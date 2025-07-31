4 High-Yield Dividend Giants Demolished Analysts' Q2 Earnings Expectations Frame Stock Footage / Shutterstock.com

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive

compensation for actions taken through them.

Investors love dividend stocks, especially those with high yields, because they provide a substantial income stream and offer significant total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. At 24/7 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the potential of total return to our readers. It is one of the most effective ways to enhance the prospects of overall investing success. Once again, total return refers to the collective increase in a stock’s value, including dividends.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

So far, second-quarter earnings have come in solid despite tariff worries

The Federal Reserve will likely lower interest rates in September

The U.S. economy grew 3% in the second quarter, beating expectations

Are high-yield dividend stocks a good fit for you? Why not schedule a meeting with a financial advisor near you for a complete portfolio review? Click here to find one today. (Sponsored)

Second-quarter earnings season is in full swing, and not surprisingly, many of the top U.S. stocks, especially in the technology arena, are posting some outstanding results. We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. high-yield dividend stock research database, looking for companies that pay big and dependable dividends that also beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings expectations. Four of our favorite companies came up in that category. All make sense for growth and income investors, and all have a Buy rating from top firms on Wall Street that we cover.

Why do we cover dividend stocks?

relif / Getty Images

Dividend stocks offer investors a reliable source of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. This quality Real Estate giant offers size, safety, and a hefty dividend, and beat the Q2 EPS forecast ($0.56 vs ~$0.41) while offering consistent property income. Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets:

Boston

Los Angeles,

New York

San Francisco

Seattle

Washington, DC.

The fully integrated real estate company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The current portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 185 properties, including ten under construction/redevelopment.

Boston Properties’ portfolio includes 167 office properties, 14 retail properties (including two retail properties under construction/redevelopment), six residential properties (including one residential property under construction), and one hotel.

Crown Castle International

This leading company owns, operates, and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every United States market. Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) reported its Q2 2025 earnings on July 23, 2025, and beat Wall Street expectations for both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue. The company delivered an adjusted EPS of $1.02, surpassing the consensus of $1.00 by 2%. Revenues reached $1.06 billion, exceeding the estimates of $1.04 billion,

Its core business is providing access, including space or capacity, to its shared communications infrastructure via long-term tenant contracts in various forms, including lease, license, sublease, and service agreements in the United States.

The company’s segments include Towers and Fiber, which consists of both small cells and fiber solutions.

Its Towers segment provides access, including space or capacity, to the Company’s more than 40,000 towers throughout the United States.

The Towers segment also provides ancillary services relating to the Crown Castle towers, consisting of site development services and installation services.

The Fiber segment consists of communications infrastructure offerings of small cells and fiber solutions.

Ford Motor Company

This legacy carmaker pays shareholders a rich dividend and reported an adjusted EPS of $0.37, surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.33, while automotive revenue of $46.94 billion exceeded the expected $43.21 billion. Total revenue, including the finance business, was $50.2 billion. For full disclosure, we have warned that the company’s massive recalls may weigh on future earnings. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide.

It operates through five segments:

Ford Blue

Ford Model e

Ford Pro

Ford Next

Ford Credit

The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities through automotive dealers.

In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for:

New and used vehicles

Direct financing leases for new cars to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers.

Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory, loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs.

Regions Financial

Serving the fast-growing sections of the United States, this is a conservative approach for growth and income investors seeking passive income. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is a full-service provider of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.60, surpassing the Wall Street consensus estimate of $0.56. Revenue was $1.91 billion, exceeding the expected $1.86 billion

The company has customers across the South, Midwest, and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs.

Its segments include:

Corporate Bank

Consumer Bank

Wealth Management

The Corporate Bank segment represents the bank’s commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial lending, commercial real estate lending, and investor real estate lending.

The Consumer Bank segment represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to:

Residential first mortgages

Home equity lines and loans

Consumer credit cards

Consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships

The Wealth Management segment offers a range of credit-related products, including trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning services.

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!