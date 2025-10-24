S&P 500
6,810.80
+0.91%
Dow Jones
47,303.80
+1.20%
Nasdaq 100
25,437.30
+1.13%
Russell 2000
2,517.63
+1.33%
FTSE 100
9,647.80
+0.57%
Nikkei 225
49,627.00
+1.14%
Stock Market Live October 24: S&P 500 (SPY) Running on Lower Than Expected Inflation
Home > Investing > Wall Street Is Pounding the Drum on These Stocks Today: INTC, AMZN, COIN, MSFT, NVDA

Investing

Wall Street Is Pounding the Drum on These Stocks Today: INTC, AMZN, COIN, MSFT, NVDA

Wall Street Is Pounding the Drum on These Stocks Today: INTC, AMZN, COIN, MSFT, NVDA
By Ian Cooper
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Analysts at Jefferies just reiterated a buy rating on Microsoft ahead of earnings next week.
  • Analysts at JPMorgan upgraded Coinbase to an overweight rating with a price target of $404, up from $342.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The major indices could see higher highs, especially with inflation cooler than expected.

In fact, CPI, or the consumer price index, hit 3%, which was lower than the 3.1% expected for September. Then, once we cut out food and energy, core CPI showed a 0.2% monthly gain and an annual rate also at 3%, compared to estimates of 0.3% and 3.1%, respectively.

Stronger earnings from companies like Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) helped, too.

The tech giant is rallying after posting third-quarter sales that were above expectations.

Revenue of $13.65 billion was above expectations of $13.14 billion. Net income of $4.1 billion, or 90 cents per share, as compared to a net loss in the year-ago quarter of $16.6 billion, was also reported. As a result, analysts at Morgan Stanley reiterated its equal weight rating on Intel, noting that earnings were encouraging.

Wall Street’s average price target on INTC is $29.35.

Analysts at KeyBanc Capital say Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) should benefit from the AI boom. 

The analysts say Amazon’s AWS is still growing strong. It also believes that the ramp of gigawatt data center clusters and customers like Anthropic are potential drivers of revenue acceleration into 2026. The analysts have an overweight rating on AMZN with a $300 price target.

Wall Street’s average price target on AMZN is $269.03.

Analysts at JPMorgan upgraded Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) to an overweight rating with a price target of $404, up from $342. The firm points to “Coinbase’s exploration of launching a potential Base token, which he sees as accelerating the growth of development on the Base blockchain, launched in August 2023,” as also noted by CNBC.

Wall Street’s average price target on COIN is $382.51.

And analysts at Jefferies just reiterated a buy rating on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) ahead of earnings next week. They believe the tech giant’s earnings will be driven higher by Azure, M365, strong bookings growth, and its contributions to artificial intelligence.

Wall Street’s average price target on MSFT is $627.98.

Analysts at Evercore reiterated an outperform rating on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), saying it’s bullish on the tech giant’s partnership with Formula One.

Analysts at Truist just reiterated a buy rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Uber (NYSE: UBER). As quoted by CNBC, fir firm said:

“On Thursday, NVIDIA released a white paper in which it provided an update on the company’s AV-centered strategic partnership with Uber Recall, the companies originally announced the partnership at CES 2025 and as part of the partnership NVDA’s Cosmos – a cloud-based AI supercomputing platform– is utilizing Uber’s driving data to enable developers of AVs with the ability to simulate driving scenarios to train AVs.”

The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall St.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 23, 2025

Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings
Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 23, 2025

Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live October 24: S&P 500 (SPY) Running on Lower Than Expected Inflation
Ian Cooper | Oct 24, 2025

Stock Market Live October 24: S&P 500 (SPY) Running on Lower Than Expected Inflation

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published. Get The Best SPDR S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings…
Nasdaq Composite Live: Market Gains Momentum on US-EU Trade Deal
Ian Cooper | Jul 28, 2025

Nasdaq Composite Live: Market Gains Momentum on US-EU Trade Deal

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best SPDR S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX
Ian Cooper | Oct 20, 2025

Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX

Even with the trade war and a high likelihood that the government won’t open until after Thanksgiving, markets are still…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks
Ian Cooper | Oct 9, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks

Analysts are doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Nvidia, AMD, Walmart, Amazon, and Broadcom. Firms like Cantor…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW
Ian Cooper | Oct 13, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW

Analysts are still doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Advanced Micro Devices, Walmart, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.…
Microsoft Is Up Big on Thursday, Here Is Where Wall Street Experts Think The Stock is Going
Ian Cooper | May 1, 2025

Microsoft Is Up Big on Thursday, Here Is Where Wall Street Experts Think The Stock is Going

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is up nearly 9% to $430.11 on the day. All thanks to strong earnings with third quarter…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Hot Stocks: UBER, LOGI, DASH, APLS
Ian Cooper | Oct 15, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Hot Stocks: UBER, LOGI, DASH, APLS

U.S. stocks pared early gains on Wednesday, with the Dow slipping despite robust bank earnings from Bank of America and…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: DASH, AMD, WMG, META, PANW
Ian Cooper | Oct 14, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: DASH, AMD, WMG, META, PANW

Markets may be slipping on trade war fears, but analysts are still very bullish on some of the market’s hottest…
Here’s are Some of Wednesday’s Biggest Analyst Calls: NFLX, DELL, APP AMZN
Ian Cooper | Oct 22, 2025

Here’s are Some of Wednesday’s Biggest Analyst Calls: NFLX, DELL, APP AMZN

After another record session, markets are little changed. At the moment, the Dow is down about five points. The S&P…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ford
F Vol: 260,105,278
+$1.60
+12.93%
$13.94
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 10,646,293
+$32.54
+10.08%
$355.30
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,169,070
+$9.13
+9.37%
$106.49
IBM
IBM Vol: 13,914,219
+$21.64
+7.59%
$306.64
AMD
AMD Vol: 60,478,293
+$16.63
+7.08%
$251.62

Top Losing Stocks

Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 17,447,720
-$14.15
13.80%
$88.39
Mohawk Industries
MHK Vol: 1,759,576
-$9.20
7.14%
$119.70
Newmont
NEM Vol: 17,133,741
-$5.55
6.24%
$83.37
Illinois Tool Works
ITW Vol: 2,355,172
-$11.63
4.52%
$245.81
Packaging Corp of America
PKG Vol: 799,416
-$8.35
3.92%
$204.91