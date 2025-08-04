Nasdaq Composite Live: Markets Attempting to Recover from Post-Jobs Drop 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points Key earnings from Palantir, Disney, McDonald’s, Advanced Micro Devices, and Eli Lilly.

This morning, Tyson Foods posted better-than-expected earnings. EPS of 91 cents was above expectations of 80 cents. Revenue of $13.88 billion was also above estimates of $13.54 billion.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Markets were doing well until the latest tariffs and a slowdown in jobs created uncertainty.

Non-farm payrolls came in at 73,000 with prior months revised lower.

With the latest numbers, investors are digesting what it could mean for interest rates. At the moment, investors are betting on reduced chances for a September cut. Unfortunately, the probability of a September fell to 40%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

With tariffs, Trump signed an executive order that modified reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries, with updated duties ranging from 10% to 41%. It’s why the Dow dropped 542 points on Friday, why the S&P 500 shed 101, and why the NASDAQ lost 472 points.

This morning, in an attempt to brush off the negativity, the major indices are exploding in the pre-market. The Dow Jones is up about 192. The S&P 500 is up about 35, as the NASDAQ tacks on about 174 points. It’ll be interesting to see if they can hold the gains – especially with the latest tariffs, the potential for a worsening trade war, and jobs.

We also have to consider that August is historically a weak month for the Dow, heading back to 1988, according to CNBC. It’s the second-worst month for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Key Earnings are on Deck

Key earnings from Palantir, Disney, McDonald’s, Advanced Micro Devices, and Eli Lilly will also help decide the markets’ direction.

This morning, Tyson Foods posted better-than-expected earnings. EPS of 91 cents was above expectations of 80 cents. Revenue of $13.88 billion was also above the estimates of $13.54 billion. It also raised its revenue guidance for the full year, expecting an increase in production for certain meat products like chicken.

Berkshire Hathaway saw a year-over-year decline in operating earnings, which fell 4% to $11.16 billion. All thanks to week insurance writing.

Warren Buffett also warned that steep tariffs would hurt its business. “The pace of changes in these events, including tensions from developing international trade policies and tariffs, accelerated through the first six months of 2025,” Berkshire said in its earnings report. “Considerable uncertainty remains as to the ultimate outcome of these events.”

OPEC+ Just Agreed to Raise Oil Production

OPEC+ just agreed to raise oil production by 547,000 barrels per day for September. This is the latest in a series of accelerated output hikes to regain market share, especially with concerns mounting over potential supply disruptions linked to Russia.

“Given fairly strong oil prices at around $70, it does give OPEC+ some confidence about market fundamentals,” said Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy Aspects, adding that the market structure was also indicating tight stocks, as quoted by CNBC.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)