Live: SoFi Jumps After Announcing Q2 Earnings

SoFi reported earnings. Here are the key numbers:
- Revenue of $854.9 million topped expectations of $804.4 million
- EPS of $.08 topped expectations of $.06
In addition, 2025 EBITDA guidance was significantly ahead of what Wall Street was modeling.
We will continue updating this live blog with analysis. Simply leave it open, and updates will post.
SoFi Pops After the Bell
Trading is open and SoFi shares have popped by more than 16%.
Conference Call Highlights
SoFi’s conference call is still going, but here are some of the highlights:
Loan Platform Business (LPB) as a Growth Engine
- Management emphasized strong momentum and capital-light economics, pointing to LPB as a transformative growth driver.
Confidence in Multi-Year Growth Targets
- SoFi reiterated its confidence in 25%+ CAGR through 2026 and EPS of $0.55–$0.80, citing more favorable growth drivers than originally forecasted.
Tech Platform Stability Amid Chime Exit
- While not fully complete, management projected no change in 2025 growth guidance and highlighted 10 new clients expected to contribute in Q1 2026.
Key Quotes from SoFi Executives
“Our biggest challenge beyond 2025 is deciding what not to do… There are more opportunities on the table for us than ever before.” – Anthony Noto
“We’re now originating on behalf of others outside our credit box… a whole new frontier for us.” – Anthony Noto
“We plan to roll out coaches across our platform to help members understand what they must do, should do, and can do across their financial lives.” – Anthony Noto
“Margins could be well in excess of 30%… but we’re going to keep putting $0.70 of every incremental revenue dollar back into the business.” – Anthony Noto
More from Anthony Noto
SoFi's Conference Call is Bullish
SoFi’s conference call is extremely bullish and likely helping drive the company’s share price even higher.
Here’s an example of what’s being said:
$SOFI CEO on Q2 Earnings Call:
“Despite the significant growth we have achieved to date, we are just getting started.
We are at an unprecedented point in time with two technology supercycles taking place.
Crypto and blockchain as well as AI have the power to completely…
If that embedded X post doesn’t load for you, here’s the full quote from SoFi CEO Anthony Noto:
“”Despite the significant growth we have achieved to date, we are just getting started. We are at an unprecedented point in time with two technology supercycles taking place. Crypto and blockchain as well as AI have the power to completely reinvent the future of financial services. As a tech forward digital one stop shop, are uniquely positioned to capture the opportunities presented.””
SoFI Shares Are on a Tear
Wall Street LIKES what it sees from SoFi this morning.
SoFi shares are now up 10.6% and the gains keep piling up. We’ll continue monitoring the stock to see if gains could be even larger once the market opens at 9:30 a.m. ET.
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto is Happy
Here’s what SoFi CEO Anthony Noto had to say about today’s earnings:
Some Earnings Highlights
What are some highlights from this quarter?
- Fee-based Revenue up 72% to a record $378 million
- Loan Platform Business originated $2.4 billion in loans
- Plans to launch blockchain-enabled international money transfers and a return to crypto investing
Overall, the company saw a record high in new members and products and an increase in fee-based revenue. These two drivers combined helped push performance beyond Wall Street’s expectations.
New growth initiatives include:
- Launch of new personal loan product for prime credit card customers
- New flexible student loan refinancing option
In terms of risks, there’s not a lot to dislike this quarter, but SoFi did see a decrease in multifamily lending.
SoFi Now Up 7% In Premarket
SoFi Shares are now up 7% in premarket trading.
SoFi Technologies reported strong financial results for Q2 2025, with net revenue reaching a record $854.9 million, a 43% increase year-over-year.
The company achieved a GAAP net income of $97 million, marking its seventh consecutive quarter of profitability. Adjusted net revenue rose by 44% to $858 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 81% to $249 million.
SoFi’s member base grew by 34% to 11.7 million, and product offerings expanded by 34% to 17.1 million. Fee-based revenue also hit a record $377.5 million, driven by robust performance in the Loan Platform Business.
The company raised its 2025 guidance, now expecting adjusted net revenue of approximately $3.375 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $960 million. SoFi continues to innovate with new product offerings and plans to launch blockchain-enabled services and AI features.
Longer Earnings Summary
SOFI | SoFi Technologies Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $0.08 ✅; UP +700% YoY
- Revenue: $854.9M [✅]; UP +43% YoY
- Net Income: $97.3M [✅]; UP +459% YoY
Outlook:
- Revenue: $3.375B ±N/A [✅]
- Management raised its 2025 guidance, expecting adjusted net revenue of approximately $3.375 billion, which is $65 million higher than the previous top end of $3.310 billion.
- This implies approximately 30% annual growth compared to the prior guidance of 24% to 27%.
Q2 Segment Performance:
- Financial Services Revenue: $362.5M [✅]; UP +106% YoY
- Technology Platform Revenue: $109.8M [✅]; UP +15% YoY
- Lending Revenue: $443.5M [✅]; UP +30% YoY
Other Key Q2 Metrics:
- Effective Tax Rate: 26%
- Net Interest Income: $517.8M; UP +26% YoY
- Member Growth: 11.7M members; UP +34% YoY
- Product Growth: 17.1M products; UP +34% YoY
- Fee-based Revenue: $377.5M; UP +72% YoY
- Adjusted EBITDA: $249.1M; UP +81% YoY
CEO Commentary:
- Anthony Noto: “We had an exceptional second quarter, driving durable growth and strong returns through our relentless focus on product innovation and brand building. We accelerated adjusted net revenue growth to 44% year-over-year, the highest level in over two years, driven by record high new members, as well as new products, and an increase in fee-based revenue. This consistent, disciplined investment across our platform, combined with unmatched products and services, uniquely positions us to capture the massive and expanding opportunities ahead. Looking forward, we are focusing on innovating faster than ever before to serve more of our members’ needs and increasing our financial guidance for 2025.”
Strategic Updates:
- SoFi announced plans to launch blockchain-enabled international money transfers and a return to crypto investing. Additionally, strategic investments and innovations in AI, with upcoming features like “Cash Coach”, will give even more members tools to optimize their finances.
SoFi (Nasdaq: SOFI) released earnings this morning and the market likes what it sees.
- Revenue of $855 million topped expectations of $804.4 million
- EPS of $.08 topped expectations of $.06
And for the full year the company is now projecting:
- Revenue: $3.375 billion
- Adjusted EBITDA: $960 million
- Net Income: $370 million
That’s slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations on the top line and a big beat on profitability. The Street had been modeling $3.290 in 2025 revenue and $890 million in EBITDA.
We will continue updating this live blog with analysis and Wall Street’s reaction’s to SoFi’s earnings.
