees.

And for the full year the company is now projecting:

Revenue: $3.375 billion

Adjusted EBITDA: $960 million

Net Income: $370 million

That’s slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations on the top line and a big beat on profitability. The Street had been modeling $3.290 in 2025 revenue and $890 million in EBITDA.

We will continue updating this live blog with analysis and Wall Street’s reaction’s to SoFi’s earnings.

