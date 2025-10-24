Wall Street Is Pounding the Drum on These Stocks Today: INTC, AMZN, COIN, MSFT, NVDA

Wall Street Is Pounding the Drum on These Stocks Today: INTC, AMZN, COIN, MSFT, NVDA

Key Points Analysts at Jefferies just reiterated a buy rating on Microsoft ahead of earnings next week.

Analysts at JPMorgan upgraded Coinbase to an overweight rating with a price target of $404, up from $342.

The major indices could see higher highs, especially with inflation cooler than expected.

In fact, CPI, or the consumer price index, hit 3%, which was lower than the 3.1% expected for September. Then, once we cut out food and energy, core CPI showed a 0.2% monthly gain and an annual rate also at 3%, compared to estimates of 0.3% and 3.1%, respectively.

Stronger earnings from companies like Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) helped, too.

The tech giant is rallying after posting third-quarter sales that were above expectations.

Revenue of $13.65 billion was above expectations of $13.14 billion. Net income of $4.1 billion, or 90 cents per share, as compared to a net loss in the year-ago quarter of $16.6 billion, was also reported. As a result, analysts at Morgan Stanley reiterated its equal weight rating on Intel, noting that earnings were encouraging.

Wall Street’s average price target on INTC is $29.35.

Analysts at KeyBanc Capital say Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) should benefit from the AI boom.

The analysts say Amazon’s AWS is still growing strong. It also believes that the ramp of gigawatt data center clusters and customers like Anthropic are potential drivers of revenue acceleration into 2026. The analysts have an overweight rating on AMZN with a $300 price target.

Wall Street’s average price target on AMZN is $269.03.

Analysts at JPMorgan upgraded Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) to an overweight rating with a price target of $404, up from $342. The firm points to “Coinbase’s exploration of launching a potential Base token, which he sees as accelerating the growth of development on the Base blockchain, launched in August 2023,” as also noted by CNBC.

Wall Street’s average price target on COIN is $382.51.

And analysts at Jefferies just reiterated a buy rating on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) ahead of earnings next week. They believe the tech giant’s earnings will be driven higher by Azure, M365, strong bookings growth, and its contributions to artificial intelligence.

Wall Street’s average price target on MSFT is $627.98.

Analysts at Evercore reiterated an outperform rating on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), saying it’s bullish on the tech giant’s partnership with Formula One.

Analysts at Truist just reiterated a buy rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Uber (NYSE: UBER). As quoted by CNBC, fir firm said:

“On Thursday, NVIDIA released a white paper in which it provided an update on the company’s AV-centered strategic partnership with Uber Recall, the companies originally announced the partnership at CES 2025 and as part of the partnership NVDA’s Cosmos – a cloud-based AI supercomputing platform– is utilizing Uber’s driving data to enable developers of AVs with the ability to simulate driving scenarios to train AVs.”