4 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Are Sizzling Summer Bargain Buys

If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world, and his annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. They were stunned at this year’s meeting when Mr. Buffett announced that he would be stepping down as CEO of the investment giant at the end of the year. While he will remain Chairman of the Board and continue to have a voice in the day-to-day operations, his pre-announced successor, Greg Abel, will assume the CEO position at the end of the year.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Berkshire Hathaway has sold off since Buffett’s announcement, down 10% since early May

Some investors feel that the “Buffett Premium” may be wearing off some

Four of the top dividend stocks in the portfolio are sizzling summer bargains

Warren Buffett remains one of the world’s most prominent investors, renowned for his long-term buy-and-hold strategies and extensive portfolio of public and private holdings. With interest rates poised to decline later this year, it makes sense to consider adding Warren Buffett’s dividend-paying stocks, which are expected to rally as bond yields fall. Four of his top dividend stocks are table-pounding deals this summer. All make sense for growth and income investors, and all are rated Buy at top firms on Wall Street that we cover.

Why do we cover Warren Buffett stocks?

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

There are few investors with the results and reputation that Mr. Buffett has garnered over the last 50 years. While investing has evolved over the past half-century, buying good companies with products and services recognized worldwide, while paying dividends, will always remain a timeless approach.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation is an American multinational energy corporation specializing in oil and gas. This integrated giant is a safer option for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector and pays a rich dividend. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) operates integrated energy and chemicals businesses worldwide through its subsidiaries.

The company operates in two segments:

Upstream

Downstream

The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines

Transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum products

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and advanced products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

Chevron announced in the fall of 2023 that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion, and it is expected to close this summer.

Constellation Brands

Constellation is the largest beer import company in the US, measured by sales, and has the third-largest market share of all major beer suppliers. If there is any company whose products remain in style, it’s this one, which achieves only 7% of its sales abroad. Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ), together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy.

The company provides beer primarily under these popular brands:

Corona Extra

Corona Premier

Corona Familiar

Corona Light

Corona Refresca

Corona Hard Seltzer

Modelo Especial

Modelo Negra

Modelo Chelada

Victoria

Vicky Chamoy

Pacifico

It also offers wine under:

Cook’s California Champagne

Kim Crawford

Meiomi

Mount Veeder

Ruffino

SIMI

My Favorite Neighbor

Robert Mondavi Winery

Schrader

The Prisoner Wine Company

Spirits are sold under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, and Nelson’s Green Brier brands.

Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest globally. With the potential for a spin-off being discussed, those who buy shares now in advance of any deal could receive shares. It derives 76% of its revenues from that market and 24% from the International segment. Needless to say, even in difficult times, everybody has to eat, and this company consistently benefits while paying a substantial dividend. The Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE: KHC) was formed via the merger of H.J. Heinz Company and Kraft Foods Group.

The company is a leading global food company with estimated annual revenues of $25 billion, derived from well-known brands such as Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, and Maxwell House.

Kraft Heinz’s additional brands include:

ABC

Capri Sun

Classico

Jell-O

Kool-Aid

Lunchables

Ore-Ida

Philadelphia

Planters

Plasmon

Quero

Weight Watchers

Smart Ones

Velveeta

Occidental Petroleum

Down almost 12% in 2025, the stock has rallied nicely from the lows posted in early April. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

It operates through three segments:

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Midstream and Marketing

The company’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including:

Chlorine

Caustic soda

Chlorinated organics

Potassium chemicals

Ethylene dichloride

Chlorinated isocyanurates

Sodium silicates, and calcium chloride

Vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene

The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades in assets, consisting of transportation and storage capacity, and invests in various entities.

