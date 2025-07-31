Can Shares of Roblox Rally to $150 Next? mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The company did post an EPS loss of 41 cents, which missed estimates by five cents. However, revenue soared 21% to $1.08 billion, with bookings of $1.44 billion.

Analysts at Bank of America raised their price target by $30 to $133 a share, with a buy rating.

Are you ahead, or behind, on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Out of the gate, shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) are up about 15%, or about $18.44 a share.

All thanks to its upbeat bookings outlook.

The company posted an EPS loss of 41 cents, which missed estimates by five cents. However, revenue soared 21% to $1.08 billion, with bookings of $1.44 billion, up 50.8% year over year, beating by a massive $170 million.

Fueling even more momentum, the company’s full-year bookings are forecast to range from $5.87 billion to $5.97 billion, from $5.29 billion to $5.36 billion. That’s also above expectations for $5.42 billion. For the current quarter, Roblox expects bookings to range from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion, which is ahead of expectations for $1.34 billion.

“We are encouraged by the momentum across Roblox as we look to capture 10% of the global gaming content market flowing through our platform,” added CEO David Baszucki.

Bank of America Raised its Price Target on RBLX by $30

Earlier this week, analysts at Bank of America raised their price target by $30 to $133 a share, with a buy rating.

As noted by Investing.com, “The price target increase follows the successful launch of Grow a Garden (GAG) on March 26, 2025, which BofA Securities noted has become the biggest video game launch ever with 21.3 million concurrent users (CCUs), surpassing Fortnite’s launch.”

Wedbush analysts raised their price target by $32 to $142 a share, with an outperform rating. The firm says RBLX is one of the most compelling growth opportunities in the video game sector, given recent hit games and impressive platform growth, and upcoming products.

Oppenheimer raised its RBLX price target by $8 to $133 with an outperform rating.

BTIG raised its price target by $7 to $131.

Last trading at $143.40, we’d like to see shares of RBLX test $150 near term – especially with bookings continuing to impress investors.

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life